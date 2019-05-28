Newcastle United Football Club special thread

1559038315362-png.1110342

Newcastle United Football Club is a professional football club in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, that plays in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. Founded in 1892 by the merger of Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End, they have played at St James' Park since. The ground was developed into an all-seater stadium in the mid-1990s and now has a capacity of 52,354.

They have won four League Championship titles, six FA Cups and a Charity Shield, as well as the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and the 2006 UEFA Intertoto Cup, the ninth highest total of trophies won by an English club

The club was relegated in 2009 and 2016, but returned to the Premier League for the 2017–18 season.

Newcastle has a local rivalry with Sunderland, with whom they have contested the Tyne–Wear derby since 1898. The club's traditional kit colours are black and white striped shirts, black shorts and black socks.

The club has been owned by Mike Ashley since 2007, succeeding long-term chairman Sir John Hall. The club is the 17th-highest revenue producing club in the world in terms of annual revenue, generating 169.3 million in 2015.


Honours
Domestic

[126]








  • Winners (1) – 1909

European

[126]


  • Winners (1) − 1969


  • Winners (1) − 2006 (Outright Winner)
Other honours

[126]




  • Winners (1) − 1973

Current squad


No.PositionPlayer
1GKRob Elliot
2DFCiaran Clark
3DFPaul Dummett (vice-captain)
4MFKi Sung-yueng
5DFFabian Schär
6DFJamaal Lascelles (captain)
8MFJonjo Shelvey
9FWSalomón Rondón (on loan from West Bromwich Albion)
10MF
11MFMatt Ritchie
12GKMartin Dúbravka
13FWYoshinori Muto
14MFIsaac Hayden
15MF
No,PositionPlayer
17FW
18DFFederico Fernández
19DFJavier Manquillo
20DFFlorian Lejeune
21FW
22DFDeAndre Yedlin
23DF
24MFMiguel Almirón
26GKKarl Darlow
29GKNathan Harker [a]
30MFChristian Atsu
36MFSean Longstaff [a]
41GKFreddie Woodman [a]

1563438978749-png.1156409


Steve Bruce
Newcastle United current manager

1559038875592-png.1110345


St. James' Park
 
Washindani wapya kwenye EPL.

Benitez has proved himself to be one of the best in the game. Let's wait and see!

Viva EPL
 
Mesut90 said:
Washindani wapya kwenye EPL.

Benitez has proved himself to be one of the best in the game. Let's wait and see!

Viva EPL
Newcastle si washindani wapya mzee , sema kuna mpuuzi mmoja ndo anaipotez hii klabu
 
And this time Mike Ashley anaiuza kwa mdogo wa Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan (City Football Group) Manchester City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Club Atletico Torque, Girona FC.

Tunaweza kushudia mabadiliko makubwa.
 
Ni wakati wa izi timu zilizoanguka kuja tena juu ili ligi izidi kuwa na burudani.
 
Club niliyokuwa nikii-support kabla ya kuhamia Liverpool. Nilikuwa nikiifatilia siku nyingi japo mpaka sasa nini mahaba nayo.

Wachezaji bara kabisa waliopata kuichezea hii klabu ni pamoja na:
1. David Ginola
2. Faustino Asprila
3. Allan sheara
4. Garry Speed (R.I.P)
5. Jermain Jenas
6. Poul Messon
7. Ian Rush
9. Shay Given
10. Greig Bellamy.
 
Sajor-Sergio Sjanic said:
And this time Mike Ashley anaiuza kwa mdogo wa Sheikh Mansoor bin Zayed Al Nahyan (City Football Group) Manchester City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Club Atletico Torque, Girona FC.

Tunaweza kushudia mabadiliko makubwa.
£350m rumors on the table
Naomba Mungu iwe kweli Mike Ashley na Amanda Taveley ni wahuni sana na wapigaji wakubwa wameiharibu klabu yetu
Naomba Mungu hizi tetesi ziwe kweli
 
Ziroseventytwo said:
Club niliyokuwa nikii-support kabla ya kuhamia Liverpool. Nilikuwa nikiifatilia siku nyingi japo mpaka sasa nini mahaba nayo.

Wachezaji bara kabisa waliopata kuichezea hii klabu ni pamoja na:
1. David Ginola
2. Faustino Asprila
3. Allan sheara
4. Garry Speed (R.I.P)
5. Jermain Jenas
6. Poul Messon
7. Ian Rush
9. Shay Given
10. Greig Bellamy.
Paul Gascoigne
Andy Cole
Kevin Keegan
Fabricio Colloccini
Michael Owen
Andy Carrol
Demba Ba
Papiss Demba Cisse
.
.
.
.
Many more
 
Ziroseventytwo said:
Club niliyokuwa nikii-support kabla ya kuhamia Liverpool. Nilikuwa nikiifatilia siku nyingi japo mpaka sasa nini mahaba nayo.

Wachezaji bara kabisa waliopata kuichezea hii klabu ni pamoja na:
1. David Ginola
2. Faustino Asprila
3. Allan sheara
4. Garry Speed (R.I.P)
5. Jermain Jenas
6. Poul Messon
7. Ian Rush
9. Shay Given
10. Greig Bellamy.
Mbona umemsahau Nolberto Solano yule jamaa kutoka Peru, tena amecheza Newcastle kwa vipindi viwili tofauti.

Vipi kuhusu Shola Ameobi mkongwe ambaye pia hakuwa anapata muda wa kutosha wa kucheza, ile loyalty yake inatosha hata awepo benchi tu.

Pia sio mbaya kocha wa kikosi hiko akawa marehemu Sir Bobby Robinson akisaidiwa na Kevin Keagan (KK).
 
Mkwawe said:
Second Relagation niliumia sana halafu ukicheki moja ya mechi za mwishoni tulikaziwa na Sunderland
Sunderland ni hasimu wako mkuu. Ni kama Arsenal kwa Spurs, Chelsea kwa Fulham, Man Utd kwa Man City, Aston Villa kwa Birmingham City, Portsmouth kwa Southampton au Liverpool kwa Everton.
 
Mussolin5 said:
Sunderland ni hasimu wako mkuu. Ni kama Arsenal kwa Spurs, Chelsea kwa Fulham, Man Utd kwa Man City, Aston Villa kwa Birmingham City, Portsmouth kwa Southampton au Liverpool kwa Everton.
yeah wale nyau walitucheka sana ila saivi wanaipata pata

Walichofanyiwa na Fleetwood na Charlton juzi hawatasahau hadi mwaka unaisha
 
Hata mm nilikuwa huku kabla ya kwenda Liverpool
 
