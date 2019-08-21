WhatsApp groups kwaajili ya first year 2019/2020

-mseto_

-mseto_

Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2017
Messages
55
Points
95
-mseto_

-mseto_

Member
Joined Jul 30, 2017
55 95
Links za magroup kwaajili ya kuwasaidia first year kutoka vyuo mbali mbali, maswali na majibu, join chuo ulichochaguliwa, usijoin kama we sio mwaka wa kwanza mtarajiwa

chat.whatsapp.com

WhatsApp Group Invite

Follow this link to join
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com

These 32 University groups are owned by *Campus 255* a Social mobile APP designed to connect higher learning students from different universities and colleges, facilitate smooth communication among them and bring them closer to opportunities.

This application also connects different institutions and organizations that deals with higher learning students and those that provides opportunities to these students and youth in general.

*USIFANYE CHOCHOTE AMBACHO NI KINYUME NA MAHITAJI YA WANAFUNZI WA VYUO TANZANIA







1.IFM1
chat.whatsapp.com

IFM -1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


2.IFM2
chat.whatsapp.com

IFM2-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


3.UDSM1
chat.whatsapp.com

UDSM-1 1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


4.UDSM2
chat.whatsapp.com

UDSM-2 1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


5.UDOM1
chat.whatsapp.com

UDOM-1 1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



6.UDOM2
chat.whatsapp.com

UDOM2-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


7.SUA
chat.whatsapp.com

WhatsApp Group Invite

Follow this link to join
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



8.MOCU
chat.whatsapp.com

MOCU-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



9.SAUT
chat.whatsapp.com

SAUT 1st year🔥🔥

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




10.MZUMBE
chat.whatsapp.com

MZUMBE-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



11.ARDHI
chat.whatsapp.com

ARDHI-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



12.DIT
chat.whatsapp.com

DIT-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




13.NIT
chat.whatsapp.com

NIT-1st YEAR 😜

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




14.TIA MBEYA
chat.whatsapp.com

TIA MBEYA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




15.TIA DSM
chat.whatsapp.com

💫🌟TIA DAR-1stYEAR⚡⚡

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


16.MWECAU
chat.whatsapp.com

MWECAU-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




17.KCMC
chat.whatsapp.com

KCMC-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




18.CBE DSM

chat.whatsapp.com

CBE DAR-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




19.CBE DODOMA

chat.whatsapp.com

CBE DOM-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



20.MUST
chat.whatsapp.com

MUST-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




21.RUCU
chat.whatsapp.com

RUCU-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




22.MUHAS
chat.whatsapp.com

MUHAS-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




23.DUCE
chat.whatsapp.com

DUCE-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




24.MUCE
chat.whatsapp.com

MUCE-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




25.MNMA
chat.whatsapp.com

MNMA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




26.MAKUMIRA
chat.whatsapp.com

MAKUMIRA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




27.UOI
chat.whatsapp.com

UOI-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




28.NM-AIST
chat.whatsapp.com

NM–AIST-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



29.STEMMUCO
chat.whatsapp.com

STEMMUCO-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




30.TUDARCO
chat.whatsapp.com

TUDARCO-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



31.SJUIT
chat.whatsapp.com

SJUIT-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



32.MWEKA
chat.whatsapp.com

MWEKA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com

SHARING IS CARING
 
Mr Confidential

Mr Confidential

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Jul 1, 2018
Messages
746
Points
1,000
Mr Confidential

Mr Confidential

JF-Expert Member
Joined Jul 1, 2018
746 1,000
Vyuo vingine je?
 
gm man

gm man

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2017
Messages
852
Points
1,000
gm man

gm man

JF-Expert Member
Joined Nov 26, 2017
852 1,000
-mseto_ said:
Links za magroup kwaajili ya kuwasaidia first year kutoka vyuo mbali mbali, maswali na majibu, join chuo ulichochaguliwa, usijoin kama we sio mwaka wa kwanza mtarajiwa

chat.whatsapp.com

WhatsApp Group Invite

Follow this link to join
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com

These 32 University groups are owned by *Campus 255* a Social mobile APP designed to connect higher learning students from different universities and colleges, facilitate smooth communication among them and bring them closer to opportunities.

This application also connects different institutions and organizations that deals with higher learning students and those that provides opportunities to these students and youth in general.

*USIFANYE CHOCHOTE AMBACHO NI KINYUME NA MAHITAJI YA WANAFUNZI WA VYUO TANZANIA







1.IFM1
chat.whatsapp.com

IFM -1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


2.IFM2
chat.whatsapp.com

IFM2-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


3.UDSM1
chat.whatsapp.com

UDSM-1 1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


4.UDSM2
chat.whatsapp.com

UDSM-2 1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


5.UDOM1
chat.whatsapp.com

UDOM-1 1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



6.UDOM2
chat.whatsapp.com

UDOM2-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


7.SUA
chat.whatsapp.com

WhatsApp Group Invite

Follow this link to join
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



8.MOCU
chat.whatsapp.com

MOCU-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



9.SAUT
chat.whatsapp.com

SAUT 1st year🔥🔥

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




10.MZUMBE
chat.whatsapp.com

MZUMBE-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



11.ARDHI
chat.whatsapp.com

ARDHI-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



12.DIT
chat.whatsapp.com

DIT-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




13.NIT
chat.whatsapp.com

NIT-1st YEAR 😜

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




14.TIA MBEYA
chat.whatsapp.com

TIA MBEYA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




15.TIA DSM
chat.whatsapp.com

💫🌟TIA DAR-1stYEAR⚡⚡

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com


16.MWECAU
chat.whatsapp.com

MWECAU-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




17.KCMC
chat.whatsapp.com

KCMC-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




18.CBE DSM

chat.whatsapp.com

CBE DAR-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




19.CBE DODOMA

chat.whatsapp.com

CBE DOM-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



20.MUST
chat.whatsapp.com

MUST-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




21.RUCU
chat.whatsapp.com

RUCU-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




22.MUHAS
chat.whatsapp.com

MUHAS-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




23.DUCE
chat.whatsapp.com

DUCE-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




24.MUCE
chat.whatsapp.com

MUCE-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




25.MNMA
chat.whatsapp.com

MNMA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




26.MAKUMIRA
chat.whatsapp.com

MAKUMIRA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




27.UOI
chat.whatsapp.com

UOI-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




28.NM-AIST
chat.whatsapp.com

NM–AIST-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



29.STEMMUCO
chat.whatsapp.com

STEMMUCO-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com




30.TUDARCO
chat.whatsapp.com

TUDARCO-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



31.SJUIT
chat.whatsapp.com

SJUIT-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com



32.MWEKA
chat.whatsapp.com

MWEKA-1stYEAR

WhatsApp Group Invite
chat.whatsapp.com chat.whatsapp.com

SHARING IS CARING
Click to expand...
Vijana wako wengiiiiii Sana
 
mbiza

mbiza

JF-Expert Member
Joined
Feb 8, 2014
Messages
517
Points
195
mbiza

mbiza

JF-Expert Member
Joined Feb 8, 2014
517 195
Mkuu hauwezi kuongeza group jingine la mzumbe? Maana watu ni wengi sana
 
B

baba plato

Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2019
Messages
5
Points
45
B

baba plato

Member
Joined Aug 25, 2019
5 45
Uwepo wa WhatsApp groups za vyuo n jambo Bora Sana,Mimi nimejiunga kwenye group Moja wapo la chuo kupitia link ulizoweka Apo just,lakin ninachokiona ni kutongozan tu ,WASOMI AWA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,340,293
Members 513,907
Posts 32,677,050

FOLLOW US

Top