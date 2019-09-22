Tanzania declined to share data on suspected Ebola cases: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Tanzania has refused to provide detailed information on suspected Ebola cases.
In a statement on Saturday, the UN health agency said despite several requests "to date, clinical data, results of the investigations, possible contacts and potential laboratory tests performed ... have not been communicated to WHO".
"The limited available official information from Tanzanian authorities represents a challenge," the statement said.
There was no immediate reaction by Tanzanian authorities.
In a statement on September 18, WHO said it was formally informed by the East African country on September 14 that it had no cases of Ebola
"This followed earlier rumours of the death of one person and illness in a few others," WHO said in that statement. "Tanzanian authorities did not indicate what the cause of the illnesses might have been.



Concern has focused on a woman who died on September 8 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's commercial capital, after exhibiting symptoms common to several diseases, including Ebola.
Also on September 14, Tanzania's Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the government had investigated two recent cases of unknown illnesses, but they were not Ebola.
"The two patients did not have Ebola," Mwalimu told reporters. "There is no Ebola outbreak in Tanzania as we speak, people should not panic."
She did not say if the two cases investigated included the death of the woman.
There is increased vigilance across the region after a 13-month outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed more than 2,000 people.
The outbreak, which was officially declared in August 2018, is the second deadliest on record behind the 2013-2016 epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Majirani kazi yenu ni kuficha data.
 
he World Health Organization issued an extraordinary statement Saturday raising concerns about possible unreported Ebola cases in Tanzania and urging the country to provide patient samples for testing at an outside laboratory.


The statement relates to a Tanzanian doctor who died Sept. 8 after returning to her country from Uganda; she reportedly had Ebola-like symptoms. Several contacts of the woman became sick, though Tanzanian authorities have insisted they tested negative for Ebola.


But the country has not shared the tests so they can be validated at an outside laboratory, as suggested under the International Health Regulations, a treaty designed to protect the world from spread of infectious diseases.


It is highly unusual for the WHO, which normally operates through more diplomatic means, to publicly reveal that a member country is stymying an important disease investigation.
 
Pamoja na aibu yote hii bado watu hawaamini

Watu waliitukana sana serikali na kuamini taarifa za wazungu, sasa kiko wapi? Aibu kabisa wazungu walitangaza mpaka kwa watalii kwamba Tanzania kuna Ebola kumbe uzushi tu dah ila Magu kapigwa vita sana kila kona lakini hawamkamati
 
typical of nations run by tin-pot dictators.... trying to show as if everything is going on well..
cooking data and twisting facts
 
typical of nations run by tin-pot dictators.... trying to show as if everything is going on well..
cooking data and twisting facts
Tuambie mmefikia wapi na hiyo propaganda 😂😂😂
Mlifungua nyuzi kibao za kuwasapoti mabwana zenu wazungu 😂😂😂 kiko wapi leo,
Umehamia kwenye cooking data au unataka nikuaibishe.
 
Pamoja na aibu yote hii bado watu hawaamini

Watu waliitukana sana serikali na kuamini taarifa za wazungu, sasa kiko wapi? Aibu kabisa wazungu walitangaza mpaka kwa watalii kwamba Tanzania kuna Ebola kumbe uzushi tu dah ila Magu kapigwa vita sana kila kona lakini hawamkamati
Heti Ebola iingie dar halafu ufiche kweli dah, kwa hali ya maisha ya dar misongamano ya watu ilivo alafu kuwe na Ebola tusione mmh!! Huko mikoani ndio kabisaa ikiingia tu hakuna haja ya kutafuta data tutajua tu.

Sijui kwanini hasa wanatulazimisha kuwa tuna Ebola.
Ila sio mara ya kwanza Mana nakumbuka ubalozi wa marekani hapa nchini uliwahi kutangaza kuwa kutakuwa na mashambulio ya kigaidi hapa dar na kutahadhalisha watalii bila kushirikisha serikali.
 
