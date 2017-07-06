Outer Ring Road to be completed within two months...


The upgrade of Nairobi’s Outer Ring Road into a dual carriage will be completed in about two months.

Transport secretary James Macharia yesterday inspected the road being built as part of the agency’s plan to decongest the capital.

The Transport minister said the project is 80 per cent complete.
“We are hoping that completion of this road will be in early September. This is one of the key roads which will open up transport within the city.

It is part of a wider scheme by the government in putting major investments in infrastructure,” he said.

Early May, the project’s completion date was revised from July 31 to December 2017 due to challenges in the relocation of water and sewer lines, among other constraints.
“Traffic management for the section between Jogoo Road and the Eastern Bypass junction had to be improved.

A court stay order was also issued for a section near Jogoo Road junction and the same affected the works at the sections.”

The 13-kilometre project is constructed by Sinohydro Tianjin at a cost of Sh8 billion.


isi-collapse tu kabla haijaanza tumika..:p
 
Balokola said:
Hamna kaz cyo?
Hivi Bongo mlikamilisha ile flyover ya Tazara maana nyie hamjambo kwenye kuanzisha na kutelekeza miradi.
Leo tumechoka na wingi wa barabara za juu wakati nyie hamjakamilisha hata moja.
 
Tungoje
 
Courtesy of Dhuks.....















 
MK254 said:
Hivi Bongo mlikamilisha ile flyover ya Tazara maana nyie hamjambo kwenye kuanzisha na kutelekeza miradi.
Leo tumechoka na wingi wa barabara za juu wakati nyie hamjakamilisha hata moja.
Unadharau wewe
 
polepole tu tutafika
ile ya mombasa nayo nadhani ishakamilika sasa
 
MK254 said:
Hivi Bongo mlikamilisha ile flyover ya Tazara maana nyie hamjambo kwenye kuanzisha na kutelekeza miradi.
Leo tumechoka na wingi wa barabara za juu wakati nyie hamjakamilisha hata moja.
Sisi tunajenga kitu ngumi jiwe hizo za kwenu ni death trap
 
Wanasogea.....
 
MK254 said:
Safi sana hii hapa
mumejenga...
Tofauti hizo ni nguvu za mafuriko LA kwenu jipya limevunjika baada ya uzinduzi wala si chakavu na akukuwa na nguvu zozote za asili kama mafuriko au vimbunga kulibomoa
 
lwiva said:
Tofauti hizo ni nguvu za mafuriko LA kwenu jipya limevunjika baada ya uzinduzi wala si chakavu na akukuwa na nguvu zozote za asili kama mafuriko au vimbunga kulibomoa
Achanga, ile pia iliangushwa na mafuriko, but that's no excuse.

 
FOLLOW US