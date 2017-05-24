PROOF: Kenyans love Tanzanian Music than Kenyan Music

since the everlasting battle with kenyans and tanzanians is not focused in one particular subject,let's take it to the music industry.i was in youtube conducting unofficial small research about bongofleva and east african music in general.during my research, i discovered that majority of kenyans especially those who belong to the younger generation love tanzanian music more than they love kenyan music.music performed by our artist,make kenyans go crazy and wild whenever they see a bongofleva music video or hear a bongofleva track.it's for sure that,bongofleva sit at the top position of the most loved music genre in east africa.i have generated some screenshot samples from youtube that show the authentication of my point.it's up to kenyans to invalidate it with fact.twende kazi.