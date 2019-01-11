🇰🇪 KENYA SELECTED FOR EUROPEN GOLF TOUR ⛳️ 🏌️

karen country club

Karen Country Club

(European Tour)

Welcome to Nairobi, the Safari capital of the world.

Nairobi is the only capital city in the world with a national park within its boundaries, making it a prime tourism destination.

Located only seven kilometres from Nairobi’s city centre, Nairobi National Park covers 12,000 hectares that host a diversity of environments with a wide variety of fauna and flora, stretches of bush country with long grass as well as deep rocky valleys and gorges.

The animals that can be found in this park include black and white rhinoceroses, diverse birds, lions, leopards, hyenas, cheetahs, buffalos, zebras and hippos.

It’s only in Nairobi you can share breakfast with a herd of giraffes at the Giraffe Manor located in the southern suburb of Nairobi.

Accommodation in Nairobi is an experience of lavishness and comfort, with an extensive variety available, plus great dining destinations taking your taste buds on a trip round the globe.

Several five-star hotels offering luxury and serene accommodation and endless choices of great restaurants are available to quench any appetite.

Multinational corporations are increasingly relocating their regional headquarters into Nairobi.

Thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, it is possible to connect to major destinations around the world through Nairobi. Small wonder then that Nairobi is home to the United Nations Environmental Assembly.

Being a highly westernised capital, international brands are really thriving in Nairobi. Nairobi is becoming more of a shopping destination. New electronics, household items, furniture, branded gear enter the market every day. The shopping variety is vast to suit any preference – be it western or local. Sarit Centre in Westlands, the Village Market in Gigiri, Thika Road Mall, Galleria Mall and the Hub in Karen. If you find yourself in Nairobi, spend your days at these and other upmarket malls.

Nairobi is also home to several museums, historic sites and monuments. For a wholesome look into the country’s history and heritage, dedicate your afternoon to the Nairobi National Museum and the Bomas of Kenya.

The Nairobi National Museum, which is located three kilometres from Nairobi’s Central Business District, has a collection of artefacts that document and present Kenya’s past and present cultural and natural heritage. It also has an exclusive exhibition for the Birds of East Africa.

Different aspects of Kenyan culture are on display at the Bomas of Kenya. Here, one has a chance to see the rich and diverse cultural values of various tribal groups of Kenya through arts and craft, music and dance.

For those who love enjoying art in silence, indulge in the Murumbi Collection at the Nairobi Gallery that hosts a personal collection of the late Joseph Murumbi, former Vice President and curator of African heritage.

Located at the intersection of Uhuru Highway/Kenyatta Avenue in the heart of Nairobi city, the gallery is housed in an old colonial building that is fondly referred to as ‘Hatches, Matches and Dispatches’ because of the births, marriages and deaths that were recorded there.

Nairobi’s wealth of artistic talent is finally getting the recognition and attention it deserves. Cultures marry in paintings, music, literature, food and dance.

Every first Sunday of the month, all roads lead to Blankets and Wine, a premier afro-based picnic styled music festival in Nairobi.

Audiences are encouraged to drive down to the venue with a Maasai shuka, blanket or kikoys; a picnic chair; some wine; a picnic basket and their preferred company and proceed to share in this music and lifestyle experience.

There are seven 18-hole golf courses within a 20-mile radius of the City of Nairobi. Among these are the historic Royal Nairobi Golf Club, which is one of Kenya’s oldest courses, first established in 1906.

Since 1967, Muthaiga Golf Club – which is also within the City of Nairobi – has been the traditional home of the Kenya Open Golf Tournament. For the first ever European Tour event in Kenya this year, Karen Country Club will host, though.

Nairobi’s night scene is also one to watch. Food and drink is evolving as the city grows. Here, you will find East Africa’s first microbrewery housed in a swanky brasserie with an impressive array of continental dishes and fine whiskies.

At six pm, every day, a champagne ritual sets off at the Champagne Bar in The Sankara. As the name suggests, it is all about champagne cocktails prepared by the resident mixologist. Barely a five-minute walk away is The Alchemist, an outdoor space that blends music, food, fashion and art.

Here, you will find the hipster crowd ordering savoury burgers from a food truck, admiring art in a converted London bus or dancing to the latest tunes on the spacious dancefloor.

Whether you are visiting Nairobi for business or pleasure, there are many activities and experiences that would suit any traveller, from the breath-taking scenery and beautiful abundance of natural attractions to the glamour and glitz of the modern city lifestyle.