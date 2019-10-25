Kenya Army VS Tanzania Army

vulcan
vulcan
Hawa ndiyo watu wanalinganishwa na KDF..
Angalia formations na services za KDF peke yake na uniambie kama Tanzania Army is on the same level...
capabilities my friend..
The Kenya Army is made up of various formations and services.
Kenya Army Formations:
Kenya Army Infantry
2 Brigade
3 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. This is Kenya's oldest unit which dates back to the 1880s. They are based in Lanet, Nakuru. Their Colour is red and their motto is 'Red Scarlets'
5 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Based in Gilgil, their colour is Dark Blue. Their unit motto is 'Fighting Five'
9 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. They are based in Eldoret at the Moi Barracks. Their colour is Orange. Their unit motto is 'Orangers fire and war machines'
21 Transport Company
22 Field Workshop
23 Ordnance Company
4 Brigade
1 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Based in Nanyuki, Their motto is 'Green Fire' and their colour is Green.
7 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Based at Langata Barracks in Nairobi. Their colour is Maroon and their unit motto is 'Maroon Commandoes' and 'Man to man I am the best'
15 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Formed in the early 1990s. It has been based in the coastal region of the country. currently housed at Mariakani Barracks. Their colour is Blue and the unit motto is 'Stay High'
41 Transport Company
42 Field Workshop
43 Ordnance Company
6 Brigade
17 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Formed in 2011. They are known as the 'Desert Rangers' and their colour is purple. They initially used desert brown as their colour which was changed on 2018 Jamhuri day celebrations after they were presented with new colours which were purple.
19 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. ALso known as the 'Ash Warriors'. Their unit colour is Ash Grey.
21 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion
61 Transport Company
62 Field Workshop
63 Ordnance Company
8 Brigade
23 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)
25 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)
27 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)
110 Brigade 112 Brigade
and the mighty -
50th Air Cavalry Battalion
Ranger Regiment
20 Parachute Battalion
40 Ranger Strike Force Battalion
Special Operations Training School (SOTS)
Kenya Army Artillery Brigade
66 Artillery Battalion
75 Artillery Battalion (AD)
77 Artillery Battalion
88 Artillery Battalion
School Of Artillery (SOA)
Kenya Army Armoured Brigade
76 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB)
78 Tank Battalion
81 Tank Battalion
86 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB)
91 Tank Battalion
School Of Armour
Kenya Army Engineers Brigade
10 Engineers Battalion
12 Engineers Battalion
School of Combat Engineering (SOCE)
Kenya Army Corps of Signals (KACS)
AHQ Signal Battalion
School of Signals
Kenya Army services:
Kenya Army Ordnance Corps (KAOC)
Defence Forces Ordnance Depot (DFOD)
2nd Ordnance Battalion
School of Ordnance (SOO)
Kenya Army Corps of Transport (KACT)
Transport Battalion
Heavy Lift Battalion
School of Transport (SOT)
Kenya Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (KACEME)
This Corps mainly deals with maintenance of motor and mechanical equipment that is used in the Kenya Army. It is based at Kahawa Garrison along Thika Road.
Workshop Battalion
School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (SEME)
Military police Corps (MPC)
It is based at the Defence Headquarters along Lenana Road Nairobi
1 MP battalion
2 MP battalion
School of Military Police (SOMP)
Kenya Army Medical Corps (KAMC)
Medical Battalion
Kenya Army Corps of Education (KACE)
Defence Forces Constabulary (DFC)
Tanzania Army
