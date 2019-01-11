🇰🇪 KENYA SELECTED FOR EUROPEN GOLF TOUR ⛳️ 🏌️


W

willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
#1
Joined
Jul 14, 2018
Messages
374
Likes
343
Points
80
W

willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 14, 2018
374 343 80
#1
bced0d6a-c82a-4b38-988b-4daaf96c4bb1-jpeg.991648

Karen country club


This week, the European Tour published their 2019 international schedule, and it includes a total of 48 tournaments in 31 countries across five continents. The Kenya Open Golf Championship, which was part of the European Challenge Tour from 1991 to 2018, now features on the main European Tour 2019 schedule and is slotted for March 14-17, 2019 at the Karen Country Club.
All 47 events, including the Kenya Open, will contribute to the Race to Dubai points and with that a place to participate in the final, 48th event of the Tour, the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai in November 2019.
The European Tour 2019 schedule includes eight premier events that form the Rolex Series, each of these has a total prize kitty of at least $7m (Sh714m) and winners typically take home about Sh120 million. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship joins the Rolex Series in 2019. It will be played in mid-January, a week before the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Saudi international form the ‘Desert Swing’ of the European Tour.
Saudi Arabia announced that their event would be used as part of their Vision 2030 strategy, which seeks to showcase leisure and tourism industries, a move away from their reliance on oil and gas. The goals of the Saudi Arabia event are similar to those of the Kenya Open, which seeks to showcase Kenya as a golf tourism destination using the platform provided by the European Tour.
The Tour is broadcast live in more than 150 countries around the globe every week and to over 490 million homes.
The Oman Open and the Qatar Masters will be played in late February and early March, in the fortnight before the Kenya Open.
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in July remain as part of the Rolex Series alongside the BMW PGA Championship, the Italian Open, the Turkish Airlines Open and the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player. The BMW PGA has been moved from its traditional spot in May to a date in September. According to Golf World, this change of date will avoid “scheduling conflicts with the US PGA Tour and will most likely improve the quality of field at Wentworth”. According to European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, the ever changing global golf calendar provided the opportunity to move the BMW PGA Championship to a more favourable date in autumn. “Wentworth Club is an iconic location in the realm of British sport, and the BMW PGA Championship is always hugely popular with the public,” he said. “Over 110,000 spectators attend the event over the course of the week..”
Other events that have moved dates include the Italian Open, from June to October and the Open de France also from June to October whilst the Andalucia Valderrama Masters moves from October to June.
Three events on the European Tour 2019 schedule will include women professionals. They include GolfSixes, a new innovative format, the Trophee Hassan II tournament in Morocco and the Vic Open in Australia — a new event on the Tour schedule.
Commenting on the 2019 European Tour schedule, the Tour CEO Keith Waters said the Tour was truly global. “We are delighted with our 2019 International schedule, which illustrates precisely what we are all about; namely a Tour which delivers a significant breadth and scope of global coverage in addition to taking a leading role in innovation and transformation,” he said. “Our grateful thanks go to our co-sanctioning partners at the Asian Tour, the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour, in addition to the many sponsors, partners and promoters we work with in so many different countries to deliver these world-class events.”
 
W

willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
#3
Joined
Jul 14, 2018
Messages
374
Likes
343
Points
80
W

willyTrinidad

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 14, 2018
374 343 80
#3
Nairobi – the home of the Kenya Open - European Tour



karen country clubKaren Country Club (European Tour)
Welcome to Nairobi, the Safari capital of the world.

Nairobi is the only capital city in the world with a national park within its boundaries, making it a prime tourism destination.

Located only seven kilometres from Nairobi’s city centre, Nairobi National Park covers 12,000 hectares that host a diversity of environments with a wide variety of fauna and flora, stretches of bush country with long grass as well as deep rocky valleys and gorges.

The animals that can be found in this park include black and white rhinoceroses, diverse birds, lions, leopards, hyenas, cheetahs, buffalos, zebras and hippos.

It’s only in Nairobi you can share breakfast with a herd of giraffes at the Giraffe Manor located in the southern suburb of Nairobi.

Accommodation in Nairobi is an experience of lavishness and comfort, with an extensive variety available, plus great dining destinations taking your taste buds on a trip round the globe.

Several five-star hotels offering luxury and serene accommodation and endless choices of great restaurants are available to quench any appetite.

Multinational corporations are increasingly relocating their regional headquarters into Nairobi.

Thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, it is possible to connect to major destinations around the world through Nairobi. Small wonder then that Nairobi is home to the United Nations Environmental Assembly.

Being a highly westernised capital, international brands are really thriving in Nairobi. Nairobi is becoming more of a shopping destination. New electronics, household items, furniture, branded gear enter the market every day. The shopping variety is vast to suit any preference – be it western or local. Sarit Centre in Westlands, the Village Market in Gigiri, Thika Road Mall, Galleria Mall and the Hub in Karen. If you find yourself in Nairobi, spend your days at these and other upmarket malls.

Nairobi is also home to several museums, historic sites and monuments. For a wholesome look into the country’s history and heritage, dedicate your afternoon to the Nairobi National Museum and the Bomas of Kenya.

The Nairobi National Museum, which is located three kilometres from Nairobi’s Central Business District, has a collection of artefacts that document and present Kenya’s past and present cultural and natural heritage. It also has an exclusive exhibition for the Birds of East Africa.

Different aspects of Kenyan culture are on display at the Bomas of Kenya. Here, one has a chance to see the rich and diverse cultural values of various tribal groups of Kenya through arts and craft, music and dance.

For those who love enjoying art in silence, indulge in the Murumbi Collection at the Nairobi Gallery that hosts a personal collection of the late Joseph Murumbi, former Vice President and curator of African heritage.

Located at the intersection of Uhuru Highway/Kenyatta Avenue in the heart of Nairobi city, the gallery is housed in an old colonial building that is fondly referred to as ‘Hatches, Matches and Dispatches’ because of the births, marriages and deaths that were recorded there.

Nairobi’s wealth of artistic talent is finally getting the recognition and attention it deserves. Cultures marry in paintings, music, literature, food and dance.

Every first Sunday of the month, all roads lead to Blankets and Wine, a premier afro-based picnic styled music festival in Nairobi.

Audiences are encouraged to drive down to the venue with a Maasai shuka, blanket or kikoys; a picnic chair; some wine; a picnic basket and their preferred company and proceed to share in this music and lifestyle experience.

There are seven 18-hole golf courses within a 20-mile radius of the City of Nairobi. Among these are the historic Royal Nairobi Golf Club, which is one of Kenya’s oldest courses, first established in 1906.

Since 1967, Muthaiga Golf Club – which is also within the City of Nairobi – has been the traditional home of the Kenya Open Golf Tournament. For the first ever European Tour event in Kenya this year, Karen Country Club will host, though.

Nairobi’s night scene is also one to watch. Food and drink is evolving as the city grows. Here, you will find East Africa’s first microbrewery housed in a swanky brasserie with an impressive array of continental dishes and fine whiskies.

At six pm, every day, a champagne ritual sets off at the Champagne Bar in The Sankara. As the name suggests, it is all about champagne cocktails prepared by the resident mixologist. Barely a five-minute walk away is The Alchemist, an outdoor space that blends music, food, fashion and art.

Here, you will find the hipster crowd ordering savoury burgers from a food truck, admiring art in a converted London bus or dancing to the latest tunes on the spacious dancefloor.

Whether you are visiting Nairobi for business or pleasure, there are many activities and experiences that would suit any traveller, from the breath-taking scenery and beautiful abundance of natural attractions to the glamour and glitz of the modern city lifestyle.

Whichever way you want to experience Kenya, Nairobi has something for everyone.






Read more at Nairobi – the home of the Kenya Open - European Tour
 
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
#5
Joined
May 12, 2014
Messages
8,302
Likes
3,196
Points
280
mwaswast

mwaswast

JF-Expert Member
Joined May 12, 2014
8,302 3,196 280
#5
I lack words of describing how I feel like knowing Nairobi and Kenya will change for ever. Hii ni opportunity big for high end tourism tena on all live Tv broadcasted all over the world including our southern Neighbor.
 
Gwizzy

Gwizzy

Member
#7
Joined
Nov 5, 2018
Messages
26
Likes
29
Points
15
Gwizzy

Gwizzy

Member
Joined Nov 5, 2018
26 29 15
#7
willyTrinidad said:
Nairobi – the home of the Kenya Open - European Tour



karen country clubKaren Country Club (European Tour)
Welcome to Nairobi, the Safari capital of the world.

Nairobi is the only capital city in the world with a national park within its boundaries, making it a prime tourism destination.

Located only seven kilometres from Nairobi’s city centre, Nairobi National Park covers 12,000 hectares that host a diversity of environments with a wide variety of fauna and flora, stretches of bush country with long grass as well as deep rocky valleys and gorges.

The animals that can be found in this park include black and white rhinoceroses, diverse birds, lions, leopards, hyenas, cheetahs, buffalos, zebras and hippos.

It’s only in Nairobi you can share breakfast with a herd of giraffes at the Giraffe Manor located in the southern suburb of Nairobi.

Accommodation in Nairobi is an experience of lavishness and comfort, with an extensive variety available, plus great dining destinations taking your taste buds on a trip round the globe.

Several five-star hotels offering luxury and serene accommodation and endless choices of great restaurants are available to quench any appetite.

Multinational corporations are increasingly relocating their regional headquarters into Nairobi.

Thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, it is possible to connect to major destinations around the world through Nairobi. Small wonder then that Nairobi is home to the United Nations Environmental Assembly.

Being a highly westernised capital, international brands are really thriving in Nairobi. Nairobi is becoming more of a shopping destination. New electronics, household items, furniture, branded gear enter the market every day. The shopping variety is vast to suit any preference – be it western or local. Sarit Centre in Westlands, the Village Market in Gigiri, Thika Road Mall, Galleria Mall and the Hub in Karen. If you find yourself in Nairobi, spend your days at these and other upmarket malls.

Nairobi is also home to several museums, historic sites and monuments. For a wholesome look into the country’s history and heritage, dedicate your afternoon to the Nairobi National Museum and the Bomas of Kenya.

The Nairobi National Museum, which is located three kilometres from Nairobi’s Central Business District, has a collection of artefacts that document and present Kenya’s past and present cultural and natural heritage. It also has an exclusive exhibition for the Birds of East Africa.

Different aspects of Kenyan culture are on display at the Bomas of Kenya. Here, one has a chance to see the rich and diverse cultural values of various tribal groups of Kenya through arts and craft, music and dance.

For those who love enjoying art in silence, indulge in the Murumbi Collection at the Nairobi Gallery that hosts a personal collection of the late Joseph Murumbi, former Vice President and curator of African heritage.

Located at the intersection of Uhuru Highway/Kenyatta Avenue in the heart of Nairobi city, the gallery is housed in an old colonial building that is fondly referred to as ‘Hatches, Matches and Dispatches’ because of the births, marriages and deaths that were recorded there.

Nairobi’s wealth of artistic talent is finally getting the recognition and attention it deserves. Cultures marry in paintings, music, literature, food and dance.

Every first Sunday of the month, all roads lead to Blankets and Wine, a premier afro-based picnic styled music festival in Nairobi.

Audiences are encouraged to drive down to the venue with a Maasai shuka, blanket or kikoys; a picnic chair; some wine; a picnic basket and their preferred company and proceed to share in this music and lifestyle experience.

There are seven 18-hole golf courses within a 20-mile radius of the City of Nairobi. Among these are the historic Royal Nairobi Golf Club, which is one of Kenya’s oldest courses, first established in 1906.

Since 1967, Muthaiga Golf Club – which is also within the City of Nairobi – has been the traditional home of the Kenya Open Golf Tournament. For the first ever European Tour event in Kenya this year, Karen Country Club will host, though.

Nairobi’s night scene is also one to watch. Food and drink is evolving as the city grows. Here, you will find East Africa’s first microbrewery housed in a swanky brasserie with an impressive array of continental dishes and fine whiskies.

At six pm, every day, a champagne ritual sets off at the Champagne Bar in The Sankara. As the name suggests, it is all about champagne cocktails prepared by the resident mixologist. Barely a five-minute walk away is The Alchemist, an outdoor space that blends music, food, fashion and art.

Here, you will find the hipster crowd ordering savoury burgers from a food truck, admiring art in a converted London bus or dancing to the latest tunes on the spacious dancefloor.

Whether you are visiting Nairobi for business or pleasure, there are many activities and experiences that would suit any traveller, from the breath-taking scenery and beautiful abundance of natural attractions to the glamour and glitz of the modern city lifestyle.

Whichever way you want to experience Kenya, Nairobi has something for everyone.






Read more at Nairobi – the home of the Kenya Open - European Tour
Click to expand...
Now that is how you market a city !!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
ComSkills Ad

ComSkills Ad

Forum statistics

Threads 1,248,205
Members 480,018
Posts 29,656,236

FOLLOW US