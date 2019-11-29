White slave masters

Dua

Dua

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2006
Messages
3,063
Points
1,500
Dua

Dua

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 14, 2006
3,063 1,500
1575034225430.png

Makao makuu ya EU Brussels

The EU is ‘’Institutionally racist’’ and only lets black people in to clean the toilets, a Brexit party MEP claimed. ….. …… …….
Mathew Patten, who was elected as an MEP for the East Midlands in July during the Brexit Party’s sweeping victory in the European elections, accused the EU of being ‘’White slave masters’ and said the organisation operated an effective ‘apartheid.’

‘’The EU is institutionally racist’’.



Matthew Patten MEP

✔ @math_patten


https://twitter.com/math_patten/status/1200053658639065088
'This is not a Europe united in diversity. It is apartheid... during the day the EU is for white people. At night we let the black people in to wash our floors and clean our toilets.'

Why I voted against the new EU Commission. @ENAREurope @BrexitMeps @guardian
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FRANC THE GREAT White House’s secret missile defence system spotted for first time during full-scale air alert International Forum 3
Alvin A. Israel accused of planting mysterious spy devices near the White House International Forum 5
Frank Wanjiru Netanyahu denies Israel Spying on White House International Forum 5
MakinikiA USA WHITE HOUSE --TRUMP NDIE ANAYEPITIA MISUKOSUKO KULIKO WENGINE MUNGU AMSAIDIE. International Forum 1
FRANC THE GREAT Nicolás Maduro Aituhumu 'White House' Kuhusika Na Jaribio La Kumuua International Forum 4
Similar threads
White House’s secret missile defence system spotted for first time during full-scale air alert
Israel accused of planting mysterious spy devices near the White House
Netanyahu denies Israel Spying on White House
USA WHITE HOUSE --TRUMP NDIE ANAYEPITIA MISUKOSUKO KULIKO WENGINE MUNGU AMSAIDIE.
Nicolás Maduro Aituhumu 'White House' Kuhusika Na Jaribio La Kumuua

Forum statistics

Threads 1,361,924
Members 520,222
Posts 33,260,023

FOLLOW US

Top