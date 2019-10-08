Kofi kanyang'anywa mkanda kizembe sana

G_real

G_real

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 23, 2019
Messages
269
Points
250
G_real

G_real

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 23, 2019
269 250
Wakuu nimeumia saana yaani hajapambana hata dakika kumi kaporwa mkanda. Lesnar mshenzi sana

=======

Following a six-month dream reign as WWE Champion, Ghanaian-born wrestler Kofi Kingston saw it all come crashing down in 10 seconds on Friday Night Smackdown.

The title fight against Brock Lesnar had been built up to be a major battle between two of the WWE’s leading names but was over before some fans had even taken their seats.

Kingston eager to get the fight underway jumped straight into an F5, Lesnar’s finishing move, and was out for the three count.

Having got over the initial shock of seeing the reign of Kofi Kingston end so abruptly on the night, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration with the WWE.

According to a number of people, it was disrespectful for the company to make Kofi lose his title without a fight given the length of his reign.

1858197_Koffi.jpg
 
Honestty

Honestty

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
3,806
Points
2,000
Honestty

Honestty

JF-Expert Member
Joined Sep 24, 2018
3,806 2,000
Jamaaa juzi sijui alipanik sana..yani moja tu kabebwa kapigwa finishing, mkanda umeondoka!
Mechi nilitenga mda niicheki ila Koffi alizingua sana pamoja na kwamba ilionekana kama lesnar anaeza shinda!
Lesnar ni mbishi sana!
Lesnar atapambana na yule aliye-interfere baada ya ushindi!
 
G_real

G_real

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Aug 23, 2019
Messages
269
Points
250
G_real

G_real

JF-Expert Member
Joined Aug 23, 2019
269 250
Honestty said:
Jamaaa juzi sijui alipanik sana..yani moja tu kabebwa kapigwa finishing, mkanda umeondoka!
Mechi nilitenga mda niicheki ila Koffi alizingua sana pamoja na kwamba ilionekana kama lesnar anaeza shinda!
Lesnar ni mbishi sana!
Lesnar atapambana na yule aliye-interfere baada ya ushindi!
Click to expand...
watu kama lesnar ni kutumia akili saana
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,340,966
Members 514,135
Posts 32,701,058

FOLLOW US

Top