Uhuru: Kenya, Mozambique to link major ports
By PSCU For Citizen Digital
Updated on: 724, March 31, 2018 (EAT),
In Summary
Speaking during the second day of his visit to the country, President Kenyatta said the ports of Maputo, Beira and Nacala are key to the regional market of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).
He added that the ports of Mombasa and Lamu play the same role in the East Africa region.
“We want to see how our shipping lines can be further developed so that we can increase trade within the two regions,” President Kenyatta said after a tour of Port Maputo thst is currently being expanded to increase its capacity.
During the meeting with Speaker Verónica Macamo on Friday, the President also announced Mozambican citizens will no longer require visas to enter Kenya.
He further noted that Kenya would open a Consulate in Maputo, one that will eventually be upgraded to an embassy.
“Our forefathers fought for political liberation. It falls upon us to ensure economic liberation, to ensure the artificial boundaries created by former colonial masters are removed and that our people are free to travel, trade, do business and marry without obstacles,” he said.
In regards to the recent unity deal between him and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, the President said leaders have to learn to work together irrespective of their political affiliations.
“The ruling party and the opposition serve the same people. There is no need for daily altercations. We have to work closely to deliver development to our people,” President Kenyatta said.
The Mozambican Speaker, whose delegation included members of the country’s ruling party FRELIMO and Opposition party RENAMO, said working closely together builds democracy.
President Kenyatta also noted that the three arms of government: the Executive, Parliament and Judiciary, serve the same interests and must always ensure they can depend on each other.
This comes even as the Kenyan Judiciary and the State engage in a tussle over the deportation of fiery Lawyer Miguna Miguna over his citizenship.
President Kenyatta was in Mozambique for the second day after holding talks with his host President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday on strengthening political and economic ties.
He was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma and other key government officials.
MY TAKE
R we having COW II? Seems in every term Uhuruto try to play relevance by coming up with something to try to sabotage Tanzania that her geographical location can't be ignored. I curiously want to know what happened to maize consignment from Zambia that Tanzania forced Kenya to use TAZARA?
