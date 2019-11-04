EAC economies to end the year with alarming debt ratios- IMF

EA to end the year with alarming debt ratios- IMF Increasing uptake of commercial loans could push most of them into debt distress.

According to the IMF, EAC countries will close 2019 with very high debt-to-GDP ratios.Burundi’s ratio will reach a high of 63.5 per cent from 58.4 per cent last year. It will be followed by Kenya and Rwanda whose debt-to-GDP ratios are expected to increase to 61.6 per cent and 49.1 per cent from 60.1 per cent and 40.7 per cent respectively during the same period.The debt-to-GDP ratios for Uganda and Tanzania will increase to 43.6 per cent and 37.7 per cent from 41.4 per cent and 37.3 per cent respectively.