Ukweli Mchungu : Simba ni Tawi La Yanga


Danny greeny

#1
Young Africans Sports Club, also known as Yanga, is a Tanzanian football club based in Twiga Street, Jangwani, Dar es Salaam. The club's home games are played at the National Stadium. It is one of the two biggest football clubs in Tanzanian football

Subsequent to its establishment in 1935, its members squabbled over their team's poor performance and results. The club had an even poorer and unsatisfactory performance in 1936 that caused some of the members to split and form another team. The proponents of breaking away were Arabs who saw fit to cause conflict among the club members that led to a split. They succeeded and together with dissidents, formed a club known as Queens F.C. The name was later changed to Sunderland and then to Simba S.C. which is the club's current name.

The two teams, Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) and Simba S.C. have been rivals ever since. The teams make up one of the most entertaining, eye-catching and talked about derbies in Africa. Young Africans has won more derby matches than Simba.

The team's colours are yellow, green and black. Yanga has won more Tanzanian Premier League titles (27 titles) than any other Tanzanian football club.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Africans_S.C.

cc: Hajar
sembo na wanasimba wote
 
#2
Akili zako hewa, basi na Manchester city ni tawi la man united, toto African ni tawi la pamba west ham ni tawi la arsenal.
Chadema ni tawi la ccm acha kukurupuka
 
#3
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Akili zako hewa, basi na Manchester city ni tawi la man united, toto African ni tawi la pamba west ham ni tawi la arsenal.
Chadema ni tawi la ccm acha kukurupuka
Danny greeny said:
Umeelewa kilichoandikwa au nikufanyie tafsiri. Simba iliundwa na wachezaji waliojiengua kutoka Yanga. Wachezaji walioanzisha simba walikuwa wachezaji wa yanga. Kama na hapa hujaelewa basi try again atakuwa ana kazi kubwa sana
 
#4
fungi said:
Umeelewa kilichoandikwa au nikufanyie tafsiri. Simba iliundwa na wachezaji waliojiengua kutoka Yanga. Wachezaji walioanzisha simba walikuwa wachezaji wa yanga. Kama na hapa hujaelewa basi try again atakuwa ana kazi kubwa sana
Wewe ndo hujaelewa
Wapi kumeandikwa wachezaji?
 
#6
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Umeelewa kilichoandikwa au nikufanyie tafsiri. Simba iliundwa na wachezaji waliojiengua kutoka Yanga. Wachezaji walioanzisha simba walikuwa wachezaji wa yanga. Kama na hapa hujaelewa basi try again atakuwa ana kazi kubwa sana
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Walimu walio kufundisha au wanaokufundisha kazi wanayo
 
#7
fungi said:
Wewe ndo hujaelewa
Wapi kumeandikwa wachezaji?
The club had an even poorer and unsatisfactory performance in 1936 that caused some of the members to split and form another team.

Mwisho mtasema Members wanaozungumziwa hapo sio Wachezaji. Anyway zidumu fikra na akili za Ismail Aden Rage
 
#8
#9
jimmymziray said:
Umeelewa kilichoandikwa au nikufanyie tafsiri. Simba iliundwa na wachezaji waliojiengua kutoka Yanga. Wachezaji walioanzisha simba walikuwa wachezaji wa yanga. Kama na hapa hujaelewa basi try again atakuwa ana kazi kubwa sana
jimmymziray said:
Ni kwamba hujui kingereza au ukisoma kitu hukielewi
 
#10
jimmymziray said:
The club had an even poorer and unsatisfactory performance in 1936 that caused some of the members to split and form another team.

Mwisho mtasema Members wanaozungumziwa hapo sio Wachezaji. Anyway zidumu fikra na akili za Ismail Aden Rage
jimmymziray said:
Ww ni mmoja kati ya vichwa maji wachache amazing ninaowafahamu, Asante kwa kuniongezea idadi ya bourgeois ninaowafahamu
 
#11
jimmymziray said:
Ni kwamba hujui kingereza au ukisoma kitu hukielewi
jimmymziray said:
Ww ni mmoja kati ya vichwa maji wachache amazing ninaowafahamu, Asante kwa kuniongezea idadi ya bourgeois ninaowafahamu
Ndio Maana Kichwa cha Uzi kikaanza na UKWELI MCHUNGU. Haitakaa kutokea wapenzi wa Mikia kukubali kuwa Simba ni Tawi La Yanga. Na mimi nikushukuru kwa kuniongezea idadi ya Mbumbumbu ninaowajua na kuniongezea pia idadi ya kuwafahamu wanaojua kiingereza humu JF:D:D:p

NOTE:
Bourgeois is the adjectival form of the French bourgeoisie, a loosely defined designated group characterized by private wealth, an upper class social status, and its related culture.
Bourgeois (disambiguation) - Wikipedia

The bourgeoisie is a polysemous French term that can mean:

  • a sociologically defined class, especially in contemporary times, referring to people with a certain cultural and financial capital belonging to the middle or upper stratum of the middle class: the upper (haute), middle (moyenne), and petty (petite) bourgeoisie (which are collectively designated "the bourgeoisie"); an affluent and often opulent stratum of the middle class who stand opposite the proletariat class.
Bourgeoisie - Wikipedia
 
#12
Ndumbula Ndema said:
Umeelewa kilichoandikwa au nikufanyie tafsiri. Simba iliundwa na wachezaji waliojiengua kutoka Yanga. Wachezaji walioanzisha simba walikuwa wachezaji wa yanga. Kama na hapa hujaelewa basi try again atakuwa ana kazi kubwa sana
Mkuu hiyo lugha ilikuja na boti
 
#13
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Akili zako hewa, basi na Manchester city ni tawi la man united, toto African ni tawi la pamba west ham ni tawi la arsenal.
Chadema ni tawi la ccm acha kukurupuka
fungi said:
Wewe ndo hujaelewa
Wapi kumeandikwa wachezaji?
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Ahsante mkuu kwa kunisaidia
Khaligraph Jordan said:
Walimu walio kufundisha au wanaokufundisha kazi wanayo
jimmymziray said:
Ni kwamba hujui kingereza au ukisoma kitu hukielewi
jimmymziray said:
Ww ni mmoja kati ya vichwa maji wachache amazing ninaowafahamu, Asante kwa kuniongezea idadi ya bourgeois ninaowafahamu
Pozeni Koo na hii kitu safi kutoka Jangwani
 
#16
Liverpool ilianzishwa na John Houlding mwaka 1892 baada ya kutokea kutoelewana katika team ya Everton.

The rest is history lakini hata siku moja Liverpool haijawahi kuwa tawi la Everton wala Everton haijawahi kuwa tawi la Liverpool.


Get the point clear. Hata kama walioanzisha Simba walitokea Yanga hai justify kuwa Simba ni tawi la Yanga unless it has been officially declared so. Period.
 
#20
Ushauri Mchungu kwako Danny greeny.. Siku zote unapoandika kitu, epuka kutumia Wikipedia kama reference yako. Wikipedia ni sehemu ambapo anyone can post and edit anything. Mfano, ilikua mwaka jana au juzi kuna Dogo nchini Australia aliingia katika orodha ya mawaziri wakuu wa nchi hiyo, akaedit naye akaliweka jina lake.. Na alitawala kwa mda wa zaidi ya siku 10.. kabla 'wazee' hawajashituka na kumuondoa.
 
