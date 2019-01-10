REKODI YANGA VS SIMBA HIZO HAPO SOMENI.

S
Yanga ina mafanikio yake na simba inayo ya kwake
YOUNG AFRICAN SPORTS CLUB
Young Africans S.C headquarters located on Twiga street, Jangwani, Dar es Salaam
Tanzania Mainland Premier League: 27
1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1981, 1983, 1987, 1991, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17
Tanzanian Cup: 4
1975, 1994, 1999, 2015–16
CECAFA Club Cup/Kagame Interclub Cup: 5
1975, 1993, 1999, 2011, 2012
Performance in CAF competitions[edit]
CAF Champions League: 11 appearances
1997 – Preliminary Round
1998 – Group Stage
2001 – Second Round
2006 – Preliminary Round
2007 – Second Round
2009 – First Round
2010 – Preliminary Round
2012 – Preliminary Round
2014 – First Round
2016 – Second Round
2017 –
African Cup of Champions Clubs: 11 appearances
1969 – Quarter-finals
1970 – Quarter-finals
1971 – withdrew in Second Round
1972 – First Round
1973 – First Round
1975 – Second Round
1982 – Second Round
1984 – First Round
1988 – First Round
1992 – First Round
1996 – Preliminary Round
CAF Confederation Cup: 4 appearances
2007 – Intermediate Round
2008 – First Round
2011 – Preliminary Round
2016 – Group Stage
2018 Group Stage
CAF Cup: 2 appearances
1994 – First Round
1999 – First Round
CAF Cup Winners' Cup: 2 appearances
1995 – Quarter-finals
2000 – First Round
Simba S.C.
The Simba Sports Club is a Tanzanian football club based in Msimbazi Street, Kariakoo, Dar es Salaam. Their home games are played at two stadiums, Uhuru Stadium and National Stadium. Simba Sports Club is one of the two biggest football clubs in Tanzania, their arch-rivals being the Young Africans. The club had several names during its history. When it was founded in 1936, the Club was called Queens, it was later changed to Eagles and Dar Sunderland, and in 1971 changed to its current name, Simba (which means Lionin Swahili).
The Club is an offshoot of their rivals Young Africans.
Tanzanian Premier League: 19
1965, 1966 (as Sunderland)
1972, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2009–10, 2011–12, 2017-18
Tanzanian Cup: 3
1984, 1995, 2000
Tanzanian Tusker Cup: 5
2001, 2002, 2003, 2005
2005 (in Kenya)
CAF Cup: 0
Finalist: 1993
CECAFA Clubs Cup: 6'
1974, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1996, 2002
Kombe la Shirikisho la Azam (Azam Sports Federation Cup – ASFC): 1
2017.
Kombe La Mapinduzi: 3
2011,2015
SportPesa Super Cup: 2'
2017.2018
Performance in CAF competitions[edit]
CAF Champions League: 8 appearances
2002 – First Round
2003 – Group Stage
2004 – Preliminary Round
2005 – First Round
2008 – First Round
2008 – Preliminary Round
2011 – Special play-off for Group Stage
2018–19 – Qualified for Group Stage, Group D
African Cup of Champions Clubs: 9 appearances
1974 – Semi-finals
The furthest any Tanzanian team has ever reached in African premier competition, eliminated in the semi-finals by Egyptian club Ghazl Al-Mehalla, in this period, the chairman was late Abubakar Mwilima, himself a renowned trade unionist, educationist and politician who served in Julius Nyerere's government in different capacities.
1976 – Second Round
1977 – Second Round
1978 – Second Round
1979 – Second Round
1980 – Second Round
1981 – First Round
1994 – Quarter-Finals
1995 – Second Round
CAF Confederation Cup: 5 appearances
2007 – Preliminary Round
2010 – First Round of 16
2011 – Second Round of 16
2012 – Second Round of 16
2018 – First Round of 16
CAF Cup: 2 appearances
1993 – Finalist
1997 – First Round
CAF Cup Winners' Cup: 3 appearances
1985 – Second Round
1996 – Second Round
2001 – Second Round
