True leaders


True leaders develop peoples and manage system while others develpp system and manage people..

True leaders mean what they say and say what they mean.

True leaders makes excellence a life style.People they see you before they here you,if you don't do it right,don't do it yet!

True leaders has the power of vision like an eagle.

What others makes a true leader,tell us what you know!

Update.
Is Magufuli a true leader?
 
Magufuli is true leader because he speaks the truth of his heart, he is walking a way walked by true patriots of this country such as Nyerere and Sokoine
 
