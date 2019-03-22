President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Twitter, Facebook accounts suspended


beth
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were on Friday morning deleted in what State House claim was a result of an ‘unathorised access.’

The deactivating of the accounts raised eyebrows as it happened an hour after a message stating that no one will be spared in the war against corruption.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally. I won’t be clouded by ethnicity or status in my quest to leave behind a united nation and I will continue championing for Kenya’s unity.” read the tweet.

Nzioka Waita, The Chief of Staff said the accounts have been “temporarily suspended.”

“On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta. All official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken,” he said.

Citizen TV

Geza Ulole
😅☝
 
