Broke KQ raids Kenya aviation authority assets


Kenya Airways makes bid to take over JKIA


To be able to ascertain the viability of the project, KAA has appointed an adviser to assist and guide comprehensive due diligence and an evaluation process for the project.

The process, according to Mr Andersen, is structured in line with requirements of the Public Private Partnership Act.

Kenya Airways is set to merge with KAA as part of a grand plan to deepen the airline’s recovery and cement Nairobi’s status as a regional transport hub.

According to a policy paper seen by the Business Daily which got the cabinet’s approval in June, the aim is to reposition KQ in a similar fashion as its main rivals, including Ethiopian Airlines, which have relied on government backing to expand their reach.

My opinion
KQ, a broke private company is acquiring government owned KAA which has many valuable assets. The deal is suggested to put KQ in a similar position with Ethiopian airlines... We know Ethiopian airlines is a pure government owned.

In other words, the government of Kenya is giving KAA to private KQ shareholders free of charge!!
 
What the hells is this thread about? All I see is utter nonsense.
 
There's a similar thread started by a Kenyan.
The title of this one is nonsensical.
 
eliakeem said:
Teh teh teh tihiii
punguza povu ndg yangu.

when the going gets tough the tough gets going.
Click to expand...
Punguza pumba. Tafuta tafsiri ya taarifa yenyewe kwa kiswahili.
 
pingli-nywee said:
Punguza pumba. Tafuta tafsiri ya taarifa yenyewe kwa kiswahili.
Click to expand...
Ahaaa haaa haaa
kwa sasa hatutaelewana, MAANA ni mwendo wa povu la FOMA.

weee a private company KQ inanunua uwanja wa NCHI, sasa sijui waKenya mtabakiwa na NINI, chukulia nayo Mombasa imechukuliwa.
 
eliakeem said:
Ahaaa haaa haaa
kwa sasa hatutaelewana, MAANA ni mwendo wa povu la FOMA.

weee a private company KQ inanunua uwanja wa NCHI, sasa sijui waKenya mtabakiwa na NINI, chukulia nayo Mombasa imechukuliwa.
Click to expand...
Umesahau kuongeza na tihii tihii tiihii.
 
