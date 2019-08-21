WhatsApp groups kwaajili ya first year 2019/2020

-mseto_
Member
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2017
- Messages
- 55
- Points
- 95
-mseto_
Member
Joined Jul 30, 2017
55 95
Links za magroup kwaajili ya kuwasaidia first year kutoka vyuo mbali mbali, maswali na majibu, join chuo ulichochaguliwa, usijoin kama we sio mwaka wa kwanza mtarajiwa
These 32 University groups are owned by *Campus 255* a Social mobile APP designed to connect higher learning students from different universities and colleges, facilitate smooth communication among them and bring them closer to opportunities.
This application also connects different institutions and organizations that deals with higher learning students and those that provides opportunities to these students and youth in general.
*USIFANYE CHOCHOTE AMBACHO NI KINYUME NA MAHITAJI YA WANAFUNZI WA VYUO TANZANIA
1.IFM1
2.IFM2
3.UDSM1
4.UDSM2
5.UDOM1
6.UDOM2
7.SUA
8.MOCU
9.SAUT
10.MZUMBE
11.ARDHI
12.DIT
13.NIT
14.TIA MBEYA
15.TIA DSM
16.MWECAU
17.KCMC
18.CBE DSM
19.CBE DODOMA
20.MUST
21.RUCU
22.MUHAS
23.DUCE
24.MUCE
25.MNMA
26.MAKUMIRA
27.UOI
28.NM-AIST
29.STEMMUCO
30.TUDARCO
31.SJUIT
32.MWEKA
SHARING IS CARING
These 32 University groups are owned by *Campus 255* a Social mobile APP designed to connect higher learning students from different universities and colleges, facilitate smooth communication among them and bring them closer to opportunities.
This application also connects different institutions and organizations that deals with higher learning students and those that provides opportunities to these students and youth in general.
*USIFANYE CHOCHOTE AMBACHO NI KINYUME NA MAHITAJI YA WANAFUNZI WA VYUO TANZANIA
1.IFM1
2.IFM2
3.UDSM1
4.UDSM2
5.UDOM1
6.UDOM2
7.SUA
8.MOCU
9.SAUT
10.MZUMBE
11.ARDHI
12.DIT
13.NIT
14.TIA MBEYA
15.TIA DSM
16.MWECAU
17.KCMC
18.CBE DSM
19.CBE DODOMA
20.MUST
21.RUCU
22.MUHAS
23.DUCE
24.MUCE
25.MNMA
26.MAKUMIRA
27.UOI
28.NM-AIST
29.STEMMUCO
30.TUDARCO
31.SJUIT
32.MWEKA
SHARING IS CARING