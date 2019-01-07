- Joined
- Mar 10, 2017
- Messages
- 1,563
- Likes
- 1,184
- Points
- 280
- Age
- 28
NAREI
JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 10, 2017
1,563 1,184 280
Ina miezi minne tu toka ifanyiwe usajili.
Particulars
Toyota kluger
Engine capacity (cc):2360
Mileage (km): 90,000
Loc: mbezi beach
Price: 19.5m
Call: 0756 832833
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Particulars
Toyota kluger
Engine capacity (cc):2360
Mileage (km): 90,000
Loc: mbezi beach
Price: 19.5m
Call: 0756 832833
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Attachments:
-
- File size
- 83.6 KB
- Views
- 5