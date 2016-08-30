Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad

Rancho : Pursue excellence, and success will follow, pants
down.
Machine Class Professor : Why are you back?
Rancho : Sir, I forgot to take something...
Machine Class Professor : What?
Rancho : Instruments that record, analyse, summarise,
organise, debate and explain information; that are illustrated,
non-illustrated, hardbound, paperback, jacketed, non-jacketed;
with foreword, introduction, table of contents, index; that
are indented for the enlightenment, understanding,
enrichment, enhancement and education of the human brain
through sensory route of vision - sometimes touch.
Machine Class Professor : [ confused] What are you
trying to say?
Rancho : Books sir! I forgot to take my books.
Rancho : [ after indirectly making Pia break up with
her fiancee] Come on, help us. My friend's father is very
ill!
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : Go away!
Rancho : Come on! You are almost a doctor! What is that
oath you take... oh yes, Hippocratic oath - I will help a fellow
patient, I remain a member of society with special obligations
etc.
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Reluctantly allows him to
get up on her scooter ] Okay.
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Later when Rancho is
speeding with the scooter, with the patient and
Pia on the back, towards the hospital ] You crashed
my sister's wedding, you broke my engagement, for you my
Dad keeps taking blood pressure tablets... and I am helping
you? Hippocrates screwed us Doctors!
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Now that everyone
knows, Rancho's real surname is not
Chhanchhad ] Thank God, after marriage my name wont
be Pia Chhanchhad!
Raju Rastogi: So what is your actual name?
Rancho : Phunsukh Wangdu.
Farhan Qureshi: What?
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Thinking of her future
name ] Pia Wangdu?
Rancho : [ to Raju & Farhan] Phunsukh Wangdu.
Farhan Qureshi: Phunsukh Wangdu? Silencer's Phunsukh
Wangdu?
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : I don't want to be named Pia
Wangdu!
Rancho : [ to Raju & Farhan] Yes.
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : Can I keep my name after
marriage?
Rancho : [ At Pia's sister's wedding ] Hi.
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ a little surprised, as she
doesn't know him] Hello.
Rancho : I have a free advice, would you try?
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Still smiling] What?
Rancho : [ Takes her drink away ] Let me hold this first,
else you may later throw it on me. Leave this guy.
[ Points at his fiancee]
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Now angry ] What?
Suhas : [ Meanwhile her Fiancee, speaking to
somebody else a little far away ] Look at this coat.
Yes, its quite costly, 50K.
Rancho : Look at him. He is a moving price tag! He will
always keep you reminding of price of every single object he
bought. Your life will become a supermarket!
Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Extremely angry] Excuse
me. Who the hell are you? You don't know anything about
him.
Rancho : Oh, you need a demonstration! Okay, watch me, he
will tell his shoe's price in a second, without anybody even
asking him!
[ He pushed a waiter, who was carrying a green
gooey chutney. The chutney fell on Suhas's shoe ]
Suhas : [ shouting ] You idiot! What the hell! This shoe cost
me 10K!
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : [ In the
auditorium, delivering a speech] Today, if ICE is
touching sky-high limits, then the credit goes to only one
man: Shri Viru Sahastrabudhhe! Give him a hand!
Librarian Dubey: [ Leans towards Sahastrabudhhe]
Sir, the voice is his, but the words are mine.
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : He's a great guy,
really, you are. For the past 32 years in this college, he has
continuously committed rapes upon rapes.
Rancho : [ to Rastogi ] He meant, "Miracles upon miracles."
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : I hope he
continues to do so. We often wondered how a person in his
lifetime can do these many rapes. With this extreme self-
discipline, he's made himself this capable. Correct usage of
time, complete utilization of the bell. Somebody learn from
him. Learn from him. Learn from him!
Minister in Auditorium : [ Holding back
Sahastrabudhhe ] Sit down, sit down!
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Today, we all
students are here. Tomorrow, we'll spread across so many
countries. I promise you all, whichever country we are in,
there we'll rape! We'll bring glory to the name of ICE! We'll
show everyone the ability to rape that students over here
have. No other student across the globe has it! No other
student! No other student!
[ after waiting for the chanting to die down ]
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Respected minister,
namaskar. You have given the thing this institution needs the
most:...
Rancho : Money! Money!
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Breasts!
Librarian Dubey: Not that! That word means this!
[ Gestures breasts with his hands ]
Minister in Auditorium : What kind of insulting things is
this boy saying?
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Everyone has
breasts.
[ Shoves hand into pocket]
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Everyone keeps it
hidden. Nobody ever gives it willingly!
Minister in Auditorium : This guy is too vulgar!
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : You have given
your breasts to the hands of this rapist. Now, let us see how
he makes use of it.
Minister in Auditorium : Sahstrabudhhe, don't you have
any brains? Indecent guy.
[ walks out of the auditorium]
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Let me recite a
shlok for this golden occasion.
Rancho : Listen. Listen. He'll explain his farts in Sanskrit.
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : The loudest fart
sounds like a motor vehicle.
Millimeter - MM : Fart? Go, silencer!
Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : A weaker one
sounds like a train. The weakest fart is a silent killer.
Rancho : All is well.
Rancho : These engineers are very smart sir, they didn't
invent a machine which can measure the pressure on the
brain. If they had, we would have come to know that this
was not a suicide but a Murder.
Rancho : I never manage to plant the kiss dude... the nose
comes in between.
Rancho : I wasn't teaching you engineering, that you know
better than me. I was teaching you how to teach.
Rancho : Ehh, Punsukh Wangdu.