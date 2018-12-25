PC kali hutoipata tena

- Joined
Bichwa bure
Joined Nov 19, 2017
*HP Folio 9470m Core i5*
*Brand new slim PC*
7th Generation pc
HD Graphics Display
LED 14" Display
*Brand new PC*
Ram 4GB
Hard disk 500Gb
*Very Very Slim PC*
Processor
*Intel Core i5 @ 2.5Ghz*
*Backlight keyboard*
Fingerprints scanner
*9.5hrs+ battery power*
Dedicated Graphics Cards
*Price down 780,000/= only*
For serious buyer only
Iko dukani
Receipt & 36 months warranty*
DODOMA TZ
