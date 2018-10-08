Kenya’s $800 million Flower Business seeing a Huge Boom


willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 14, 2018
231 187 60
Kenya's $800 million flower market is seeing a boost, thanks to China

By Tanni Deb, CNN
Updated 10:06 AM EDT, Mon October 08, 2018

180501091721-marketplace-africa-kenya-china-flower-trade-a-00005521-super-169.jpg



(CNN)Red Lands Roses in Kenya produces some of the boldest shades of roses, from a glossy red to a bright yellow and even a vivid pink. Every single bundle of flowers is carefully prepared for export to several countries, with China being one of their biggest markets.
This flower farm is just one of many in Kenya, which is the fourth largest exporter of cut flowers in the world. In fact, Kenya's floriculture industry earned more than $800 million in 2017.
"On a daily basis we export 36,000 tons from this country," said Clement Tulezi, the CEO of Kenya Flower Council. "So we are moving into a place where we want to market ourselves better, we want to brand ourselves better as a country, and also brand the Kenyan flower."

And now, Kenya's fragrant beauties are finding their way to farther shores.

China's demand

"We are doing Beijing, we are doing Shanghai, and we are doing Guangzhou," said Irene Nkatha, the sales manager of Red Lands Roses. "We started with one shipment per week, now we are doing two to three shipments per week. The distance is short. It's only one day to go to Guangzhou, it's only two days to go to Beijing."
One of the main companies Red Lands Roses exports to is Jiuye Supply Chain in Guangzhou.
"We chose to introduce flowers from Kenya to China because of the vast number of varieties they grow, including some that you can't find in other regions," said Qi Bo, the director of Jiuye Supply Chain's flower department.
The length of Kenya's flower vase life is also an attractive quality for many.
180501091721-marketplace-africa-kenya-china-flower-trade-a-00000311-medium-plus-169.jpg
Red Lands Roses - potential to export 30 percent to China.
"When you export like a stem today, it will take 14 days to 21 days in vase," Nkatha said.
Qi Bo said there is a 25 percent yearly increase in demand for flowers from Kenya in China, and the company expects to double its imports to five million in 2018.
"In 2017, we imported 2.5 million flowers from Kenya," he added. "Kenya has advanced breeding and planting skills as well as the cool-chain storage and transport technologies, which China is lacking.
The flower industry in China started late, and the overall product quality and its criteria is not mature, especially in terms of transportation. It's very far behind Kenya's."

Export challenges

Red Lands Roses said it is exporting 11 percent of its production to China and has the potential to do approximately 30 percent if they were not facing obstacles.

"The biggest challenge is the flight," Nkatha said. "We find we have only Kenya Airways, which is going only to one Guangzhou. So if you have another shipping going to Beijing, going to Shanghai, they need to use a domestic, which makes it not convenient and a bit expensive."
High tariffs also pose an issue for both sides.
"We have heavy taxes and dues when importing agricultural products," Qi Bo said.
"To solve this problem, we use a strategy called single import and centralized distribution. That means we import multiple batches of products at a single time and distribute them to Jiuye's warehouses around the nation to reduce the influence of taxes and dues."
"Our product is being charged higher taxes in China which makes us not competitive in that market," Tulezi said. "Our hope is that the government will come in so that we can be able to negotiate favorable trade protocols and agreements with China."
It's a move that many believe could help Kenya's flower industry reach full bloom in China.

View on CNN
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,053 3,009 280
China is a third class market for flowers,the best and lucrative markets in Europe have gone to Ethiopia who enjoy no trade tarrifs since they are "LDC"
 
W

willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
W

willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 14, 2018
231 187 60
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
China is a third class market for flowers,the best and lucrative markets in Europe have gone to Ethiopia who enjoy no trade tarrifs since they are "LDC"
You must be a special kind of stupid. Sasa mambo ya Ethopia imetoka wapi? The article is about Kenya’s growing flower industry and highlights how China’s growing market is a boost for the Kenya flower farms.
Kenya is the fourth largest exporter of cut flowers in the world after Netherlands, Colombia and Ecuador.. Kenya Has been selling flowers to EU for decades. China and USA are our new markets thanks to direct flights to both countries take a seat fool, kama huna point si lazima uongee upuzi
 
K

kennedy0000

JF-Expert Member
K

kennedy0000

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 14, 2012
1,334 836 280
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
China is a third class market for flowers,the best and lucrative markets in Europe have gone to Ethiopia who enjoy no trade tarrifs since they are "LDC"
Most of our flowers still go to Europe. That's not stopping.
China is just a new and exciting market.
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,053 3,009 280
willyTrinidad said:
You must be a special kind of stupid. Sasa mambo ya Ethopia imetoka wapi? The article is about Kenya’s growing flower industry and highlights how China’s growing market is a boost for the Kenya flower farms.
Kenya is the fourth largest exporter of cut flowers in the world after Netherlands, Colombia and Ecuador.. Kenya Has been selling flowers to EU for decades. China and USA are our new markets thanks to direct flights to both countries take a seat fool, kama huna point si lazima uongee upuzi
kennedy0000 said:
Most of our flowers still go to Europe. That's not stopping.
China is just a new and exciting market.
Hahaha Naona sindano imeingia hadi kwa apendix..Just to remind you,Sher karukuri closed shop in 2014 after kenya faked its way to "middle income", thousands lost jobs Oserian held on but cut out its sponsored football team oserian fc. in 2016 oserian finally broke, layed off workers and is now operating at 1/3 of is capacity.
Keep your bile to yourselves or better yet drink it and dissolve into the green goo that you are
 
Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
Tony254

Tony254

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 11, 2017
1,574 1,168 280
Naona pressure inapanda mtu fulani humu. Kenya is the biggest flower exporter in Africa, end of story.
 
K

kennedy0000

JF-Expert Member
K

kennedy0000

JF-Expert Member
Joined Apr 14, 2012
1,334 836 280
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Hahaha Naona sindano imeingia hadi kwa apendix..Just to remind you,Sher karukuri closed shop in 2014 after kenya faked its way to "middle income", thousands lost jobs Oserian held on but cut out its sponsored football team oserian fc. in 2016 oserian finally broke, layed off workers and is now operating at 1/3 of is capacity.
Keep your bile to yourselves or better yet drink it and dissolve into the green goo that you are
They either pay Kenya-level salaries or relocate to Ethiopia where they can oppress workers.
If you're operating in Kenya but are only ready to pay Tanzania or Ethiopia kind of salaries, I'm sorry we're better off without you.

At the end of the day, production and revenue is on the increase. Shutting down and opening shop is part of capitalism. You shut down, other new ones open or existing ones fill your gap.
Walmart shuts down hundreds of branches a year but their revenue keeps going up.
 
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

Mkikuyu- Akili timamu

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 16, 2018
2,053 3,009 280
kennedy0000 said:
They either pay Kenya-level salaries or relocate to Ethiopia where they can oppress workers.
If you're operating in Kenya but are only ready to pay Tanzania or Ethiopia kind of salaries, I'm sorry we're better off without you.

At the end of the day, production and revenue is on the increase. Shutting down and opening shop is part of capitalism. You shut down, other new ones open or existing ones fill your gap.
Walmart shuts down hundreds of branches a year but their revenue keeps going up.
Cost of labour had never been an issue in kenya flower farms with Atwoli on top of things.
The issue is uncompetitive exports due to kenya's new and fake middle income status that guarantees the EU to slap it with 3 times the tarrifs of "LDC" countries like ethiopia.
The margins dwindled,some companies tried to absorb the revenue loses but ultimately closed shop or ventured into other non export business.
 
Hamster255

Hamster255

JF-Expert Member
Hamster255

Hamster255

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 19, 2018
604 259 80
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Hahaha Naona sindano imeingia hadi kwa apendix..Just to remind you,Sher karukuri closed shop in 2014 after kenya faked its way to "middle income", thousands lost jobs Oserian held on but cut out its sponsored football team oserian fc. in 2016 oserian finally broke, layed off workers and is now operating at 1/3 of is capacity.
Keep your bile to yourselves or better yet drink it and dissolve into the green goo that you are
Tanzania is beinf F@cked in the ass by FOOL-i... watch the giant go into coma not even wake up
 
Hamster255

Hamster255

JF-Expert Member
Hamster255

Hamster255

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 19, 2018
604 259 80
willyTrinidad said:
Will leather be a part of Nigeria's economic rebirth?

Bringing an ancient African savings system into the digital age

king-jpg.891565

Flower Bouquet Exports by Country
 
Hamster255

Hamster255

JF-Expert Member
Hamster255

Hamster255

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 19, 2018
604 259 80
Mkikuyu- Akili timamu said:
Cost of labour had never been an issue in kenya flower farms with Atwoli on top of things.
The issue is uncompetitive exports due to kenya's new and fake middle income status that guarantees the EU to slap it with 3 times the tarrifs of "LDC" countries like ethiopia.
The margins dwindled,some companies tried to absorb the revenue loses but ultimately closed shop or ventured into other non export business.
Tanzania ends investment treaty with Netherlands

bye bye Investors... when Kenya is gaining support... others are shooting their right and left foot..
 
