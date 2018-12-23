Tanzania will soon surpass Kenya.

According to the notion of our good neighbours from the south, Tanzania are on their way to becoming the giant of East Africa. They claim their GDP is growing at the rate of 7% while that of Kenya is growing at 4.4% but there is no evidences or signs to support their argument, the gap keeps on increasing. In 2017 Kenya had 74bln while Tz had 52bln, that was a gap of 22bln. In 2018 Kenya is having a GDP of 86bln while Tz is at 56 bln, the gap is 30bln. So my question is if Tz economy is growing at afaster rate than that of Kenya, then why is the gap keeps on increasing? As you can see Kenya has reduced the gap between them and Ethiopia( 80bln Vs 74bln in 2017 and 87bln Vs 86bln in 2018).