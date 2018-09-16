Cr7 is back!(finally scored his first serie A goal)


Hatimaye Cristiano Ronaldo afanikiwa kuifungia Juventus goli lake la kwanza baada ya kufunga magoli mawili na kuiwezesha timu hiyo kuibuka na ushindi wa goli 2-1 dhidi ya Sassuolo

Mshambuliaji huyo mwenye miaka 33, alicheza mechi 3 bila kufunga goli na ilimchukua dakika 5 tu za kipindi cha pili kuweza kupata goli hilo la kwanza

Goli lake la kwanza limekuja ikiwa ni shuti lake la 28 la kujaribu kupata goli katika michezo minne kwa ajili ya Juventus sawa ya michezo na mashuti aliyochukua msimu uliopita akiwa Real Madrid ili kupata goli lake la kwanza

Aidha, goli lake la leo la pili ni goli la kihistoria kwani ni goli lake la 400 katika michuano yote ya ligi akiwa amecheza michezo 517. Magoli 311 alifunga akiwa Real Madrid, 84 akiwa Manchester United na 3 akiwa Sporting Lisbon
=====

Waiting for three games, Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored his first Serie A goal in the match against Sassuolo today. After conquering Premier League and La Liga, Ronaldo begins to conquer Serie A! Congratulations to Cristiano Ronaldo!
1537109612183-jpg.868228


Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his duck for Juventus after the Portuguese forward scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday

The 33-year-old went three games without scoring for the Turin-based side before the game but he was on hand to score an easy tap-in five minutes into the second half.

The visitors failed to clear a corner before the ball rebounded off the post with Ronaldo just needing to touch the ball to get off the mark for Juve

The forward passionately celebrated with the home fans before showing off his signature celebration for the first time at the Allianz Stadium.

It was Ronaldo's 28th attempt on goal for Juventus after four games, the same amount of games and shots it took him to get off the mark in La Liga last season.

With the weight lifted off his shoulders, Ronaldo was on the war path as Juventus went in search for the second goal.

And it only took 15 minutes for Ronaldo to get his brace.
 
Ah! Kumbe Sassuolo
 
Cr7 is back najua ana gain momentum sasa kwaajili ya kazi iliyompeleka Juve(Uefa)
 
wamecheza Na kibonde
 
Jamaa mguu wake kila unapotua unaangaliwa
 
Kina Messi kufunga wao ni kawaida tu kila siku. Lakini jamaa yetu hafa akifunga Kuna breaking news :D:D:D:D
 
