Hongereni Simba na Gomahia Tanzania secured 4 team in 2020/2021 CAF COMPETITION

Following Simba and Gor Mahia qualifications to the quarter finals of the CAF Champions league and Confederations cup ,Tanzania could secure four slots in the 2020/21 CAF Club Competitions .



According the five year CAF rule ,Tanzania is now ranked 12th ,the last allocation for the first teams allowed to enter four teams with the 13th ranked Ivory Coast not eligible as they failed to have a team in the knock out stages



Ranking for 2019–20 CAF Champions Leagueand 2019–20 CAF Confederation Cup will be based on results from each CAF tournament (Champions League and Confederation Cup) from 2014 to 2018.



Interestingly ,Kenya now moves to the 14th slot and could enter the top 12 if they reach the finals of the CAF Confederations



Kenya is a point behind Ivory Coast (15 pts) and could dislodge the west African nation if they reach the quarters .Angola with no team in the last 8 remain at 21.5 points and could exchange position with Kenya .



The biggest moves have been made by Guinea moving to 10th slot and will be eligible to present four teams after Horoya stormed the quarters while Kenya moved to 14 points from four points



In the club category, Horoya ,Gor makes giant steps with the Kenyan giants moving to the 23 position in Africa after yesterdays quarterfinal qualification while Guinea’s Horoya snow ranked 7th ahead of Zamalek.



Top 20 countries according to CAF 5 year ranking



Note ~The top 12 teams to enter four teams and the * means those countries can still increase their tallies



The Countries



1– Morocco 133*

2-Tunisia. 129*

3-Egypt. 105*

4-Algeria 92*

5-DR Congo. 82*

6- S.Africa. 71.5*

7-Zambia. 40.5*

8-Sudan. 35*

9- Nigeria. 32.5

10- Guinea 30*

11- Angola 21.51



12-Tanzania 18*



13- Ivory Coast 15

14-Kenya 14*

15 -Mozambique 13

16-Congo 11.5

17-Uganda 11

18-Libya 10

19- Ghana 9

20-Rwanda 8



Club rankings

Top 25

1-TP Mazembe

2-Al Ahly

3-Wydad

4-Esperance

5-Etoile du Sahel

6-Sudan

7-Horoya

8-Zamalek

9-USM Alger

10-Raja

11-Zesco

12-AS Vita

13- Al Hilal

14-Club Africain

15-Entente Setif

16-RS Berkane

17-CS Sfaxien

18-Petro Luanda

19-Enyimba

20-CS Constantine

21-FUS Rabat

22- Simba

23-Gor Mahia

24- Orlando Pirates

25-Supersport

26-Asec Mimosa

27-JS Saoura

28-MC Alger

29- Al Ahly Tripoli

30-Al Merreikh