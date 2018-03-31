Uhuru: Kenya, Mozambique to link major ports

Exports to SADC will nolonger pass through Tz. That's the main take! They will use the SGR to transport export goods to Mombasa, then onwards tp Mozambique by sea (which is cheaper anyway) then from there it will go to the rest of the SADC countries.



Once we achieve that route by sea, it also means it will be cheaper for Uganda,Ethiopia, Sudan to send goods through Mombasa and Lamu port to be exported to SADC countries that are not Tz