True leaders develop peoples and manage system while others develpp system and manage people..
True leaders mean what they say and say what they mean.
True leaders makes excellence a life style.People they see you before they here you,if you don't do it right,don't do it yet!
True leaders has the power of vision like an eagle.
What others makes a true leader,tell us what you know!
Update.
Is Magufuli a true leader?
