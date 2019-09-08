Brexit - Done and dusted

''Boris Johnson will go to court to challenge the order from parliament to delay Brexit, the foreign secretary has revealed. Dominic Raab insisted the government would not break the law – after MPs passed legislation requiring him to seek an Article 50 extension – but said it would not comply either.''

Vowing to “test to the limit” what the new law demands, Mr Raab said: “We will look very carefully, legally at what it requires and what it doesn’t require.”

At the same time France has said no to the extention ...... ..... kongoli hapa: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/brexit/brexit-news-latest-eu-will-refuse-delay-in-current-circumstances-france-warns/ar-AAGZ9vX?li=BBoPWjQ&item=personalization_enabled:false

''The EU will refuse another delay to Brexit in the current circumstances, according to the France's Foreign Minister. Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that as things stand, a delay beyond the October 31 deadline would not be granted. Asked if a Brexit delay was possible, the French minister told Europe 1 radio not under the current conditions.''

Boris Johnson will challenge the new bill to the Supreme Court when it becomes law this Monday (after royal assent). This will lead to more chaos and Article 50 will expired leaving the UK crashing from the EU. It is a battle to control the UK as the old guards do not want the country to leave the EU despite the fact that the referendum required them to do that.

Jambo la kushangaza kuna watu wanataka tukubali kwamba UK kuna democracy wakati hili swala bado ni bichi kabisa na hakuna anayejua hatima yake miaka mitatu tangu Waingereza waliposema hawataki huu muungano wa kukomoana.
 
1567945732251.png


''Boris Johnson has said he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask the EU for an extension to Brexit negotiations, but declined to say whether he would resign rather than do so.

The comments came on another disastrous day for the prime minister, as his own brother Jo walked out of his government in protest at his leadership.''

Boris yupo upande wa wapiga kura, when we voted for Brexit we meant Brexit.
 
Dua said:
Jambo la kushangaza kuna watu wanataka tukubali kwamba UK kuna democracy wakati hili swala bado ni bichi kabisa na hakuna anayejua hatima yake miaka mitatu tangu Waingereza waliposema hawataki huu muungano wa kukomoana.
Click to expand...
Yaani mpaka hapo hujaona jamaa wako mbali kwenye demokrasia? Utakuwa aidha kipofu au umevaa miwani ya mbao kabisa!
 
Consultant said:
Boris atachemka vibaya mno. Na wakithubutu tu kutoka “bila deal” watapata taabu sana. Kwanza currency yao itaporomoka sana against Euro na US$. It was a very stupid move kuendelea na BREXIT wakati kura zenyewe ziikuwa very close (52% only in favour)
Click to expand...
It wasn't stupid ndugu. Ndio gharama ya Demokrasia, wengi wape! Kusema fedha yao itaporomoka nadhani unakuwa too emotional. Sio rahisi kihivyo. Kutakuwa na mtikisiko kama ambavyo kila kukitokea mabadiliko ya kimfumo inavyukuwa siku zote lakini sio kwa kiwango cha kuporomoka.

All in all mimi na wewe hatujui kitakachotokea exactly, kwa sababu hatuoni yajayo. Ngoja tuone!
 
Consultant said:
Boris atachemka vibaya mno. Na wakithubutu tu kutoka “bila deal” watapata taabu sana. Kwanza currency yao itaporomoka sana against Euro na US$. It was a very stupid move kuendelea na BREXIT wakati kura zenyewe ziikuwa very close (52% only in favour)
Click to expand...
Mkuu UK uchumi wake sasa hivi ni watatu kwenye EU. Number 1 Germany na 2 France. Ujerumani wanawategemea sana UK kwa soko la magari na hilo likidondoka Germany kwisha habari yake. (Naongelea magari ya kifahari). UK hivi sasa wako wazi watakuwa na nchi kadhaa duniani ambazo soko lake kubwa lipo UK ie USA, Japan, India , Australia, China etc. Vile vile usisahau UK wana currency yao wenyewe yaani (£) ambayo inakubalika popote ulimwenguni. (one of the major Currencies). Wapo vizuri sana do not underestimate them. (BTW kumbuka wakati wa mtikisiko wa dunia ni nchi mbili tu duniani ie USA na UK ambazo zilikuwa zinajichapishia equivalent ya $30 billion kila mwezi kwa miezi 30).
 
Uingereza wakibaki kwenye Jumuiya ya Umoja wa Ulaya, hawatakuwa na nguvu na ushawishi waliokuwa nao mwanzo. Bora waondoke tu.
 
Stefano Mtangoo said:
It wasn't stupid ndugu. Ndio gharama ya Demokrasia, wengi wape!
Click to expand...
Hii ya “wengi wape” sio sahihi especially pale ambapo wale wengi wamefanya decision blindly bila kuwa na facts. Hizi abradacadabra unazoziona bungeni kwao ni kwa kuwa sasa hao wawakilishi wa wengi probably hawapo sure tena na ule uamuzi wao.
 
Consultant said:
Hii ya “wengi wape” sio sahihi especially pale ambapo wale wengi wamefanya decision blindly bila kuwa na facts. Hizi abradacadabra unazoziona bungeni kwao ni kwa kuwa sasa hao wawakilishi wa wengi probably hawapo sure tena na ule uamuzi wao.
Click to expand...
Mkuu ss unposema wengi usiwape unakua ushatoka nje ya demokrasia ss haijalishi wengi wamechagua kizuri ama kibaya

Ndio demokrasia ilivyo mkuu wengi wapewe
 
Bwana Utam said:
Mkuu ss unposema wengi usiwape unakua ushatoka nje ya demokrasia ss haijalishi wengi wamechagua kizuri ama kibaya.
Click to expand...
Hao "wengi" wengi wao ni laymen tu walidhani ni kujitoa kirahisi kama kuchemsha chai ya rangi. Sasa hivi viongozi wao wapo wanahaha wapate "deal" la kueleweka otherwise maisha kwa jumla yatabadilika in terms of visa, work permits, taxes,insurance etc. Most likely wengi hawakufahamu hizi mambo kabla ya kujipigia kura za hasira.

I believe ikipigwa kura upya, matokeo yatakuwa tofauti.
 
Consultant said:
Hao "wengi" wengi wao ni laymen tu walidhani ni kujitoa kirahisi kama kuchemsha chai ya rangi. Sasa hivi viongozi wao wapo wanahaha wapate "deal" la kueleweka otherwise maisha kwa jumla yatabadilika in terms of visa, work permits, taxes,insurance etc. Most likely wengi hawakufahamu hizi mambo kabla ya kujipigia kura za hasira.

I believe ikipigwa kura upya, matokeo yatakuwa tofauti.
Click to expand...
UK walikuwa wameomba hii kura tangu miaka ya 1980's lakini hakuna aliyekubali kuwapa kwa sababu viongozi wote waliopita walifahamu watashindwa. David Cameroon alikubali kuwapa hiyo kura (referendum) kama angechaguliwa tena. Alishinda uchaguzi na kutimiza ahadi ya referendum ambayo alishindwa hivyo ilibidi alijiuzuru.

Matokeo ya kura za MEPs yaliyofanywa mwezi May mwaka huu chama kipya cha Brexit Party kilishinda kwa kishindo na vyama vingine viligalagazwa halafu wewe unasema wapiga kura wengi ni ''laymen'' una uhakika huo?
 
Consultant said:
Boris atachemka vibaya mno. Na wakithubutu tu kutoka “bila deal” watapata taabu sana. Kwanza currency yao itaporomoka sana against Euro na US$. It was a very stupid move kuendelea na BREXIT wakati kura zenyewe ziikuwa very close (52% only in favour)
Click to expand...
Hujui usemalo huna fact UK si bongo
 
Dua said:
Nani alimchagua malkia?
Click to expand...
Kwani Demokrasia maana yake wananchi wanachagua kila mtu? Naiona sana hii hata kwa Waingereza wanahoji hivyo. Unajua origin ya Malkia, na mamlaka yake kwenye Nchi ya UK? Nadhani ungejielimisha hapo ungejua kuwa bado UK ni moaj kati ya nchi bora duniani kwenye falsafa ya Demokrasia. The fact kwamba Wananchi walichagua kuondoka EU, na kuwa wabunge wanaweza kulazimisha kiongozi wa serikali kupitia sheria wanazotunga na ukweli kuwa Waziri mkuu anaweza kulipinga Bunge Mahakamani kwa hoja kuwa Wabunge wamepotoka, ndiyo demokrasia yenyewe.

Demokrasia ni utawala ambao watu wana sauti juu ya namna wanataka kujitawala. Na UK imethibitisha hilo (Ikiwemo Brexit yenyewe!)
 
Nahisi kama Queen Elizabeth anataka Brexit itimie haraka ila raia wengi hawataki na navyoona Boris akilazimisha na akaitisha uchaguzi itakula kwake. Upande mwingine Trump anawaingiza akina Boris kwenye kichaka ili ameze dili za kibiashara wakifanya hiyo Brexit
Dua said:


''Boris Johnson has said he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than ask the EU for an extension to Brexit negotiations, but declined to say whether he would resign rather than do so.

The comments came on another disastrous day for the prime minister, as his own brother Jo walked out of his government in protest at his leadership.''

Boris yupo upande wa wapiga kura, when we voted for Brexit we meant Brexit.
Click to expand...
 
Consultant said:
Hii ya “wengi wape” sio sahihi especially pale ambapo wale wengi wamefanya decision blindly bila kuwa na facts. Hizi abradacadabra unazoziona bungeni kwao ni kwa kuwa sasa hao wawakilishi wa wengi probably hawapo sure tena na ule uamuzi wao.
Click to expand...
Nakuelewa. Ila Wabunge kiutaratibu wanapaswa kutimiza matakwa ya Wananchi. Vinginevyo wakitaka maamuzi yafanywe na wachache inabidi warudi kwenye absolute Monarch au Dictatorship
 
Dua said:
Mkuu UK uchumi wake sasa hivi ni watatu kwenye EU. Number 1 Germany na 2 France. Ujerumani wanawategemea sana UK kwa soko la magari na hilo likidondoka Germany kwisha habari yake. (Naongelea magari ya kifahari). UK hivi sasa wako wazi watakuwa na nchi kadhaa duniani ambazo soko lake kubwa lipo UK ie USA, Japan, India , Australia, China etc. Vile vile usisahau UK wana currency yao wenyewe yaani (£) ambayo inakubalika popote ulimwenguni. (one of the major Currencies). Wapo vizuri sana do not underestimate them. (BTW kumbuka wakati wa mtikisiko wa dunia ni nchi mbili tu duniani ie USA na UK ambazo zilikuwa zinajichapishia equivalent ya $30 billion kila mwezi kwa miezi 30).
Click to expand...
We umefanya cross multiplication tu hapo ishu za Brexit zinamadhara haswa akiondoka bila deal, Trump atawameza na baada ya muda watajuta
 
kapalamsenga said:
We umefanya cross multiplication tu hapo ishu za Brexit zinamadhara haswa akiondoka bila deal, Trump atawameza na baada ya muda watajuta
Click to expand...
On your dreams mate, UK ni taifa kubwa usifikiri wanategemea EU. UK hawatumii Euro waliikataa, ni taifa ambalo kila mtu duniani anaongea lugha yao na wanaongoza kwenye mambo mengi. Europe wanahaha tu. Ni taifa ambalo kama hufanyi kazi unapewa kila kitu ili kuishi maisha ya kawaida kabisa bila bughudhi.

Hivi wewe hujiulizi kwa nini Europeans wanapenda sana kuishi UK? Hata marekani wanatamani keki ya UK, hukuona USA wanataka mikataba ya kuuza madawa kwa NHS? Hakuna mambo ya kulazimishana insurance wala nini. USA wanahaha hadi leo kuhusu Obama care?
 
