Seven things that people often learn too late in life


#1
Oct 10, 2018
76
120
40
Joined Oct 10, 2018
76 120 40
#1
1. Physical appearance, height and complexion matter 1% for success. Rest 99% is your hard work.

2. Time is a great healer and a great killer.You will suffer alot if you waste time.

3. Following the rules and regulations which are followed by 99% average people is a huge blunder.

4. Not doing hard work and not taking calculate risk at early stage of your life, make your life miserable.

5. Listening to the advice of your parents, relatives and friends can distract your mind from choosing the right career.

6. Never work for money, work for your passion.

7. Complaining about everything will not solve your problems, you must take initiatives to solve your problems.
Source: Lifehack.
Is there any truth in this paradigm?
Could you add value if you have any.
 
#11
Jan 22, 2011
2,104
1,159
280
SaidAlly Joined Jan 22, 2011
2,104 1,159 280
#11
Shaka-Zulu said:
Hii #1 nitakubali nitakapo ona msichana mfupi, mnene na mwenye chunusi usooni, atakapotangazwa Miss Tanzania, all because of her hardwork!
Hahaha...hapo ndio wengi wanaojiita inspirationals wanaponasa...wanaishia Mkabidhi Mungu can do wonders in your life.

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
#12
Jan 3, 2010
33,531
35,795
280
RRONDO Joined Jan 3, 2010
33,531 35,795 280
#12
7.Itawasaidia members wengi sana wa JF
 
#14
Feb 11, 2014
319
140
60
ngawia Joined Feb 11, 2014
319 140 60
#14
sifa za kuwa miss ni kutoka kwa wazungu sisi ni wafrika kuna mambo mengine tunafuata mkumbo tu . Ukisoma kitabu cha ngungi wa thiong'o decolonization of Mind utaelewa sana hii mambo.
 
#16
Nov 20, 2018
112
150
60
Joined Nov 20, 2018
112 150 60
#16
ngawia said:
sifa za kuwa miss ni kutoka kwa wazungu sisi ni wafrika kuna mambo mengine tunafuata mkumbo tu . Ukisoma kitabu cha ngungi wa thiong'o decolonization of Mind utaelewa sana hii mambo.
Mkuu, binafsi mimi naona hayo ya mamiss kama udhalilishaji ya wanawake. Hata hivyo ulipomtaja Thiongo, umenikumbusha Nyambura na Muthoni!!!
 
#18
Oct 10, 2018
76
120
40
Joined Oct 10, 2018
76 120 40
#18
Shaka-Zulu said:
Hii #1 nitakubali nitakapo ona msichana mfupi, mnene na mwenye chunusi usooni, atakapotangazwa Miss Tanzania, all because of her hardwork!
Miss Tanzania anatafutwa kwa vigezo vilivyowekwa na Watu wa Ulaya ili baadae akashindanishwe huko. It is not meant for African beauty perspective. Maoni yako ni sawa na kusema jamii zenye watu wafupi duniani hazina watu wanaoweza kuwa Ma-miss.

Aidha, chunusi ni tatizo la kiafya ambalo linaweza kutibiwa. Kwa hiyo sioni ni kwa nini msichana mfupi asitibu chunusi zake kabla ya shindano if there is any at all.
Halikadhalika hao wanaoshinda u-miss world they don't get there while asleep. There is alot to do for someone to win Miss World contest.
With this regard I beg to disagree with you.
 
#19
May 15, 2017
583
1,178
180
Joined May 15, 2017
583 1,178 180
#19
THE NEXT DON said:
Could you shed some more light on the difference between givin in and giving up?
Giving in: your friends are smoking. They convince you to smoke too. At first u refuse, but later you give in and start to smoke too...


Giving up: you have been chasing a girl for years but she dont accept you. You sit down and say, its not worth it. You decide to give up and stop chasing her...
 
