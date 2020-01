Guess the lyrics

Hahah...king Kendrick,,, sema hata Sean alua humo"And I ain't takin' shit from nobody unless they're OGs‘Cause that ain't the way of a OGSo I G-O collect mo' Gs, every dollarNever changed though, I'm just the new version of old meForever hot-headed but never got cold feetGot up in the game, won't look back at my old seats