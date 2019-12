Russia's most advanced fighter jet just crashed for the first time

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019,A Russian Su-57 crashed in the country's far east on Tuesday, the United Aircraft Corporation said, marking the first loss of the advanced stealth jet.The Su-57 is Russia's most advanced fighter, designed to compete with the US's F-22 Raptor.Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say a top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission but that its pilot bailed out safely.Russia's United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement Tuesday that the Su-57 fighter came down during a training flight near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the country's far east. It said the plane's pilot safely ejected and there was no damage on the ground.The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.The Su-57, which made its maiden flight in 2010, is Russia's most advanced fighter plane. It has stealth capability and carries sophisticated equipment and weapons. The twin-engine aircraft has been designed by the Sukhoi company to compete with the US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.The crash marks the first loss of a Su-57, 10 of which have been built at Sukhoi's plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur for pre-production tests and combat evaluation. Some of them have been flown in combat during Russia's military campaign in Syria.Link---https://www.businessinsider.com/russias-most-advanced-fighter-jet-crashes-pilot-survives-2019-12?IR=TSent using Jamii Forums mobile app