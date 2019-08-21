WhatsApp groups kwaajili ya first year 2019/2020

WhatsApp Group Invite Follow this link to join

IFM -1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

IFM2-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

UDSM-1 1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

UDSM-2 1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

UDOM-1 1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

UDOM2-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

WhatsApp Group Invite Follow this link to join

MOCU-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

SAUT 1st year🔥🔥 WhatsApp Group Invite

MZUMBE-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

ARDHI-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

DIT-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

NIT-1st YEAR 😜 WhatsApp Group Invite

TIA MBEYA-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

💫🌟TIA DAR-1stYEAR⚡⚡ WhatsApp Group Invite

MWECAU-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

KCMC-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

CBE DAR-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

CBE DOM-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

MUST-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

RUCU-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

MUHAS-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

DUCE-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

MUCE-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

MNMA-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

MAKUMIRA-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

UOI-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

NM–AIST-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

STEMMUCO-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

TUDARCO-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

SJUIT-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

MWEKA-1stYEAR WhatsApp Group Invite

Links za magroup kwaajili ya kuwasaidia first year kutoka vyuo mbali mbali, maswali na majibu, join chuo ulichochaguliwa, usijoin kama we sio mwaka wa kwanza mtarajiwaThese 32 University groups are owned by *Campus 255* a Social mobile APP designed to connect higher learning students from different universities and colleges, facilitate smooth communication among them and bring them closer to opportunities.This application also connects different institutions and organizations that deals with higher learning students and those that provides opportunities to these students and youth in general.*USIFANYE CHOCHOTE AMBACHO NI KINYUME NA MAHITAJI YA WANAFUNZI WA VYUO TANZANIA1.IFM12.IFM23.UDSM14.UDSM25.UDOM16.UDOM27.SUA8.MOCU9.SAUT10.MZUMBE11.ARDHI12.DIT13.NIT14.TIA MBEYA15.TIA DSM16.MWECAU17.KCMC18.CBE DSM19.CBE DODOMA20.MUST21.RUCU22.MUHAS23.DUCE24.MUCE25.MNMA26.MAKUMIRA27.UOI28.NM-AIST29.STEMMUCO30.TUDARCO31.SJUIT32.MWEKASHARING IS CARING