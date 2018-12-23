Tanzania will soon surpass Kenya.


According to the notion of our good neighbours from the south, Tanzania are on their way to becoming the giant of East Africa. They claim their GDP is growing at the rate of 7% while that of Kenya is growing at 4.4% but there is no evidences or signs to support their argument, the gap keeps on increasing. In 2017 Kenya had 74bln while Tz had 52bln, that was a gap of 22bln. In 2018 Kenya is having a GDP of 86bln while Tz is at 56 bln, the gap is 30bln. So my question is if Tz economy is growing at afaster rate than that of Kenya, then why is the gap keeps on increasing? As you can see Kenya has reduced the gap between them and Ethiopia( 80bln Vs 74bln in 2017 and 87bln Vs 86bln in 2018).
img_20181223_122453_293-jpg.975260
 
What is ur growth rate? Alfu calculate kwa hio percent inabid muongezeke kwa ngap alfu niambie mathematically gdp yenu inatakiwa iwe ngap alfu utajua nan anapika data kama ni sisi au nyie
 
That's the exchange rate GDP.
Tanzania's shilling dropped in value by 50% in 2015. Had it stayed at 1500/1USD, THE STORY WOULD DEFINATELY BE DIFFERENT.
However, the decline in our exchange rate doesn't mean that the price of goods and services has increased by 50%. It doesn't mean that rice is 50% more expensive than it as in early 2015. Matter of fact, the price of staple foods has dropped.
The import bill is stable and exports value is still the same (suprise,suprise).

That's why, our economies can be better compared using PPP. many UN Organizations use PPP GDP such as UNDP, UNIDO, ILO etc.. and if you use GDP by PPP Tanzania has a higher GDP than Kenya.

1. EGYPT
2. NIGERIA
3. SOUTH AFRICA
4. ALGERIA
5. MOROCCO
6. ETHIOPIA
7. SUDAN
8. ANGOLA
9. TANZANIA
10. KENYA

Source: World Bank (2017).
 
hesabu gushi.
Asilimia zetu tano sio sawa na zenu saba au hata kumi, nenda kajifunze hesabu za chekechea hizo, nchi kama Marekani hata ikikua kwa asilimia moja, bado mabilioni yao ya GDP yataongezeka kwa kasi.
Nyie mnaumbuliwa taratibu tu, mlikataza mashirika yasiyo ya kiserikali kutathmini takwimu zenu, mnataka mfungie mahesabu kama Korea Kaskazini lakini mwisho wa siku nyie ni wale wale Waswahili, hamna lolote jipya hata mkizungusha ukuta nchi yote bado mtabaki nyuma yetu.
Pengo baina yetu miaka ishirini iliyopita limeongezeka yaani tukiendelea hivi uchumi wetu utakua mara mbili ya wa kwenu pamoja na kwamba liinchi lenu kubwa lina madini kote kote yanayoliwa, rotuba nzuri na mvua nchi yote, mapori yamewashinda kulima full uzembe na uongozi wa kukurupuka wenye visasi na hasira.
 
Pu
Purchasing Power Parity
 
Yes sasa tafuta aslimia sita sijui tano ya gdp yenu ya 2017 ndo kiasi hicho kinakuwa projected
74usdB * 0.06 kama ni aslilimia 6 utapata 4.5billion usd.. Ukikiongeza hicho utaona Gdp yenu inacheza kwenye 79-80billion usd sasa ukisema 86bil usd inamaana mmekuwa 11% which is a lie
 
it is a huge achievement.
from a fleet size of zero plane to the one of 8 planes without a single penny FROM a lender.

Ahaaa haaa haaa
brother, we are happy coz we r running huge equity based business if at all you understand the structure of Capital.

we are unique. we don't owe any stress. tunaringia chetu. tusipothamini chetu nani atakithamini. ukifanya maendeleo makubwa si vibaya kushangilia mafanikio yako.
 
hakuna kitu kinachonisikitisha kama kujilinganisha na Kenya. au Kenya ndiyo iwe benchmark yetu.

WAKATI HAMNA kitu cha kujifunza. ni sawa tunataka kujifunza kitu kutoka Nigeria. no one is expecting to learn anything from Kenya. labda kuiba pesa za wanyonge.
 
