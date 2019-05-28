Newcastle United Football Club special thread

Mkwawe
JF-Expert Member
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2016
- Messages
- 1,629
- Points
- 2,000
Mkwawe
JF-Expert Member
Joined Jun 10, 2016
1,629 2,000
Newcastle United Football Club is a professional football club in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, that plays in the Premier League, the top tier of English football. Founded in 1892 by the merger of Newcastle East End and Newcastle West End, they have played at St James' Park since. The ground was developed into an all-seater stadium in the mid-1990s and now has a capacity of 52,354.
They have won four League Championship titles, six FA Cups and a Charity Shield, as well as the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and the 2006 UEFA Intertoto Cup, the ninth highest total of trophies won by an English club
The club was relegated in 2009 and 2016, but returned to the Premier League for the 2017–18 season.
Newcastle has a local rivalry with Sunderland, with whom they have contested the Tyne–Wear derby since 1898. The club's traditional kit colours are black and white striped shirts, black shorts and black socks.
The club has been owned by Mike Ashley since 2007, succeeding long-term chairman Sir John Hall. The club is the 17th-highest revenue producing club in the world in terms of annual revenue, generating €169.3 million in 2015.
Honours
Domestic
[126]
- Winners (1) – 1909
- Sheriff of London Charity Shield:
- Winners: (1) 1906–07
[126]
- Winners (1) − 1969
- Winners (1) − 2006 (Outright Winner)
[126]
- Winners (1) − 1973
Current squad
Steve Bruce
Newcastle United current manager
St. James' Park