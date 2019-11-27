Nafasi za Kazi TANESCO (62)

vicentmark
Employer : TANZANIA ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY LIMITED (TANESCO)
Date Published : 2018-11-27
Application Deadline : 2019-12-11
Job Summary:
JOB PURPOSE : To respond to customer inquiries/complaints and ensure customers receive efficient and satisfactory services in the Region and District levels .
Duties and Responsibilities:
i.Receive calls from customers and relay information to the recipient staff clearly , timely and perfectly;
ii.Handle Customer queries and provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution;
iii.Register all customer complaints in the special register and TANESCO’S Service Delivery Management System (SDM); and
iv.Proper recording of time used to restore/repair/respond to customer complains/breakdowns.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Diploma either in Marketing , Public Relations or Business Administration (majoring in Marketing or Public Relations) from registered and recognized Institution;
- Computer knowledge is compulsory; and
- Relevant working experience of one (1) year in a reputable organization .
