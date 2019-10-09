M-pesa Ranked 9th Most Influential Project Globally Over the Last 50 Years

Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
Joined
May 11, 2017
Messages
3,171
Points
2,000
Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2017
3,171 2,000
Mitanzania hamjawahi vumbua chochote tangu dunia ianze. Sasa Mpesa ambayo ilianza Kenya inatajwa kuwa uvumbuzi wa tisa ulimwenguni kwa umuhimu wake.



has ranked M-Pesa as the 9th most influential project in the world over the last 50 years.

Mpesa, a Kenyan mobile money transfer service has been ranked 9th best globally by the Project Management Institute (PMI), surpassing the famous Google, Netflix and the International Space Station.

The mobile money transfer, financing, and microfinancing service, a brand under Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telco, was ranked so for delivering cutting-edge mobile technology that allowed Kenya to leapfrog past more advanced economies and start a banking revolution noted PMI.

“We are honoured to receive this accolade and global recognition which is a true testament to our impact on society. This recognition further underlines M-PESA’s commitment to our customers and its transformation to the country which has seen financial inclusion in Kenya grow by more than 50 percent in the last 12 years to stand at more than 82 percent today,” said Michael Joseph, CEO Safaricom.

By 2019, M-Pesa had 31.8 million active users in Kenya alone.

M-pesa was launched in 2007, to allow customers to use simple text messages to send money, make deposits and withdrawals, and purchase airtime minutes.

According to PMI, this is a first-of-its-kind ranking for PMI that celebrates the most impactful projects from the past 50 years and highlights how project management has helped turn these ideas into reality.

The Most Influential Projects list recognizes projects that have transformed their sectors and the entire business landscape—from technology to healthcare, infrastructure to architecture, finance to entertainment.

The Top 10 Most Influential Projects

World Wide Web– For connecting everyone and everything

Apollo 11– For proving risk management and out-of-this-world ambitions can make the impossible possible

Intel® 4004 Microprocessor– For democratizing the power of computing*

The Euro– For flawlessly executing the largest monetary changeover in history

Human Genome Project– For rising above usual silos to unlock the building block of humanity and enable unparalleled innovations in medicine, biotech and life sciences

Alibaba® Singles Day– For creating the largest e-commerce day in the world and fundamentally shifting how people shop*

Prius® Car– For driving the auto industry toward a more sustainable future*

Live Aid® Concert– For reimagining the magnitude and model of philanthropy with a major dose of celebrity*

M-Pesa® Mobile Microfinancing Platform– For delivering cutting-edge mobile technology that allowed Kenya to leapfrog past more advanced economies and start a banking revolution*

Svalbard Global Seed Vault– For building the ultimate insurance policy for the world’s food supply

Today, M-Pesa has evolved into a full financial services solution. Users can still make small payments and exchange cash, but they also pay bills, receive paychecks and social grants, and access loans and saving products offered in partnership with local banks. It now ranks as the dominant financial services app across Africa, processing 11 billion transactions last year.

M-PESA’s impact extends through its ecosystem of more than 1,100 suppliers, 400 active dealers and more than 167,000 agents who benefit directly from the service. It has also contributed up to KES 75 billion in revenue to Safaricom and has grown to serve more than 26 million active customers today.
 
Gunther1

Gunther1

Senior Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2019
Messages
113
Points
225
Gunther1

Gunther1

Senior Member
Joined Sep 22, 2019
113 225
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Tony, I think we had this debate sometimes back..MPesa Was invented by some brits...They tested it out in kenya & fortunately it got wide acceptance.
Click to expand...
Mpesa was invented by a Kenyan student. Why troll instead of striving to make your own brand??

Takataka wewe!
 
game over

game over

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jan 1, 2016
Messages
5,486
Points
2,000
game over

game over

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jan 1, 2016
5,486 2,000
Tony254 said:
Mitanzania hamjawahi vumbua chochote tangu dunia ianze. Sasa Mpesa ambayo ilianza Kenya inatajwa kuwa uvumbuzi wa tisa ulimwenguni kwa umuhimu wake.



has ranked M-Pesa as the 9th most influential project in the world over the last 50 years.

Mpesa, a Kenyan mobile money transfer service has been ranked 9th best globally by the Project Management Institute (PMI), surpassing the famous Google, Netflix and the International Space Station.

The mobile money transfer, financing, and microfinancing service, a brand under Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telco, was ranked so for delivering cutting-edge mobile technology that allowed Kenya to leapfrog past more advanced economies and start a banking revolution noted PMI.

“We are honoured to receive this accolade and global recognition which is a true testament to our impact on society. This recognition further underlines M-PESA’s commitment to our customers and its transformation to the country which has seen financial inclusion in Kenya grow by more than 50 percent in the last 12 years to stand at more than 82 percent today,” said Michael Joseph, CEO Safaricom.

By 2019, M-Pesa had 31.8 million active users in Kenya alone.

M-pesa was launched in 2007, to allow customers to use simple text messages to send money, make deposits and withdrawals, and purchase airtime minutes.

According to PMI, this is a first-of-its-kind ranking for PMI that celebrates the most impactful projects from the past 50 years and highlights how project management has helped turn these ideas into reality.

The Most Influential Projects list recognizes projects that have transformed their sectors and the entire business landscape—from technology to healthcare, infrastructure to architecture, finance to entertainment.

The Top 10 Most Influential Projects

World Wide Web– For connecting everyone and everything

Apollo 11– For proving risk management and out-of-this-world ambitions can make the impossible possible

Intel 4004 Microprocessor– For democratizing the power of computing*

The Euro– For flawlessly executing the largest monetary changeover in history

Human Genome Project– For rising above usual silos to unlock the building block of humanity and enable unparalleled innovations in medicine, biotech and life sciences

Alibaba Singles Day– For creating the largest e-commerce day in the world and fundamentally shifting how people shop*

Prius Car– For driving the auto industry toward a more sustainable future*

Live Aid Concert– For reimagining the magnitude and model of philanthropy with a major dose of celebrity*

M-Pesa Mobile Microfinancing Platform– For delivering cutting-edge mobile technology that allowed Kenya to leapfrog past more advanced economies and start a banking revolution*

Svalbard Global Seed Vault– For building the ultimate insurance policy for the world’s food supply

Today, M-Pesa has evolved into a full financial services solution. Users can still make small payments and exchange cash, but they also pay bills, receive paychecks and social grants, and access loans and saving products offered in partnership with local banks. It now ranks as the dominant financial services app across Africa, processing 11 billion transactions last year.

M-PESA’s impact extends through its ecosystem of more than 1,100 suppliers, 400 active dealers and more than 167,000 agents who benefit directly from the service. It has also contributed up to KES 75 billion in revenue to Safaricom and has grown to serve more than 26 million active customers today.
Click to expand...
Mpesa was not invented by a Kenyan
 
Gunther1

Gunther1

Senior Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2019
Messages
113
Points
225
Gunther1

Gunther1

Senior Member
Joined Sep 22, 2019
113 225
I was in the same science convention when safaricom identified the boy. His project even made it to the Nationals.
 
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
19,041
Points
2,000
imhotep

imhotep

JF-Expert Member
Joined Oct 13, 2012
19,041 2,000
Mpesa imegunduliwa Wakenya wawe weupe weusi hata wa hudhurungi

Mpembas Effect imevumbuliwa na Mtanzanite
Ilikuwa katika jamii ya Zoisite.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,341,090
Members 514,151
Posts 32,704,761

FOLLOW US

Top