ICT Officer at ESAMI

ESAMI

Responsibilities

Managing and providing administrative technical support services for the institute’s server Hardware and Software systems and related ICT infrastructure;

Pro-actively administrate the Institute’s network security of server systems, messaging, firewalls and hosted systems against any kind of threats which can destroy the data through maintenance of disaster recover)’ preparedness for systems and critical data relate to database and mapping solutions;

Maintain ICT systems and provide technical software, hardware and network problem resolution to computer users in line with defined systems procedures and ICT Policy;

Design, Implement and maintain security measures and anti-virus updates and backup procedures to protect the Institute’s ICT resources for appropriate connectivity for its network, communication and other needs;

Designing, developing and maintaining the ESAMI website operations, provide internet support, allocate user rights and ensure security of ICT systems;

Coordinate services, repairs and maintenance of Computers, printers, serves, LAN infrastructure, website, applications of database and other related equipment’s;

Provide technical support on software development matters, including security, data integrity and recover)’, data analysis, trouble shooting and problem solving for Computer and ICT systems related problems;

Participating in facilitation and administration of training, research and consultancies;

Contribute to the promotion of professional activities aimed at marketing the services of the Institute and promotion of a favourable corporate image of ESAMI;

Initiating, designing, developing and deliver)’ of academic programme content (curricula) for ICT programmes;

Keep abreast with current technology changes, application systems, development trends especially in networking infrastructure and new wireless networking trends to optimize the performance of remote access;

Perform any other duties as may be assigned Qualifications and experience

Qualifications and Requirements

Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information and Communication Technology or other ICT related field from a reputable Institution.

Possession of professional ICT qualifications such as Oracle development and system administration,

Microsoft certified IT Professional (MCITP),

Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), CISA, CISM

knowledge of CAATS, 1FMIS will be an added advantage;

Five (5) years proven experience in teaching/ management training institution

Mode of Application

Closing Date – Applications should be received within one month from the date of the Advertisement. Deadline will be 19 December, 2019.

