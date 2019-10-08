Kofi kanyang'anywa mkanda kizembe sana

Wakuu nimeumia saana yaani hajapambana hata dakika kumi kaporwa mkanda. Lesnar mshenzi sana=======Following a six-month dream reign as WWE Champion, Ghanaian-born wrestler Kofi Kingston saw it all come crashing down in 10 seconds on Friday Night Smackdown.The title fight against Brock Lesnar had been built up to be a major battle between two of the WWE’s leading names but was over before some fans had even taken their seats.Kingston eager to get the fight underway jumped straight into an F5, Lesnar’s finishing move, and was out for the three count.Having got over the initial shock of seeing the reign of Kofi Kingston end so abruptly on the night, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the WWE.According to a number of people, it was disrespectful for the company to make Kofi lose his title without a fight given the length of his reign.