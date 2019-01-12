NAUZA SIMU MPYA. Karibunii


#1
*OFA OFA OFA *
IPHONE 5s
16Gb
Brand new
Brand new accesories
300k
All colours

Samsung A7 (2015)
Brand new
Brand new accesories
320k
All colors

Samsung galaxy J7(2015)
Brand new
Brand new accesories
All colors
320k
Call 0716119347

Free delivery


#2
mkuu unazo j2 samsung na unauzaje

#3
Hujataja bei,you are doomed!!
 
#4
na samsung grand prime plus kama unayo ntajie bei tufanye biashara kama itanifaa
 
