Makao makuu ya EU Brussels
The EU is ‘’Institutionally racist’’ and only lets black people in to clean the toilets, a Brexit party MEP claimed. ….. …… …….
Mathew Patten, who was elected as an MEP for the East Midlands in July during the Brexit Party’s sweeping victory in the European elections, accused the EU of being ‘’White slave masters’ and said the organisation operated an effective ‘apartheid.’
‘’The EU is institutionally racist’’.
Matthew Patten MEP
@math_patten
https://twitter.com/math_patten/status/1200053658639065088
'This is not a Europe united in diversity. It is apartheid... during the day the EU is for white people. At night we let the black people in to wash our floors and clean our toilets.'
Why I voted against the new EU Commission. @ENAREurope @BrexitMeps @guardian