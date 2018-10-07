Ukweli Mchungu : Simba ni Tawi La Yanga

D
Danny greeny
Young Africans Sports Club, also known as Yanga, is a Tanzanian football club based in Twiga Street, Jangwani, Dar es Salaam. The club's home games are played at the National Stadium. It is one of the two biggest football clubs in Tanzanian football
Subsequent to its establishment in 1935, its members squabbled over their team's poor performance and results. The club had an even poorer and unsatisfactory performance in 1936 that caused some of the members to split and form another team. The proponents of breaking away were Arabs who saw fit to cause conflict among the club members that led to a split. They succeeded and together with dissidents, formed a club known as Queens F.C. The name was later changed to Sunderland and then to Simba S.C. which is the club's current name.
The two teams, Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) and Simba S.C. have been rivals ever since. The teams make up one of the most entertaining, eye-catching and talked about derbies in Africa. Young Africans has won more derby matches than Simba.
The team's colours are yellow, green and black. Yanga has won more Tanzanian Premier League titles (27 titles) than any other Tanzanian football club.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Young_Africans_S.C.
cc: Hajar
sembo na wanasimba wote
cc: Hajar
sembo na wanasimba wote