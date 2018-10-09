Hunger stricken LDC Kenya given food aid by China


food grant, rice shipment part of deal
28.03.2017

| UkrAgroConsult

Some of the 3,000 cattle bought from drought stricken counties in the Coast region as part of the destocking programme, February 2, 2017

China has given Kenya a Sh2.25 million grant for food to mitigate the effects of drought.

Treasury and the Chinese Embassy signed exchange of notes for humanitarian assistance in Nairobi on Monday.

Under the deal, China will supply 21,000 metric tonnes of rice, a shipment expected to arrive in three weeks.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich said the government has been taking short term measures to address the food crisis.

This includes mobilising funds through expenditure reprioritisation to meet the cost of importing maize and other foodstuff and supplying water to the drier parts of the country.

“However, the challenge is daunting and our budgetary resources are not adequate. This grant will therefore go a long way towards supplementing government efforts towards addressing the challenge,” Rotich said during the signing.

Rotich noted that Kenya is facing an unprecedented shortfall of the major food commodities, maize in particular.

He said at the signing that approximately three million people in both urban and rural areas are at risk of severe hunger.

“Indeed, because of not getting adequate food, children less than five years, expectant and lactating mothers are highly vulnerable to malnutrition,” he CS said.

China ambassador to Kenya Liu Xianfa said they were pushing for Kenya to receive the rise as soon as possible.

China is among the leading donors to Kenya with a cumulative official development assistance of Sh727.822 billion.

Among them is the ongoing construction of the Sh327 billion Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, expected to be launched in June.

After months of the drought in 23 arid and semi-arid counties and pockets of other areas, President Uhuru Kenyatta finally declared it a national disaster. The drought has affected human beings, livestock and wildlife.

Uhuru asked all local and international stakeholders to support the government by up-scaling drought mitigation programmes.

“Support from our partners would complement efforts in mitigating the effects of drought,” he said at State House in Nairobi on February 10.

The President said the government would fast-track and up-scale mitigation programmes to ensure the situation is properly contained.

The UN has appealed for Sh17 billion from its partners to assist more than three million residents in Northern Kenya facing starvation.

Government agencies have warned that the number of those facing starvation could rise to four million people if rains fail by end of April.

According to UN reports, the number of severely food insecure Kenyans has doubled in the past one year to 2.6 million with a similar number lacking access to safe drinking water.


China gives Kenya Sh2.25 million food grant, rice shipment part of deal
 
africa-global-imr-jpg.891611

20131019_gdm975-png.891612

africa-un-jpg.891613
 
At least that hunger doesn't push Kenyans to slaughter their fellows and consume their body parts or to eat dead baboons like some people from a hypocritical nation
 
Bilionea Asigwa said:
Wataelewaje wakati wana mentality ya kumuabudu mzungu??

Very poor species in East Africa.
Click to expand...
Eti what did you say you laggard? Kenyans are not poor species in E.A.infact they are the most intelligent very different from ubongoless danganyikans from God_forsaken country
 
Msaada wa mchele. Duh hii ni hatari sana. Yaani hii karne ya Sayansi na Teknolojia unapewa msaada wa mchele!!?
 
Annael said:
Msaada wa mchele. Duh hii ni hatari sana. Yaani hii karne ya Sayansi na Teknolojia unapewa msaada wa mchele!!?
Click to expand...
Don't even talk about technology. Nchi yenu iko nyuma sana. Uganda are ahead of you in matters of technology.
 
Janerose mzalendo said:
Don't even talk about technology. Nchi yenu iko nyuma sana. Uganda are ahead of you in matters of technology.
Click to expand...
Kijana tunaongelea msaada ya wali kutoka china. Sasa kijana hebu tuoneshe technology ya kenya.
Designed and Made in Tanzania
images-4-jpeg.891750
 
Janerose mzalendo said:
Hii ni takataka. Wahi Uganda ujionee madinga bikizee. 45 years in the making
Click to expand...
Pwahaha. Vipi kuhusu msaada wa mchele kutoka china. Mnaringa kuja kuchukua msosi TZ kutokana na msaada.
When we talk about technology sio mobile App kijana. We are talking about all application of science in real life.
When we talk about technology we talk about this:
img_20181009_134240_834-jpg.891770
 
