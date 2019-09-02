Wanawake mjiangalie unapovua nguo hovyo unapata hii

HaMachiach

HaMachiach

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Dec 15, 2015
Messages
2,850
Points
2,000
HaMachiach

HaMachiach

JF-Expert Member
Joined Dec 15, 2015
2,850 2,000
woked.co

Study: Women Store DNA From Every Man They've Ever Made Love With

Women retain and carry living DNA from every man with whom they have sexual intercourse. This bombshell discovery has been unearthed by a brand-new study by the University of Seattle and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
woked.co woked.co
Kwa kiswahili ni hivi

Kuna cells(DNA) zimekua zikionekana kwenye ubongo wa wanawake ambazo hazitokani kwa baba zao jambo ambalo wanasayansi wakawa wanafikiri labda ni kwasababu mtu alipata ujauzito wa mtoto wa kiume ukaharibika au sababu zinazofanana na hizo..!

Ikaja kugundulika kua si kweli, bali ni DNA zinazotokana na sperm za mwanaume, ambazo huwa hazipotei bali baadhi husafiri na kua sehemu ya DNA ya ubongo wa mwanake..!

Therefore mwanamke anaweza kua na tabia za aina fulani kwasababu tu ya wanaume aliokutana nao..amebeba DNA zao..!


This Hii ndo maana ya *aliyeungwa na kahaba ni mwili mmoja naye*. Sex among the things it does ni *soul ties*. Yaani unapata *muungano* na jamaa kama wa tanganyika na Zanzibar mnaunda “Tanzania” yenu. Kuna taabu leo tanganyika tunazo kwa sababu ya muungano. Na kuna taabu wanazo wazanzibar kwa sababu ya muungano.

Wanaziita *kero za muungano*. Sex outside marriage is not funny. It binds the two into one!!!Yaaani

Look at this part

Every male you absorb spermatazoa from becomes *a *living part of you for life.*

The women autopsied in this research study were elderly.

Some had been carrying the living male DNA inside them for well over 50 years.

Sperm is alive.

It is living cells.



When it is injected into you it swims and swims until it crashes headlong into a wall, and then it attaches and burrows into your flesh.

If it’s in your mouth it swims and climbs into your nasal passages, inner ear, and behind your eyes.

Then it digs in.

It enters your bloodstream and collects in your brain and spine.

Like something out of a sci-fi movie, *it becomes a part of you and you cannot eliminate it.*

We are only now beginning to understand the full power and implications of sexual
This is pure science

Kwa maana ya kwamba if a girl has sex with someone mwenye DNA za ukichaa..chances za binti kua kichaa ni kubwa sanaa
 
Verifier

Verifier

Senior Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2019
Messages
111
Points
250
Verifier

Verifier

Senior Member
Joined Aug 14, 2019
111 250
kulubule said:
woked.co

Study: Women Store DNA From Every Man They've Ever Made Love With

Women retain and carry living DNA from every man with whom they have sexual intercourse. This bombshell discovery has been unearthed by a brand-new study by the University of Seattle and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
woked.co woked.co
Kwa kiswahili ni hivi

Kuna cells(DNA) zimekua zikionekana kwenye ubongo wa wanawake ambazo hazitokani kwa baba zao jambo ambalo wanasayansi wakawa wanafikiri labda ni kwasababu mtu alipata ujauzito wa mtoto wa kiume ukaharibika au sababu zinazofanana na hizo..!

Ikaja kugundulika kua si kweli, bali ni DNA zinazotokana na sperm za mwanaume, ambazo huwa hazipotei bali baadhi husafiri na kua sehemu ya DNA ya ubongo wa mwanake..!

Therefore mwanamke anaweza kua na tabia za aina fulani kwasababu tu ya wanaume aliokutana nao..amebeba DNA zao..!


This Hii ndo maana ya *aliyeungwa na kahaba ni mwili mmoja naye*. Sex among the things it does ni *soul ties*. Yaani unapata *muungano* na jamaa kama wa tanganyika na Zanzibar mnaunda “Tanzania” yenu. Kuna taabu leo tanganyika tunazo kwa sababu ya muungano. Na kuna taabu wanazo wazanzibar kwa sababu ya muungano.

Wanaziita *kero za muungano*. Sex outside marriage is not funny. It binds the two into one!!!Yaaani

Look at this part

Every male you absorb spermatazoa from becomes *a *living part of you for life.*

The women autopsied in this research study were elderly.

Some had been carrying the living male DNA inside them for well over 50 years.

Sperm is alive.

It is living cells.



When it is injected into you it swims and swims until it crashes headlong into a wall, and then it attaches and burrows into your flesh.

If it’s in your mouth it swims and climbs into your nasal passages, inner ear, and behind your eyes.

Then it digs in.

It enters your bloodstream and collects in your brain and spine.

Like something out of a sci-fi movie, *it becomes a part of you and you cannot eliminate it.*

We are only now beginning to understand the full power and implications of sexual
This is pure science

Kwa maana ya kwamba if a girl has sex with someone mwenye DNA za ukichaa..chances za binti kua kichaa ni kubwa sanaa
Click to expand...
:oops::oops:
 
King Ngwaba

King Ngwaba

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
13,385
Points
2,000
King Ngwaba

King Ngwaba

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 15, 2016
13,385 2,000
Kiranga said:
Yani DNA ya kutoka kwenye sperm iende mpaka kubadili tabia ya mwanamke?

Basi kama hivyo wanawake wote wanaokula nyama ya ng'ombe wangekuwa na tabia kama ya ng'ombe!
Click to expand...
Hizi post nyengine ni za kusoma na ukazipuuza tu.

Nadhani Mleta Uzi hajui kuwa tabia za urith zinatransfer kutoka kwa Baba & Mama kwenda kwa Mtoto during Fertilization.

Lakini yeye kaona zinaenda directly wakati wa kugegeda kwa Mwanamke wakati wa Kugegeda
 
Kiranga

Kiranga

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2009
Messages
48,268
Points
2,000
Kiranga

Kiranga

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 29, 2009
48,268 2,000
King Ngwaba said:
Hizi post nyengine ni za kusoma na ukazipuuza tu.

Nadhani Mleta Uzi hajui kuwa tabia za urith zinatransfer kutoka kwa Baba & Mama kwenda kwa Mtoto during Fertilization.

Lakini yeye kaona zinaenda directly wakati wa kugegeda kwa Mwanamke wakati wa Kugegeda
Click to expand...
Watu wengine wana biased beliefs zao, sasa wanataka kuzipenyeza kwenye sayansi zipate kukubalika.
 
Demi

Demi

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 22, 2016
Messages
18,067
Points
2,000
Demi

Demi

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 22, 2016
18,067 2,000
Kiranga said:
Yani DNA ya kutoka kwenye sperm iende mpaka kubadili tabia ya mwanamke?

Basi kama hivyo wanawake wote wanaokula nyama ya ng'ombe wangekuwa na tabia kama ya ng'ombe!
Click to expand...
Nakula sana kuku nadhani nitakuwa nina DNA ya kuku
 
Kiranga

Kiranga

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2009
Messages
48,268
Points
2,000
Kiranga

Kiranga

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 29, 2009
48,268 2,000
Meeyah said:
Nakula sana kuku nadhani nitakuwa nina DNA ya kuku
Click to expand...
Kichekesho.

Lakini.

Ukila sana kuku wanaokula madawa, hususan ya antibiotics, inawezekana na wewe ukayapata madawa hayo kupitia nyama ya kuku, halafu ikawa kama umetumia madawa bila vipimo, halafu ukiumwa, ukipewa madawa, yasifanye kazi.

Hili linakuwa tatizo kubbwa sana nchi kama Marekani.
 
Kertel

Kertel

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2012
Messages
3,629
Points
2,000
Kertel

Kertel

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2012
3,629 2,000
kulubule said:
woked.co

Study: Women Store DNA From Every Man They've Ever Made Love With

Women retain and carry living DNA from every man with whom they have sexual intercourse. This bombshell discovery has been unearthed by a brand-new study by the University of Seattle and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
woked.co woked.co
Kwa kiswahili ni hivi

Kuna cells(DNA) zimekua zikionekana kwenye ubongo wa wanawake ambazo hazitokani kwa baba zao jambo ambalo wanasayansi wakawa wanafikiri labda ni kwasababu mtu alipata ujauzito wa mtoto wa kiume ukaharibika au sababu zinazofanana na hizo..!

Ikaja kugundulika kua si kweli, bali ni DNA zinazotokana na sperm za mwanaume, ambazo huwa hazipotei bali baadhi husafiri na kua sehemu ya DNA ya ubongo wa mwanake..!

Therefore mwanamke anaweza kua na tabia za aina fulani kwasababu tu ya wanaume aliokutana nao..amebeba DNA zao..!


This Hii ndo maana ya *aliyeungwa na kahaba ni mwili mmoja naye*. Sex among the things it does ni *soul ties*. Yaani unapata *muungano* na jamaa kama wa tanganyika na Zanzibar mnaunda “Tanzania” yenu. Kuna taabu leo tanganyika tunazo kwa sababu ya muungano. Na kuna taabu wanazo wazanzibar kwa sababu ya muungano.

Wanaziita *kero za muungano*. Sex outside marriage is not funny. It binds the two into one!!!Yaaani

Look at this part

Every male you absorb spermatazoa from becomes *a *living part of you for life.*

The women autopsied in this research study were elderly.

Some had been carrying the living male DNA inside them for well over 50 years.

Sperm is alive.

It is living cells.



When it is injected into you it swims and swims until it crashes headlong into a wall, and then it attaches and burrows into your flesh.

If it’s in your mouth it swims and climbs into your nasal passages, inner ear, and behind your eyes.

Then it digs in.

It enters your bloodstream and collects in your brain and spine.

Like something out of a sci-fi movie, *it becomes a part of you and you cannot eliminate it.*

We are only now beginning to understand the full power and implications of sexual
This is pure science

Kwa maana ya kwamba if a girl has sex with someone mwenye DNA za ukichaa..chances za binti kua kichaa ni kubwa sanaa
Click to expand...
mbona kwa hiyo ya ukichaa naona tofauti nikamtazama mke wa bwana yule
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Wanawake na harufu mbaya ukeni JF Doctor 24
Dinnah Tiba ya asili ya matatizo ya ”Hormonal imbalance” kwa wanawake JF Doctor 35
Sir Yahaya Dalili 10 za mvurugiko wa homoni kwa wanawake JF Doctor 1
Askarimtu Hivi ni kweli kuna wanawake wenye viungo vya uzazi vya kiume? JF Doctor 23
N Magonjwa yanayosababisha wanawake kutokwa damu ukeni kwa muda mrefu JF Doctor 8
Similar threads
Wanawake na harufu mbaya ukeni
Tiba ya asili ya matatizo ya ”Hormonal imbalance” kwa wanawake
Dalili 10 za mvurugiko wa homoni kwa wanawake
Hivi ni kweli kuna wanawake wenye viungo vya uzazi vya kiume?
Magonjwa yanayosababisha wanawake kutokwa damu ukeni kwa muda mrefu

Forum statistics

Threads 1,367,030
Members 521,607
Posts 33,385,043

FOLLOW US

Top