Kenya triumphs as world’s leading safari destination 2019

Kenya has continued to cement herself as the global safari destination champion after scooping the prestigious 2019 World leading safari destination by World Travel Awards (WTA) event held on Thursday in Muscat, Oman.
Kenya topped as a home to World leading Safari lodge destination won by Mahali Mzuri, crowning the consistency the destination has had in this category having previously won the award five times in the last seven years; 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In the Africa category, Kenya won Africa’s leading destination award as well as the leading destination management company while Nairobi was voted Africa’s leading business travel destination.

Kenya’s tourism marketing agency Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) was voted Africa’s leading tourist board while Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) was voted Africa’s leading meeting conference destination.
Diani won Africa’s leading beach destination while Kenya Airways received the Africa leading Business and Economy class airline award.

Commenting on the awards KTB CEO Dr. Betty Radier said that the win was testament to the fact that tourists and business people across the globe prefer Kenya to other destinations because of its diverse offerings.
She added that the increased preference by visitors into the country is proof that Kenya’s travel and hospitality industry is definitely on the right track.

“We are very delighted to win this global awards because it shows great honor to Kenya’s safari offering which is loved worldwide. Kenya deserves this victory because the destination offers a myriad of safari travel opportunities to our visitors” said Dr Radier

She added “Our utmost appreciation goes to all our partners both in the public and private sector for helping us to position Kenya as a world class destination. Most importantly I want to thank our visitors who have continually preferred Kenya as their destination of choice. We will not back down our efforts of creating magical experiences for our visitors. Indeed, I can assure everyone that there is something for everyone who tours Kenya”,

Receiving the Award was @Min_TourismKE Chief Administrative Secretary, Mr Joseph Boinett @JBoinnet, with Sheikh Mohammed Dor, Kenya’s Ambassador to Oman.

WTA was established to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of travel tourism and hospitality and is globally recognized as the ultimate industry accolade. The body supports, promotes and develops the global travel and tourism industry by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring practitioners to continually raise the standards of their products and services.

Kenya’s most sought after safari experiences are the annual wildebeest migration spectacle in the Mara, the Amboseli National Park, Lake Nakuru National Park as well as the Tsavo East and West National Parks. The Big Five also makes Kenya stand above the rest in the safari world,

Earlier in the year, Kenya was unveiled as the host of the Africa and Indian Ocean World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony in 2020 which will offer further boost for destination Kenya.
 
Ile kamati ya roho mbaya hutawaona hapa. Wanachingulia tu kwa dirisha
 
Tanzania in the list of year 2018 top tourist destinstion with a bigger slice of earnings from global tourism as per map shown below:


Tourism Spending By Country


Mapped: Top Countries by Tourist Spending
Many people spend their days looking forward to their next getaway. But do you know exactly how much these vacation plans contribute economically to your chosen destination?
Today’s visualization from HowMuch.net highlights the countries in which tourists spend the most money. Locations have been resized based on spending amounts, which come from the latest data from the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).
Note that data is for international tourism only and does not include domestic tourism.
The top contenders have remained fairly consistent, as each country brings something unique to the table—from natural wonders to historic and man-made structures.
Source: Mapped: Top Countries by Tourist Spending
 
