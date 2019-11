The 2019 NBA Playoffs

2019 NBA Playoffs: First-Round Schedule and Matchups

Eastern Conference -- First Round

Western Conference -- First Round

Apr 11, 2019 1:59 PM ETEastern Conference Playoff PreviewSun, April 14 Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 ET, TNTWed, April 17 Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 ET, NBA TVSat, April 20 Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 ET, ESPNMon, April 22 Milwaukee at Detroit, 8 ET, TNTWed, April 24 Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD, TBDFri, April 26 Milwaukee at Detroit, TBD, TBDSun, April 28 Detroit at Milwaukee, TBD, TBDSat, April 13 Orlando at Toronto. 5 ET, ESPNTue, April 16 Orlando at Toronto, 8 ET, TNTFri, April 19 Toronto at Orlando, 7 ET, ESPNSun, April 21 Toronto at Orlando, 7 ET, TNTTue, April 23 Orlando at Toronto, TBD, TBDThu, April 25 Toronto at Orlando, TBD, TBDSat, April 27 Orlando at Toronto, TBD, TNTSat, April 13 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 2:30 ET, ESPNMon, April 15 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 8 ET, TNTThu, April 18 Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 8 ET, TNTSat, April 20 Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 3 ET, TNTTue, April 23 Brooklyn at Philadelphia TBD, TBDThu, April 25 Philadelphia at Brooklyn TBD, TBDSat, April 27 Brooklyn at Philadelphia, TBD, TNTSun, April 14 Indiana at Boston, 1 ET, TNTWed, April 17 Indiana at Boston, 7 ET, TNTFri, April 19 Boston at Indiana, 8:30 ET, ABCSun, April 21 Boston at Indiana, 1 ET, ABCWed, April 24 Indiana at Boston, TBD, TBDFri, April 26 Boston at Indiana, TBD, TBDSun, April 28 Indiana at Boston, TBD, TBDWestern Conference Playoff PreviewSat, April 13 LA at Golden State, 8 ET, ABCMon, April 15 LA at Golden State, 10:30 ET, TNTThu, April 18 Golden State at LA, 10:30 ET, TNTSun, April 21 Golden State at LA, 3:30 ET, ABCWed, April 24 LA at Golden State, TBD, TBDFri, April 26 Golden State at LA, TBD, TBDSun, April 28 LA at Golden State, TBD, TBDSat, April 13 San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 ET, ESPNTue, April 16 San Antonio at Denver, 9 ET, NBA TVThu, April 18 Denver at San Antonio, 9 ET, NBA TVSat, April 20 Denver at San Antonio, 5:30 ET, TNTTue, April 23 San Antonio at Denver, TBD, TBDThu, April 25 Denver at San Antonio, TBD, TBDSat, April 27 San Antonio at Denver, TBD, TNTSun, April 14 Oklahoma City at Portland, 3:30 ET, ABCTue, April 16 Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30 ET, TNTFri, April 19 Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 ET, ESPNSun, April 21 Portland at Oklahoma City, 9:30 ET, TNTTue, April 23 Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD, TBDThu, April 25 Portland at Oklahoma City, TBD, TBDSat, April 27 Oklahoma City at Portland, TBD, TNTSun, April 14 Utah at Houston, 9:30 ET, TNTWed, April 17 Utah at Houston, 9:30 ET, TNTSat, April 20 Houston at Utah, 10:30 ET, ESPNMon, April 22 Houston at Utah 10:30 ET, TNTWed, April 24 Utah at Houston, TBD, TBDFri, April 26 Houston at Utah, TBD, TBDSun, April 28 Utah at Houston, TBD, TBD