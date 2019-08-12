Comparison btn construction of Kimwarer dam and hydropower project and Nyerere dam in Rufiji Hydropower project

Kimwarer Multipurpose Dam Project

project details

Employer Keryo Valley Development Authority

Keryo Valley Development Authority Country Kenya

Kenya Sector water and irrigation works, dams

water and irrigation works, dams Area Elgeyo-Marakwet County

Elgeyo-Marakwet County Contract value 123,100,000 € (Annual Report 2017)

123,100,000 € (Annual Report 2017) Locality Iten

Iten Status ongoing

ongoing Latitude 0.672615

0.672615



Longitude 35.508039

project description

image

Cmc « Kimwarer Multipurpose Dam Project CMC of Ravenna founded in 1901 is a leader in the construction industry, operates in Italy and worldwide.

closecloseThe project is located in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Soy Location. The Kimwarer Dam and Hydropower Project is located on the Kimwarer River.Developing the multipurpose project will provide improved food security and improved livelihoods of the communities.The project will contribute towards alleviating electricity supply deficit in the country, improve food security and will guarantee supply of water for industrial, domestic and irrigation.Specific objectives of project1. To produce 20 MW of electricity through development of two HEP along the Kimwarer River.2. Expansion of area under irrigation by bringing additional 2000 ha of land undercrop farming to support the country’s food security.3. The production and distribution of potable water for both domestic and livestock consumption.close