ohhh wanawake wa sasa

I live for the day when women will have nothing else to showcase other than their talent, hardwork, ideas and innovation. The body you are flaunting today will only give you likes on social media, but in reality, it translates to nothing.



Real women make impacts on their environment and society at large. Where do we find virtuous women today? Where do we find women who have something else to offer other than their bodies? You say you're not sex objects, but everyday you put in more efforts in objectifying yourselves. It's really a shame that women of this generation care more about their looks, rather than their mental output, and sadly that's not about to change. If you're a woman and you're reading this, I say you get some self-worth, get some dignity, get some self-respect! The world needs problem solvers and not women with big breasts and big ass to show. The more sexy you think you are, the more cheaply you may appear. Enough of this mindless show of shame.