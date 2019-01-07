K
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2015
- Messages
- 17
- Likes
- 7
- Points
- 15
K
king mswatti
Member
Joined Jul 29, 2015
17 7 15
DVB T2 RECEIVER FULL HD
Support over 240 FREE channels
All local channels included
Support WIFI for Youtube
Support USB Multimedia playback
Support PVR
ANGALIA CHANNEL 240 BURE KABISA BILA MALIPO YOYOTE
HIKI KIFAA HAKIITAJI BANDO KABISA,NI BURE CHANNEL ZOTE
PRICE 130,000TSH
CALL 0759978029
CALl 0719389990D
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
Support over 240 FREE channels
All local channels included
Support WIFI for Youtube
Support USB Multimedia playback
Support PVR
ANGALIA CHANNEL 240 BURE KABISA BILA MALIPO YOYOTE
HIKI KIFAA HAKIITAJI BANDO KABISA,NI BURE CHANNEL ZOTE
PRICE 130,000TSH
CALL 0759978029
CALl 0719389990D
Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app