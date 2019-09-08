Brexit - Done and dusted

Boris Johnson will challenge the new bill to the Supreme Court when it becomes law this Monday (after royal assent). This will lead to more chaos and Article 50 will expired leaving the UK crashing from the EU. It is a battle to control the UK as the old guards do not want the country to leave the EU despite the fact that the referendum required them to do that.

Jambo la kushangaza kuna watu wanataka tukubali kwamba UK kuna democracy wakati hili swala bado ni bichi kabisa na hakuna anayejua hatima yake miaka mitatu tangu Waingereza waliposema hawataki huu muungano wa kukomoana.