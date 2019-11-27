Nafasi za Kazi TANESCO (62)

vicentmark

vicentmark

Member
Joined
Nov 15, 2014
Messages
6
Points
45
vicentmark

vicentmark

Member
Joined Nov 15, 2014
6 45
Customer Service/ Care Representative – 62 POSTS

Employer : TANZANIA ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY LIMITED (TANESCO)
Date Published : 2018-11-27
Application Deadline : 2019-12-11

Job Summary:
JOB PURPOSE : To respond to customer inquiries/complaints and ensure customers receive efficient and satisfactory services in the Region and District levels .

Duties and Responsibilities:
i.Receive calls from customers and relay information to the recipient staff clearly , timely and perfectly;
ii.Handle Customer queries and provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution;
iii.Register all customer complaints in the special register and TANESCO’S Service Delivery Management System (SDM); and
iv.Proper recording of time used to restore/repair/respond to customer complains/breakdowns.

Qualifications and Experience:
  • Diploma either in Marketing , Public Relations or Business Administration (majoring in Marketing or Public Relations) from registered and recognized Institution;
  • Computer knowledge is compulsory; and
  • Relevant working experience of one (1) year in a reputable organization .
Remunaration: Salary Scale TANESCO SARALY SCALE

APPLY FOR JOB
Warning : Never Pay To Get A Job . Legitimate companies dont ask for money .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Lamar BlacAmerican Hatimaye TANESCO watangaza nafasi za kazi kupitia sekretariati ya ajira Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 4
M MPYA: TANESCO watangaza nafasi 569 za kazi kupitia PSRS Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 50
Jamii Opportunities Nafasi 645 za Kazi kutoka TANESCO Kanda ya Kaskazini kwa mkataba wa Miezi 12 Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 0
A Nafasi za kazi TANESCO Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 5
Jamii Opportunities Nafasi za kazi 55 kutoka Shirika la Umeme Tanzania(TANESCO) Kanda ya Magharibi Jukwaa la Ajira na Tenda 4
Similar threads
Hatimaye TANESCO watangaza nafasi za kazi kupitia sekretariati ya ajira
MPYA: TANESCO watangaza nafasi 569 za kazi kupitia PSRS
Nafasi 645 za Kazi kutoka TANESCO Kanda ya Kaskazini kwa mkataba wa Miezi 12
Nafasi za kazi TANESCO
Nafasi za kazi 55 kutoka Shirika la Umeme Tanzania(TANESCO) Kanda ya Magharibi

Forum statistics

Threads 1,361,513
Members 520,117
Posts 33,244,504

FOLLOW US

Top