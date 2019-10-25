Kenya Army VS Tanzania Army

Kenya Army

Kenya Army Infantry

2 Brigade

3 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. This is Kenya's oldest unit which dates back to the 1880s. They are based in Lanet, Nakuru. Their Colour is red and their motto is 'Red Scarlets'

5 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Based in Gilgil, their colour is Dark Blue. Their unit motto is 'Fighting Five'

9 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. They are based in Eldoret at the Moi Barracks. Their colour is Orange. Their unit motto is 'Orangers fire and war machines'

21 Transport Company

22 Field Workshop

23 Ordnance Company

4 Brigade

1 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Based in Nanyuki, Their motto is 'Green Fire' and their colour is Green.

7 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Based at Langata Barracks in Nairobi. Their colour is Maroon and their unit motto is 'Maroon Commandoes' and 'Man to man I am the best'

15 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Formed in the early 1990s. It has been based in the coastal region of the country. currently housed at Mariakani Barracks. Their colour is Blue and the unit motto is 'Stay High'

41 Transport Company

42 Field Workshop

43 Ordnance Company

6 Brigade

17 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. Formed in 2011. They are known as the 'Desert Rangers' and their colour is purple. They initially used desert brown as their colour which was changed on 2018 Jamhuri day celebrations after they were presented with new colours which were purple.

19 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion. ALso known as the 'Ash Warriors'. Their unit colour is Ash Grey.

21 KR (Kenya Rifles) Battalion

61 Transport Company

62 Field Workshop

63 Ordnance Company

8 Brigade

23 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)

25 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)

27 MIB (Mechanised Infantry Battalion)

110 Brigade 112 Brigade

50th Air Cavalry Battalion

Ranger Regiment

20 Parachute Battalion

40 Ranger Strike Force Battalion

Special Operations Training School (SOTS)

Kenya Army Artillery Brigade

66 Artillery Battalion

75 Artillery Battalion (AD)

77 Artillery Battalion

88 Artillery Battalion

School Of Artillery (SOA)

Kenya Army Armoured Brigade

76 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB)

78 Tank Battalion

81 Tank Battalion

86 Armoured Recce Battalion (ARB)

91 Tank Battalion

School Of Armour

Kenya Army Engineers Brigade

10 Engineers Battalion

12 Engineers Battalion

School of Combat Engineering (SOCE)

Kenya Army Corps of Signals (KACS)

AHQ Signal Battalion

School of Signals





Kenya Army services:

Kenya Army Ordnance Corps (KAOC)

Defence Forces Ordnance Depot (DFOD)

2nd Ordnance Battalion

School of Ordnance (SOO)

Kenya Army Corps of Transport (KACT)

Transport Battalion

Heavy Lift Battalion

School of Transport (SOT)

Kenya Army Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (KACEME)

This Corps mainly deals with maintenance of motor and mechanical equipment that is used in the Kenya Army. It is based at Kahawa Garrison along Thika Road.



Workshop Battalion

School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (SEME)

Military police Corps (MPC)

It is based at the Defence Headquarters along Lenana Road Nairobi



1 MP battalion

2 MP battalion

School of Military Police (SOMP)

Kenya Army Medical Corps (KAMC)

Medical Battalion



Kenya Army Corps of Education (KACE)

Defence Forces Constabulary (DFC)

Tanzania Army

