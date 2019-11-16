Laptop HP 3115m inauzwa Tshs 295,000

mafuta nywele upara
Laptop bado ni mpya na haina tatizo lolote na risiti yake ipo.
HDD 320 GB
RAM 2 GB
Processor 2.00 GHZ
Slim and portable
Os window 10
Fast charge adapter
More than 3 and half hours in battery
Web cam
Mouse ya bure
Compatible with many games
Bei: 295,000
Iko Mbeya
Mawasiliano: 0747 740 714
