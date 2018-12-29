Seven things that people often learn too late in life

1. Physical appearance, height and complexion matter 1% for success. Rest 99% is your hard work.



2. Time is a great healer and a great killer.You will suffer alot if you waste time.



3. Following the rules and regulations which are followed by 99% average people is a huge blunder.



4. Not doing hard work and not taking calculate risk at early stage of your life, make your life miserable.



5. Listening to the advice of your parents, relatives and friends can distract your mind from choosing the right career.



6. Never work for money, work for your passion.



7. Complaining about everything will not solve your problems, you must take initiatives to solve your problems.

Source: Lifehack.

Is there any truth in this paradigm?

Could you add value if you have any.