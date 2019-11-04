EAC economies to end the year with alarming debt ratios- IMF

Geza Ulole
According to the IMF, EAC countries will close 2019 with very high debt-to-GDP ratios.
Burundi’s ratio will reach a high of 63.5 per cent from 58.4 per cent last year. It will be followed by Kenya and Rwanda whose debt-to-GDP ratios are expected to increase to 61.6 per cent and 49.1 per cent from 60.1 per cent and 40.7 per cent respectively during the same period.
The debt-to-GDP ratios for Uganda and Tanzania will increase to 43.6 per cent and 37.7 per cent from 41.4 per cent and 37.3 per cent respectively.
EA to end the year with alarming debt ratios- IMF
Increasing uptake of commercial loans could push most of them into debt distress.
