Hongereni Simba na Gomahia Tanzania secured 4 team in 2020/2021 CAF COMPETITION

Following Simba and Gor Mahia qualifications to the quarter finals of the CAF Champions league and Confederations cup ,Tanzania could secure four slots in the 2020/21 CAF Club Competitions .
According the five year CAF rule ,Tanzania is now ranked 12th ,the last allocation for the first teams allowed to enter four teams with the 13th ranked Ivory Coast not eligible as they failed to have a team in the knock out stages
Ranking for 2019–20 CAF Champions Leagueand 2019–20 CAF Confederation Cup will be based on results from each CAF tournament (Champions League and Confederation Cup) from 2014 to 2018.
Interestingly ,Kenya now moves to the 14th slot and could enter the top 12 if they reach the finals of the CAF Confederations
Kenya is a point behind Ivory Coast (15 pts) and could dislodge the west African nation if they reach the quarters .Angola with no team in the last 8 remain at 21.5 points and could exchange position with Kenya .
The biggest moves have been made by Guinea moving to 10th slot and will be eligible to present four teams after Horoya stormed the quarters while Kenya moved to 14 points from four points
In the club category, Horoya ,Gor makes giant steps with the Kenyan giants moving to the 23 position in Africa after yesterdays quarterfinal qualification while Guinea’s Horoya snow ranked 7th ahead of Zamalek.
Top 20 countries according to CAF 5 year ranking
Note ~The top 12 teams to enter four teams and the * means those countries can still increase their tallies
The Countries
1– Morocco 133*
2-Tunisia. 129*
3-Egypt. 105*
4-Algeria 92*
5-DR Congo. 82*
6- S.Africa. 71.5*
7-Zambia. 40.5*
8-Sudan. 35*
9- Nigeria. 32.5
10- Guinea 30*
11- Angola 21.51
12-Tanzania 18*
13- Ivory Coast 15
14-Kenya 14*
15 -Mozambique 13
16-Congo 11.5
17-Uganda 11
18-Libya 10
19- Ghana 9
20-Rwanda 8
Club rankings
Top 25
1-TP Mazembe
2-Al Ahly
3-Wydad
4-Esperance
5-Etoile du Sahel
6-Sudan
7-Horoya
8-Zamalek
9-USM Alger
10-Raja
11-Zesco
12-AS Vita
13- Al Hilal
14-Club Africain
15-Entente Setif
16-RS Berkane
17-CS Sfaxien
18-Petro Luanda
19-Enyimba
20-CS Constantine
21-FUS Rabat
22- Simba
23-Gor Mahia
24- Orlando Pirates
25-Supersport
26-Asec Mimosa
27-JS Saoura
28-MC Alger
29- Al Ahly Tripoli
30-Al Merreikh
