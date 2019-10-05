Hali ya Kipato kwa Warusi yazidi kupungua. Asilimia 7 tu ndiyo wana kipato cha kati

Mchizi said: Unaifahamu urusi au unaongea tu?warusi wamechoka, nguvu kubwa urusi wameweka kwenye ulinzi tu sio ustawi wa jamii. Nenda nchi za ulaya ukawaone warusi walivyojazana maana kwao hakukaliki,kitu ambacho huwezi kukiona kwa wa marekani. Click to expand...

Mkuu huo uchokaji wa urusi unaweka katika level gani? Yani ni kama sisi huku au ni aje? Nijuavyo mimi ni kuwa 'gap' kati ya tajiri na masikini nchini Urusi huwa kubwa mno, yani ukikuta mtu tajiri urusi ni tajiri haswa na Maskini anakuwa maskini LKN, tofauti ni kwamba Urusi kuna mfumo mzr sana wa huduma za jamii pengine klk nchi yyt iliyoendelea.Huu mfumo mzr wa huduma za jamii ndy umekuwa ukiwasaidia sana wananchi wenye kipato cha kati na chini. Urusi ina huduma bora na nafuu ya usafiri hasa ktk majiji makubwa ambapo ndipo kwenye idadi kubwa ya watu, majiji kama Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhniy Novgorad, Ekaringurg n.k yamekuwa na huduma nzr na nafuuu za usafiri wa Metro, Tram, Trolleybus, n.k. klk Metropolitan yyt duniani. Tofauti na Marekani na nyingine UlayaHuduma za afya za Miji mingi ya Urusi imekuwa ni rahisi na nafuu sana. Hospital za serikali zipo za kutosha na wataalam tele. Urusi Mtu ukizidiwa ndani kwako, unapiga 03, kisha baada ya muda mfupi ambulance itakuwa mlangoni kwako kukutibia bureeee...hata kama hauna health insurance, na kama itahitajika upelekwe na hy ambulance Emergency room, itafanya hvy bila malipo yyt. Sasa usije ukarogwa upate dharula ya kiafya ukiwa US kisha upige 911, aisee hy bill utakayotajiwa utarudi tena kulazwa kutandani.Kitu kama hili huwezi kukikuta ktk nchi kama US, UK na the likes, sababu kule kila kitu ni pesa, tena sy ndogo.Sasa achana na umeme ambao wanalipa pesa ndogo mnooo, sababu upo wa kumwaga, maji nchini Urusi yamekuwa yakipatikana 24/7 , huwa yanafungwa week 1 tu katika mwaka ili kufanya matengenezo ya mabomba yao,tena ni maji ya moto yanayofungwa.Sasa kwa muktadha huo hapo juu, unasemaje Serikali ya kirusi imewekeza nguvu zake kwenye Nguvu za kijeshi tu na kuwasahau wananchi wake?, Ni kweli Urusi ni 'one of the super power when it comes to military strength', lkn pia iko vzr sana ktk kuangalia ustawi wa wanachi wake. Usilolijua ni kuwa katika nchi zenye ubepari 100% wanachi wake wana maisha magumu mnooo, klk nchi zilizokuwa na chembechembe za ujamaa Urusi ikiwemo. Urusi mpk Leo wazee wana vitambulisho maalumu vya kupata punguzo la huduma mbalimbali za jamii, hii kitu huwezi kuta Ulaya Magharibi au US. Sitaki kbs nikugusie sekta ya elimu.Ushauri wangu, muwe mnajitahidi binafsi kutafuta habari juu ya jambo fln ktk sources huru zisizokuwa na bias ya aina yyyt , na kuacha kuwa brainwashed na vyombo vya Magharibi pekee.