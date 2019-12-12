Mbwana samatta aende mbele English league

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with a move for Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, but doubts remain whether the Ibrox club will offload him in January.Dean Smith’s side find themselves 16th in the Premier League after 11 games, three points above the drop zone. Summer signing Wesley has taken time to adapt to the league, while Jonathan Kodjia is still not fully fit. Therefore, signing a striker is necessary for Villa.With that in mind, Villa must put all their effort into signing Mbwana Samatta from Genk.During the summer transfer window, The Sun claimed that Villa were interested in securing the services of the 26-year-old who would cost in the region of £12 million.The striker scored 32 goals in all competitions last season, and has been in form for Genk in 2019-20 as well. He has scored eight goals so far, including a brilliant header against Liverpool last night at Anfield in the Champions League.He is physically strong, and a very dynamic striker who has a very good scoring rate. He has a good pace, and as a result, can go past defenders in a flash. He is good at dribbling and making runs in behind. Most importantly, he’s an in-form striker, who is showing his prowess in big European games.With his peak years still to come, if Villa can get Samatta within £15 million, Smith would pull off a master-stroke signing in January.