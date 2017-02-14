True leaders develop peoples and manage system while others develpp system and manage people..



True leaders mean what they say and say what they mean.



True leaders makes excellence a life style.People they see you before they here you,if you don't do it right,don't do it yet!



True leaders has the power of vision like an eagle.



What others makes a true leader,tell us what you know!



Update.

Is Magufuli a true leader?