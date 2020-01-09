Boiler Maker at Geita Gold Mine

Job Tittle

Boiler Maker



Complies with all HS&E policies, procedures and instructions. This includes the correct use of safety devices and protective equipment, prompt reporting of any hazardous situations, which they cannot themselves correct, making the necessary changes to eliminate or control the hazard and reporting immediately any accident or injury which arises in the course of their work.

Complies with all company policies and procedures that are displayed and amended from time to time.

Takes reasonable care for their own safety and that of other persons who may be affected by their acts.

Performs pre-start checks and SWICs.

Ensuring inspections and maintenance is carried out on all equipment before use.

Must Work to minimize equipment downtime and maximize productivity.

Maintains a high standard of housekeeping.

Weld repairs to machinery, buckets and frames

Building structure items for workshop and mining e.g. Doors, Lock up areas,stands,brackets

Use of Air Arc, Oxy Acetylene, grinders, drills etc.

Designing of structural items.

Working to standard, acceptable and of good quality to meet company standards.

Good welding (Arc and Mig) skills.

At least 2 years post apprenticeship experience.

Good knowledge of cutting, design and finish skill on metal fabrication.

Excellent service and maintenance approach to the job.

Willingness to learn to improve skills and gain further experience on welding.

Basic First Aid

Valid Tanzanian Driver’s License;

Completed secondary school

recruitment@aumsgh.com Please send your CV along with a detailed covering letter via email

Deadline: 20th January 2020, 18hr00.

If you have the necessary skills, drive and experience to be an asset to AUMS Operations Team, we welcome your interest and encourage you to apply. Only applications with a current Resume attached will be considered for employment.