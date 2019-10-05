Hali ya Kipato kwa Warusi yazidi kupungua. Asilimia 7 tu ndiyo wana kipato cha kati

Ni 7% tu ya watu nchini Urusi wanakidhi vigezo vyote vya kuitwa 'watu wenye kipato Cha kati'

7% ni sawa na watu milioni 10.3 ya jumla ya watu wote nchini Urusi.
(The current population of the Russian Federation is 145,888,614 as of Saturday, October 5, 2019, based on Worldometers elaboration of the latest United Nations data.)

Mishahara imeendelea kupungua kwa miaka mitano mfululizo ikielezwa ni kutokana na vikwazo vilivyowekwa na nchi za magharibi pia kutokana na kushuka kwa bei ya mafuta. Pia watu wanaoishi kwenye umaskini wameongezeka kufikia 21 milioni kwa mwaka 2019.

============================


Only 10.3 million people in Russia can be fully considered as members of the middle class, according to Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE).

Real wages have been declining for five years in a row, fueled by Western sanctions and low oil prices. State-run media analysis of official data placed Russia’s middle-class figures at 14%, while the number of Russians living in poverty has risen to 21 million in 2019.

Only 7% of Russia’s population — 10.3 million people — meets all 16 parameters that define the middle class, the RBC news website reported Friday, citing HSE’s research. The 16 parameters include ownership of a country house, large savings and employment in a management-level position, in addition to an above-median salary and self-identification with the middle class.

HSE considers 30.7% of Russia’s population “on the periphery,” totaling 38.2% of the middle class in broader terms.

The 7% “core” of Russia’s middle class earns an average of 47,000 rubles a month ($723), with over half living in large towns and cities. The male-female middle-class divide is relatively equal at 51% to 48.9%. Moscow is home to one in 10 middle-class Russians.

Members of the middle class risk losing this status if they have children or retire, according to the reported study presented at the university’s conference with French colleagues Thursday.
“Middle-class wages don’t even provide for simple demographic reproduction,” RBC cited study author Natalya Tikhonova as saying.

Independent polling has said that Russians are most unhappy with President Vladimir Putin over the unequal distribution of wealth.


https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2019/10/04/russias-core-middle-class-shrinks-to-10m-hse-a67591
 
mng'ato said:
Lkn ma-homeless huko US ni wengi kuliko Russia.
Unaifahamu urusi au unaongea tu?warusi wamechoka, nguvu kubwa urusi wameweka kwenye ulinzi tu sio ustawi wa jamii. Nenda nchi za ulaya ukawaone warusi walivyojazana maana kwao hakukaliki,kitu ambacho huwezi kukiona kwa wa marekani.
 
Mchizi said:
Unaifahamu urusi au unaongea tu?warusi wamechoka, nguvu kubwa urusi wameweka kwenye ulinzi tu sio ustawi wa jamii. Nenda nchi za ulaya ukawaone warusi walivyojazana maana kwao hakukaliki,kitu ambacho huwezi kukiona kwa wa marekani.
Kujifanya unaijua sana nchi nyingine pia ni uzwazwa fulani, Inawezekana ni kweli Urusi sio nchi iliyostawi sana kiuchumi kwa mtu mmoja mmoja lkn sio kama unavyoingolea kuwa imechoka sana, kumbuka Urusi kabla ya kusimamishwa 2014 ilikuwa ndani ya G8(Most industrial countries) hata hivyo per capital income ya urusi sio mbaya sana.La mwisho kila nchi ina maskini sio urusi tu
 
mps said:
Kujifanya unaijua sana nchi nyingine pia ni uzwazwa fulani, Inawezekana ni kweli Urusi sio nchi iliyostawi sana kiuchumi kwa mtu mmoja mmoja lkn sio kama unavyoingolea kuwa imechoka sana, kumbuka Urusi kabla ya kusimamishwa 2014 ilikuwa ndani ya G8(Most industrial countries) hata hivyo per capital income ya urusi sio mbaya sana.La mwisho kila nchi ina maskini sio urusi tu
Sasa wewe hoja yako ni nini hasa? Sasa niambie kinachowakimbiza warusi toka kwao na kuhamia Western Europe ni nini? Ni wa marekani wangapi wanaililia resident permits za EU kulinganisha na warusi? Huko Africa ndio mnaiona urusi ni nchi ya maana
 
Mchizi said:
Sasa wewe hoja yako ni nini hasa? Sasa niambie kinachowakimbiza warusi toka kwao na kuhamia Western Europe ni nini? Ni wa marekani wangapi wanaililia resident permits za EU kulinganisha na warusi? Huko Africa ndio mnaiona urusi ni nchi ya maana
Haileweki Huyo chizi
 
Mchizi said:
Sasa wewe hoja yako ni nini hasa? Sasa niambie kinachowakimbiza warusi toka kwao na kuhamia Western Europe ni nini? Ni wa marekani wangapi wanaililia resident permits za EU kulinganisha na warusi? Huko Africa ndio mnaiona urusi ni nchi ya maana
Mbona wachina na wahindi kila siku wanajazana tz?kwa hiyo raia wa tz wana maisha bora kuliko raia wa china na India?
 
Yawezekana nabishana na Dr.Shika hapa.
Mchizi said:
Unaifahamu urusi au unaongea tu?warusi wamechoka, nguvu kubwa urusi wameweka kwenye ulinzi tu sio ustawi wa jamii. Nenda nchi za ulaya ukawaone warusi walivyojazana maana kwao hakukaliki,kitu ambacho huwezi kukiona kwa wa marekani.
RTI said:
Mbona wachina na wahindi kila siku wanajazana tz?kwa hiyo raia wa tz wana maisha bora kuliko raia wa china na India?
Hivi unajua jinsi Wachina na Wahindi wengi walivyo maskini wa kunuka.. Yaani population kubwa ya wahindi au wachina 50% ni maskini fukara kabisa.. Ww umelala sana hujui nchi zingine
 
Mimi nachojua wamarekani milioni 40 ni masikini hoehoe na wanaishi kwa msaada wa kupewa chakula,,kuna wanaolala kwenye mabox,ubavuni mwa maduka,kwenye magari etc,
as kwa Russia sijapata kuona kuna warusi wanaishi kwa msaada wa chakula cha serikali hata watano,
sijapata kuona watu wakilala kwenye mabox huko Russia,
so hapa maana ya masikini sijui ni ipi hasa
 
Mkuu huo uchokaji wa urusi unaweka katika level gani? Yani ni kama sisi huku au ni aje? Nijuavyo mimi ni kuwa 'gap' kati ya tajiri na masikini nchini Urusi huwa kubwa mno, yani ukikuta mtu tajiri urusi ni tajiri haswa na Maskini anakuwa maskini LKN, tofauti ni kwamba Urusi kuna mfumo mzr sana wa huduma za jamii pengine klk nchi yyt iliyoendelea.

Huu mfumo mzr wa huduma za jamii ndy umekuwa ukiwasaidia sana wananchi wenye kipato cha kati na chini. Urusi ina huduma bora na nafuu ya usafiri hasa ktk majiji makubwa ambapo ndipo kwenye idadi kubwa ya watu, majiji kama Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhniy Novgorad, Ekaringurg n.k yamekuwa na huduma nzr na nafuuu za usafiri wa Metro, Tram, Trolleybus, n.k. klk Metropolitan yyt duniani. Tofauti na Marekani na nyingine Ulaya

Huduma za afya za Miji mingi ya Urusi imekuwa ni rahisi na nafuu sana. Hospital za serikali zipo za kutosha na wataalam tele. Urusi Mtu ukizidiwa ndani kwako, unapiga 03, kisha baada ya muda mfupi ambulance itakuwa mlangoni kwako kukutibia bureeee...hata kama hauna health insurance, na kama itahitajika upelekwe na hy ambulance Emergency room, itafanya hvy bila malipo yyt. Sasa usije ukarogwa upate dharula ya kiafya ukiwa US kisha upige 911, aisee hy bill utakayotajiwa utarudi tena kulazwa kutandani.Kitu kama hili huwezi kukikuta ktk nchi kama US, UK na the likes, sababu kule kila kitu ni pesa, tena sy ndogo.

Sasa achana na umeme ambao wanalipa pesa ndogo mnooo, sababu upo wa kumwaga, maji nchini Urusi yamekuwa yakipatikana 24/7 , huwa yanafungwa week 1 tu katika mwaka ili kufanya matengenezo ya mabomba yao,
tena ni maji ya moto yanayofungwa.

Sasa kwa muktadha huo hapo juu, unasemaje Serikali ya kirusi imewekeza nguvu zake kwenye Nguvu za kijeshi tu na kuwasahau wananchi wake?, Ni kweli Urusi ni 'one of the super power when it comes to military strength', lkn pia iko vzr sana ktk kuangalia ustawi wa wanachi wake. Usilolijua ni kuwa katika nchi zenye ubepari 100% wanachi wake wana maisha magumu mnooo, klk nchi zilizokuwa na chembechembe za ujamaa Urusi ikiwemo. Urusi mpk Leo wazee wana vitambulisho maalumu vya kupata punguzo la huduma mbalimbali za jamii, hii kitu huwezi kuta Ulaya Magharibi au US. Sitaki kbs nikugusie sekta ya elimu.

Ushauri wangu, muwe mnajitahidi binafsi kutafuta habari juu ya jambo fln ktk sources huru zisizokuwa na bias ya aina yyyt , na kuacha kuwa brainwashed na vyombo vya Magharibi pekee.

Mchizi said:
Unaifahamu urusi au unaongea tu?warusi wamechoka, nguvu kubwa urusi wameweka kwenye ulinzi tu sio ustawi wa jamii. Nenda nchi za ulaya ukawaone warusi walivyojazana maana kwao hakukaliki,kitu ambacho huwezi kukiona kwa wa marekani.
Fibanochi said:
Mkuu huo uchokaji wa urusi unaweka katika level gani? Yani ni kama sisi huku au ni aje? Nijuavyo mimi ni kuwa 'gap' kati ya tajiri na masikini nchini Urusi huwa kubwa mno, yani ukikuta mtu tajiri urusi ni tajiri haswa na Maskini anakuwa maskini LKN, tofauti ni kwamba Urusi kuna mfumo mzr sana wa huduma za jamii pengine klk nchi yyt iliyoendelea.

Huu mfumo mzr wa huduma za jamii ndy umekuwa ukiwasaidia sana wananchi wenye kipato cha kati na chini. Urusi ina huduma bora na nafuu ya usafiri hasa ktk majiji makubwa ambapo ndipo kwenye idadi kubwa ya watu, majiji kama Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhniy Novgorad, Ekaringurg n.k yamekuwa na huduma nzr na nafuuu za usafiri wa Metro, Tram, Trolleybus, n.k. klk Metropolitan yyt duniani. Tofauti na Marekani na nyingine Ulaya

Huduma za afya za Miji mingi ya Urusi imekuwa ni rahisi na nafuu sana. Hospital za serikali zipo za kutosha na wataalam tele. Urusi Mtu ukizidiwa ndani kwako, unapiga 03, kisha baada ya muda mfupi ambulance itakuwa mlangoni kwako kukutibia bureeee...hata kama hauna health insurance. Kitu kama hili huwezi kukikuta ktk nchi kama US, UK na the likes, sababu kule kila kitu ni pesa, tena sy ndogo.

Sasa achana umeme ambao wanalipa pesa ndogo mnooo, sababu upo wa kumwaga, maji nchini Urusi yamekuwa yakipatikana 24/7 , huwa yanafungwa week 1, kwa mwaka tena ni maji ya moto yanayofungwa.

Sasa kwa muktadha huo hapo juu, unasemaje Serikali ya kirusi imewekeza nguvu zake kwenye Nguvu za kijeshi tu na kuwasahau wananchi wake?, Ni kweli Urusi ni 'one of the super power when it comes to military strength', lkn pia iko vzr sana ktk kuangalia ustawi wa wanachi wake. Usilolijua ni kuwa katika nchi zenye ubepari 100% wanachi wake wana maisha magumu mnooo, klk nchi zilizokuwa na chembechembe za ujamaa Urusi ikiwemo. Urusi mpk Leo wazee wana vitambulisho maalumu vya kupata punguzo la huduma mbalimbali za jamii, hii kitu huwezi kuta Ulaya Magharibi au US. Sitaki kbs nikugusie sekta ya elimu.

Ushauri wangu, muwe mnajitahidi binafsi kutafuta habari juu ya jambo fln ktk sources huru zisizokuwa na bias ya aina yyyt , na kuacha kuwa brainwashed na vyombo vya Magharibi pekee.
Comment Bora kabisa ya kufungia mwaka 2019....
 
Hahahahahahaha

Mkuu umeniacha hoi aiseee
Elungata said:
Mimi nachojua wamarekani milioni 40 ni masikini hoehoe na wanaishi kwa msaada wa kupewa chakula,,kuna wanaolala kwenye mabox,ubavuni mwa maduka,kwenye magari etc,
as kwa Russia sijapata kuona kuna warusi wanaishi kwa msaada wa chakula cha serikali hata watano,
sijapata kuona watu wakilala kwenye mabox huko Russia,
so hapa maana ya masikini sijui ni ipi hasa
Jay One said:
Hivi unajua jinsi Wachina na Wahindi wengi walivyo maskini wa kunuka.. Yaani population kubwa ya wahindi au wachina 50% ni maskini fukara kabisa.. Ww umelala sana hujui nchi zingine
This might be true aisee maana hao jamaa wamekimbia kwao wamekuja Afrika wengine wana viduka uchwara mijini mara wengine wachezeshe game na walivyo wengi duu ukweli kwao ni shida rasilimali haziendani na idadi yao
 
Fibanochi said:
Mkuu huo uchokaji wa urusi unaweka katika level gani? Yani ni kama sisi huku au ni aje? Nijuavyo mimi ni kuwa 'gap' kati ya tajiri na masikini nchini Urusi huwa kubwa mno, yani ukikuta mtu tajiri urusi ni tajiri haswa na Maskini anakuwa maskini LKN, tofauti ni kwamba Urusi kuna mfumo mzr sana wa huduma za jamii pengine klk nchi yyt iliyoendelea.

Huu mfumo mzr wa huduma za jamii ndy umekuwa ukiwasaidia sana wananchi wenye kipato cha kati na chini. Urusi ina huduma bora na nafuu ya usafiri hasa ktk majiji makubwa ambapo ndipo kwenye idadi kubwa ya watu, majiji kama Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhniy Novgorad, Ekaringurg n.k yamekuwa na huduma nzr na nafuuu za usafiri wa Metro, Tram, Trolleybus, n.k. klk Metropolitan yyt duniani. Tofauti na Marekani na nyingine Ulaya

Huduma za afya za Miji mingi ya Urusi imekuwa ni rahisi na nafuu sana. Hospital za serikali zipo za kutosha na wataalam tele. Urusi Mtu ukizidiwa ndani kwako, unapiga 03, kisha baada ya muda mfupi ambulance itakuwa mlangoni kwako kukutibia bureeee...hata kama hauna health insurance. Kitu kama hili huwezi kukikuta ktk nchi kama US, UK na the likes, sababu kule kila kitu ni pesa, tena sy ndogo.

Sasa achana umeme ambao wanalipa pesa ndogo mnooo, sababu upo wa kumwaga, maji nchini Urusi yamekuwa yakipatikana 24/7 , huwa yanafungwa week 1, kwa mwaka tena ni maji ya moto yanayofungwa.

Sasa kwa muktadha huo hapo juu, unasemaje Serikali ya kirusi imewekeza nguvu zake kwenye Nguvu za kijeshi tu na kuwasahau wananchi wake?, Ni kweli Urusi ni 'one of the super power when it comes to military strength', lkn pia iko vzr sana ktk kuangalia ustawi wa wanachi wake. Usilolijua ni kuwa katika nchi zenye ubepari 100% wanachi wake wana maisha magumu mnooo, klk nchi zilizokuwa na chembechembe za ujamaa Urusi ikiwemo. Urusi mpk Leo wazee wana vitambulisho maalumu vya kupata punguzo la huduma mbalimbali za jamii, hii kitu huwezi kuta Ulaya Magharibi au US. Sitaki kbs nikugusie sekta ya elimu.

Ushauri wangu, muwe mnajitahidi binafsi kutafuta habari juu ya jambo fln ktk sources huru zisizokuwa na bias ya aina yyyt , na kuacha kuwa brainwashed na vyombo vya Magharibi pekee.
Natamani sana wakuelewe mkuu

Ila tatizo la watu hua wanapendelea sana kuongelea kwa minajili ya chuki sio uhalisia

Sent from my SM-G531H using JamiiForums mobile app
 
