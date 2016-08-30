Ranchoddas Shamaldas Chanchad

Rancho : Pursue excellence, and success will follow, pants

down.

Machine Class Professor : Why are you back?

Rancho : Sir, I forgot to take something...

Machine Class Professor : What?

Rancho : Instruments that record, analyse, summarise,

organise, debate and explain information; that are illustrated,

non-illustrated, hardbound, paperback, jacketed, non-jacketed;

with foreword, introduction, table of contents, index; that

are indented for the enlightenment, understanding,

enrichment, enhancement and education of the human brain

through sensory route of vision - sometimes touch.

Machine Class Professor : [ confused] What are you

trying to say?

Rancho : Books sir! I forgot to take my books.

Rancho : [ after indirectly making Pia break up with

her fiancee] Come on, help us. My friend's father is very

ill!

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : Go away!

Rancho : Come on! You are almost a doctor! What is that

oath you take... oh yes, Hippocratic oath - I will help a fellow

patient, I remain a member of society with special obligations

etc.

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Reluctantly allows him to

get up on her scooter ] Okay.

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Later when Rancho is

speeding with the scooter, with the patient and

Pia on the back, towards the hospital ] You crashed

my sister's wedding, you broke my engagement, for you my

Dad keeps taking blood pressure tablets... and I am helping

you? Hippocrates screwed us Doctors!

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Now that everyone

knows, Rancho's real surname is not

Chhanchhad ] Thank God, after marriage my name wont

be Pia Chhanchhad!

Raju Rastogi: So what is your actual name?

Rancho : Phunsukh Wangdu.

Farhan Qureshi: What?

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Thinking of her future

name ] Pia Wangdu?

Rancho : [ to Raju & Farhan] Phunsukh Wangdu.

Farhan Qureshi: Phunsukh Wangdu? Silencer's Phunsukh

Wangdu?

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : I don't want to be named Pia

Wangdu!

Rancho : [ to Raju & Farhan] Yes.

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : Can I keep my name after

marriage?

Rancho : [ At Pia's sister's wedding ] Hi.

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ a little surprised, as she

doesn't know him] Hello.

Rancho : I have a free advice, would you try?

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Still smiling] What?

Rancho : [ Takes her drink away ] Let me hold this first,

else you may later throw it on me. Leave this guy.

[ Points at his fiancee]

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Now angry ] What?

Suhas : [ Meanwhile her Fiancee, speaking to

somebody else a little far away ] Look at this coat.

Yes, its quite costly, 50K.

Rancho : Look at him. He is a moving price tag! He will

always keep you reminding of price of every single object he

bought. Your life will become a supermarket!

Pia V. Sahastrabudhhe : [ Extremely angry] Excuse

me. Who the hell are you? You don't know anything about

him.

Rancho : Oh, you need a demonstration! Okay, watch me, he

will tell his shoe's price in a second, without anybody even

asking him!

[ He pushed a waiter, who was carrying a green

gooey chutney. The chutney fell on Suhas's shoe ]

Suhas : [ shouting ] You idiot! What the hell! This shoe cost

me 10K!

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : [ In the

auditorium, delivering a speech] Today, if ICE is

touching sky-high limits, then the credit goes to only one

man: Shri Viru Sahastrabudhhe! Give him a hand!

Librarian Dubey: [ Leans towards Sahastrabudhhe]

Sir, the voice is his, but the words are mine.

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : He's a great guy,

really, you are. For the past 32 years in this college, he has

continuously committed rapes upon rapes.

Rancho : [ to Rastogi ] He meant, "Miracles upon miracles."

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : I hope he

continues to do so. We often wondered how a person in his

lifetime can do these many rapes. With this extreme self-

discipline, he's made himself this capable. Correct usage of

time, complete utilization of the bell. Somebody learn from

him. Learn from him. Learn from him!

Minister in Auditorium : [ Holding back

Sahastrabudhhe ] Sit down, sit down!

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Today, we all

students are here. Tomorrow, we'll spread across so many

countries. I promise you all, whichever country we are in,

there we'll rape! We'll bring glory to the name of ICE! We'll

show everyone the ability to rape that students over here

have. No other student across the globe has it! No other

student! No other student!

[ after waiting for the chanting to die down ]

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Respected minister,

namaskar. You have given the thing this institution needs the

most:...

Rancho : Money! Money!

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Breasts!

Librarian Dubey: Not that! That word means this!

[ Gestures breasts with his hands ]

Minister in Auditorium : What kind of insulting things is

this boy saying?

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Everyone has

breasts.

[ Shoves hand into pocket]

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Everyone keeps it

hidden. Nobody ever gives it willingly!

Minister in Auditorium : This guy is too vulgar!

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : You have given

your breasts to the hands of this rapist. Now, let us see how

he makes use of it.

Minister in Auditorium : Sahstrabudhhe, don't you have

any brains? Indecent guy.

[ walks out of the auditorium]

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : Let me recite a

shlok for this golden occasion.

Rancho : Listen. Listen. He'll explain his farts in Sanskrit.

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : The loudest fart

sounds like a motor vehicle.

Millimeter - MM : Fart? Go, silencer!

Chatur Ramalingam aka 'Silencer' : A weaker one

sounds like a train. The weakest fart is a silent killer.

Rancho : These engineers are very smart sir, they didn't

invent a machine which can measure the pressure on the

brain. If they had, we would have come to know that this

was not a suicide but a Murder.

Rancho : I never manage to plant the kiss dude... the nose

comes in between.

Rancho : I wasn't teaching you engineering, that you know

better than me. I was teaching you how to teach.

Rancho : Ehh, Punsukh Wangdu.