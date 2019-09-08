Brexit - Done and dusted

Dua
''Boris Johnson will go to court to challenge the order from parliament to delay Brexit, the foreign secretary has revealed. Dominic Raab insisted the government would not break the law – after MPs passed legislation requiring him to seek an Article 50 extension – but said it would not comply either.''
Vowing to “test to the limit” what the new law demands, Mr Raab said: “We will look very carefully, legally at what it requires and what it doesn’t require.”
At the same time France has said no to the extention ...... ..... kongoli hapa: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/brexit/brexit-news-latest-eu-will-refuse-delay-in-current-circumstances-france-warns/ar-AAGZ9vX?li=BBoPWjQ&item=personalization_enabled:false
''The EU will refuse another delay to Brexit in the current circumstances, according to the France's Foreign Minister. Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday that as things stand, a delay beyond the October 31 deadline would not be granted. Asked if a Brexit delay was possible, the French minister told Europe 1 radio not under the current conditions.''
Boris Johnson will challenge the new bill to the Supreme Court when it becomes law this Monday (after royal assent). This will lead to more chaos and Article 50 will expired leaving the UK crashing from the EU. It is a battle to control the UK as the old guards do not want the country to leave the EU despite the fact that the referendum required them to do that.
Jambo la kushangaza kuna watu wanataka tukubali kwamba UK kuna democracy wakati hili swala bado ni bichi kabisa na hakuna anayejua hatima yake miaka mitatu tangu Waingereza waliposema hawataki huu muungano wa kukomoana.
