Mtaelewa tu!! Microsoft’s Nairobi centre, first in Africa hires 50 computer engineers

Technology firm Microsoft has hired 50 of the targeted 100 engineers at its Africa Development Centre
Technology firm Microsoft has hired 50 of the targeted 100 engineers at its Africa Development Centre (ADC) as the firm sets sights on increased partnerships with indigenous small- and medium-sized businesses. FILE PHOTO | NMG
Technology firm Microsoft has hired 50 of the targeted 100 engineers at its Africa Development Centre (ADC) as the firm sets sights on increased partnerships with indigenous small- and medium-sized businesses.
The IT giant said on Monday the computer science engineers will work on cutting-edge technology tailored for businesses in Africa at the facility opened in Nairobi in May.
“Hiring is happening and depends on the right skills. We are recruiting the best calibres to develop them and work on our products. There are roughly 50 people who have been hired, and this will be doubling in the next few months,” said visiting Microsoft general manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) Ibrahim Youssry.
“We are also building a new generation of developers who are gaining multinational expertise and international experience which will be useful to the community and Africa.”
The Nairobi centre is Microsoft’s first in Africa, with plans to open a second one in Lagos, Nigeria, before end of the year.

The US multinational announced in May it had committed Sh10 billion for the two centres in the next five years.
Technological innovation has been described as the fourth industrial revolution in the wake of disruptive technology which is the main driver of growth and development for companies and economies.
Some 83 percent of chief executives in Africa cited technological advances as having the most transformative impact on their businesses in the last five years, according to 7th Africa Business Agenda 2019 survey released by audit and consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers early September.
“The fourth industrial revolution is based on access and hyperscale computing. This is the only way the revolution becomes relevant, impactful and useful to the community,” Mr Youssry said. “If we don’t use this technology, we are not into the new era. This is the working power of any economy. Giving technology to SMEs is positioning them to become large corporations.”
Microsoft in August tapped ex-Equity Bank’s Finserve chief Jack Ngare to be the first managing director of its Nairobi research and development centre.
Mr Ngare has over 15 years in various specialties including management, telecommunications, financial services and emerging technology.

Microsoft hires 50 computer engineers for its Nairobi hub

The IT giant said on Monday the computer science engineers will work on cutting-edge technology tailored for businesses in Africa at the facility opened in Nairobi in May.
www.businessdailyafrica.com

www.businessdailyafrica.com
Nini cha ajabu hapo mkuu,?
 
For a long time South Africa was the go to country for technology companies. Now, Kenya took General electric africa HQ from south africa, Google Africa HQ is in Nairobi, Airtel Africa HQ is in Nairobi, Facebook Africa HQ is in Nairobi same to their Africa content moderation office, IBM Africa HQ and research facilities are in Nairobi. Microsoft has now come to Nairobi to join them (Welcome you are in good company).
 
Do not forget this other piece of good news

MARKET NEWS
UK sets up Sh1.3bn Kenyan fintech fund
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2019 21:24
Britain has announced a Sh1.3 billion fund to help Kenyan startups
Britain has announced a Sh1.3 billion fund to help Kenyan startups working to disrupt the financial sector through technology. FILE PHOTO | NMG
Britain has announced a Sh1.3 billion fund to help Kenyan startups working to disrupt the financial sector through technology.
The investments announced in Nairobi on Tuesday by The Lord Mayor of the City of London Alderman Peter Estlin will focus on Kenyan fintechs that increase financial inclusion for low-income and underserved consumers.
Mr Estlin is in the country on a visit aimed at cementing investments between Nairobi and London.
“Today’s announcement highlights the mutual benefits of closer financial co-operation to both the UK and Kenya,” Mr Estlin told a gathering of early stage startups in Nairobi.
Mr Estlin, who was flanked by the British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott, is expected to enter into discussions with State officials and businessmen ahead of the upcoming UK-Africa Investment Summi
Britain has been losing out to China, India, and Japan whose share of business with Kenya has been on the rise.
The trio of Asian countries target Kenya with clothing, vehicles, electronics and pharmaceuticals — which also top the UK’s dealings with East Africa.
“By forging partnerships across Africa, the UK’s financial services sector can turbocharge national economies and empower individuals financially, creating thousands of jobs and enriching lives across the continent,” said Mr Estlin.
The funds will be channeled to Kenya via the Catalyst Fund, which seeks to “support business development and investor opportunities for early stage fintech companies in emerging markets”.
It is managed by BFA, a consulting company headed by Amolo Ng’weno co-founder of Africa Online, East Africa's first internet provider.
Ms Ng’weno said with support from the UK Department for International Development, the Catalyst Fund will help connect 30 local fintech companies with international investors and mentors, including Kenyan fintech companies.
“In Kenya, access to digital financial services is no longer the major issue - today we need to work toward ordinary citizens improving their financial health, gaining new access to opportunity and accessing basic services,” she said.
Nairobi, dubbed the Silicon Savannah, has emerged as a thriving tech ecosystem in the region where global tech investors and venture capital firms are pitching tent to scout for early stage startups.
 
Kwaio?
vulcan said:
Rafiki yangu ni mojawapo ya hao 50 software engineers, lakini aisee hizo interview unasomea kama mtihani.
Yes you must be good in several things which are actually basic computer science but many forget
a) Data structures ie Linked lists, Trees, Arrays etc
b) Algorithms eg sorting ,Count of strings that can be formed using a, b and c under given constraints ,Find the two non-repeating elements in an array of repeating elements
c) Dynamic Programming eg Minimum insertions to form a palindrome
d) Mathematics eg Inplace rotate square matrix by 90 degrees

The list is long and not for those who can not reason logically. I actually enjoy reading a nice book called "The Art of computer programming" though i have not gone past the third edition. I finished fundamental algorithms and semi numerical algorithms but the third volume not yet and it goes all the way to five volumes.
 
Kevin85ify said:
Yes you must be good in several things which are actually basic computer science but many forget
a) Data structures ie Linked lists, Trees, Arrays etc
b) Algorithms eg sorting ,Count of strings that can be formed using a, b and c under given constraints ,Find the two non-repeating elements in an array of repeating elements
c) Dynamic Programming eg Minimum insertions to form a palindrome
d) Mathematics eg Inplace rotate square matrix by 90 degrees

The list is long and not for those who can not reason logically. I actually enjoy reading a nice book called "The Art of computer programming" though i have not gone past the third edition. I finished fundamental algorithms and semi numerical algorithms but the third volume not yet and it goes all the way to five volumes.
Exactly, must understand fundamental computing concepts very deeply and also apply them.
 
Kevin85ify said:
Yes you must be good in several things which are actually basic computer science but many forget
a) Data structures ie Linked lists, Trees, Arrays etc
b) Algorithms eg sorting ,Count of strings that can be formed using a, b and c under given constraints ,Find the two non-repeating elements in an array of repeating elements
c) Dynamic Programming eg Minimum insertions to form a palindrome
d) Mathematics eg Inplace rotate square matrix by 90 degrees

The list is long and not for those who can not reason logically. I actually enjoy reading a nice book called "The Art of computer programming" though i have not gone past the third edition. I finished fundamental algorithms and semi numerical algorithms but the third volume not yet and it goes all the way to five volumes.
Passing interview at Microsoft or Google is no joke, those guys are damn good at selecting top talents.
 
Hivi kweli watu na akili zao timamu wanajitoa ufahamu kwamba hili sio jambo kubwa? Ajira za uhakika 50-100 sio jambo kubwa?

Bado kuna watakaofaidika kwa namna moja ama nyingine ukiachilia mbali ajira. Pato la nchi, kupata teknolojia itakayoboresha uendeshaji wa makampuni, kuendeleza na kujenga uwezo wa vijana kwenye tasnia ya teknolojia ( tusisahau tunaongrlea Microsoft).

Ndio hawa jamaa ni watani zetu ila ikija kwenye mambo ya msingi tuweke utani kando.
 
The Monk said:
Hivi kweli watu na akili zao timamu wanajitoa ufahamu kwamba hili sio jambo kubwa? Ajira za uhakika 50-100 sio jambo kubwa?

Bado kuna watakaofaidika kwa namna moja ama nyingine ukiachilia mbali ajira. Pato la nchi, kupata teknolojia itakayoboresha uendeshaji wa makampuni, kuendeleza na kujenga uwezo wa vijana kwenye tasnia ya teknolojia ( tusisahau tunaongrlea Microsoft).

Ndio hawa jamaa ni watani zetu ila ikija kwenye mambo ya msingi tuweke utani kando.
Sorry sina nationality.

Mkuu tatizo sio wao kuwezesha ajira, yani hii habari ina impact gani? Ndio wengi ujiuliza

Maana Tansanias wakianza kusema pia itaishia kuwa battle tu.

Nothing new kwangu.
 
The Monk said:
Hongera sana mkuu, wewe ni wa kipekee!
Siku zote pendezwa na mazuri ya mwenzio, yana maana kubwa kwako na kwa wengine inaweza kuwa moja kwa moja au kwa umbali.

Vijana wengi wanapiga kelele kuwa verified Facebook, Instagram na Twitter bila kujua jirani yao ndio anawasaidia. Just a hint!
 
