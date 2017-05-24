PROOF: Kenyans love Tanzanian Music than Kenyan Music


since the everlasting battle with kenyans and tanzanians is not focused in one particular subject,let's take it to the music industry.

i was in youtube conducting unofficial small research about bongofleva and east african music in general.

during my research, i discovered that majority of kenyans especially those who belong to the younger generation love tanzanian music more than they love kenyan music.

music performed by our artist,make kenyans go crazy and wild whenever they see a bongofleva music video or hear a bongofleva track.

it's for sure that,bongofleva sit at the top position of the most loved music genre in east africa.

i have generated some screenshot samples from youtube that show the authentication of my point.

it's up to kenyans to invalidate it with fact.
twende kazi.
 
kadoda11 said:
Je kuna vijana wa kitanzania wanapenda sana mziki wa kikenya kama vijana wa kikenya wanavyopenda mziki wa kitanzania?.

kama wapo,wakenya leteni ushahidi hapa.ila msipaniki.
Click to expand...
Hahaha nikiwa kenya huwa navaa Spika za masikioni ili nisisikie Upumbavu wao Eti music
Hahaha
 
copy to my comrades Annael ichoboy01 and others.

and to my kenyan brother from another mother Edward Wanjala (mtu mwenye njaa)
 
Nilikuta nashangaa sikumoja Radio moja ya Kenya ndani ya masaa 2 Wamepiga nyimbo 2zakenya 10 Nigeria na 7 Tanzania
hahaha nikasema kumbe hata wao wanajijua Hovyo kwenye Music
 
MOTOCHINI said:
Nilikua kushangaa sikumoja Radio moja ya Kenya ndani ya masaa 2 Wamepiga nyimbo 2zakenya 10 Nigeria na 7 Tanzania
hahaha nikasema kumbe hata wao wanajijua Hovyo kwenye Music
Click to expand...
inatia huruma sana kaka...imagine hata madj wao hawapendi kucheza miziki ya kikenya kwenye local radio zao na nightclub zao.SMH.
 
Sikiliza Kitu kutoka kwa Dogo
ujue kabisa Bongo inavipaji
mtu akiimba kuhusu Mapenzi kubembeleza kweli Mashairi yanatulia



Njoo kwa wenzetu eti DAWA YAMOTO NI MOTO HAHAHA Kuna vita
music sio vita mdundo mkuubwa mashairi Ziro
 
MOTOCHINI said:
Sikiliza Kitu kutoka kwa Dogo
ujue kabisa Bongo ina vipaji mtu akiimba kuhusu Mapenzi kubembeleza kweli Mashairi yanatulia


Njoo kwa wenzetu eti DAWA YAMOTO NI MOTO HAHAHA Kuna vita music sio vita mdundo mkuubwa mashairi Ziro
Click to expand...
Dawa ya moto ni moto. Hii hapa. Wakenya wana vituko sana.


Yaani badala ya kucheza unajikuta tu ghafla umeingiwa na hofu maana mda wowote club inaweza waka moto.
 
ukiachilia mziki,pia wakenya wanavutiwa sana na wanamuziki wa kitz kushinda wanamziki wa kikenya.

darasa's interview in one of the popular tv station in Kenya

 
binafsi nawakubali sana wasanii wa bongo...infact im my playlist niko na nyimbo kibao sana za wabongo...but naomba nikukosoe..kenyan favourite music ni reggae,riddim,mavitu ya kina wizkid wale..rap music za kina eminem na zile hiphop..but kama kawaida unaporejea nyumbani ukapiga shawa uko pale umetulia lazima uskize wimbo ambao utakuliwaza..yaani wimbo soft wenye kubembeleza flani hivi..na ndio nyimbo za bongo hizo..yeah..hongera kwa wasanii wa bongo mnakubalika kote east africa..
 
the viking said:
binafsi nawakubali sana wasanii wa bongo...infact im my playlist niko na nyimbo kibao sana za wabongo...but naomba nikukosoe..kenyan favourite music ni reggae,riddim,mavitu ya kina wizkid wale..rap music za kina eminem na zile hiphop..but kama kawaida unaporejea nyumbani ukapiga shawa uko pale umetulia lazima uskize wimbo ambao utakuliwaza..yaani wimbo soft wenye kubembeleza flani hivi..na ndio nyimbo za bongo hizo..yeah..hongera kwa wasanii wa bongo mnakubalika kote east africa..
Click to expand...
kwa upande wa mziki unao toka nje ya bara la Africa,wakenya hususani "mayuthi" wanapendanga sana jamaican riddim.hilo halina ubishi.
you can even observe that through the music played in matatus.
mariddim ndio wanapendanga sana.
 
kadoda11 said:
kwa upande wa mziki unao toka nje ya bara la Africa,wakenya hususani "mayuthi" wanapendanga sana jamaican riddim.hilo halina ubishi.
you can even observe that through the music played in matatus.
mariddim ndio wanapendanga sana.
Click to expand...
ni vigumu sana kuskia nyimbo laini katika magari ya usafiri..but kwa sababu ya neema za safari waweza kuskia nyimbo za kina shusho katika magari ya masafa kama vile kutoka nakuru hadi nairobi au kwingineko..
 
the viking said:
ni vigumu sana kuskia nyimbo laini katika magari ya usafiri..but kwa sababu ya neema za safari waweza kuskia nyimbo za kina shusho katika magari ya masafa kama vile kutoka nakuru hadi nairobi au kwingineko..
Click to expand...
that one is very true bro.hasa zile matutu za buru58,ni ngumu sana kusikia soft music.the music played is very loud and has some element of hardcore...wale watu PB na tuberculosis zile matatu haziwafai.
 
magari yote ya uchukuzi jijini Nairobi ni vigumu kabisa..competition iko very high na ndiyo sababu kila mtu anafanya anything possible kujipatia wateja..kati ya mambo mengi ya mnato wanayoyafanya ni mziki..yani lazima gari liwe na muziki mzito tena wenye kuwachangamsha wateja maana walizoea midundo kama hiyo...
 
