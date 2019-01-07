Computer4Sale Lenovo Laptop


Saidmwinyisaid

Saidmwinyisaid

Member
#1
Joined
Jul 1, 2016
Messages
34
Likes
7
Points
15
Saidmwinyisaid

Saidmwinyisaid

Member
Joined Jul 1, 2016
34 7 15
#1
Brand: Lenovo
Color: Black
Processor: Intel Core i3-4030U Processor
Clock Speed: 1.90 GHz, 3M Cache
RAM: 4GB
Hard Drive: 500GB
Display: 15.6 Inch LED Display
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics
Optical Drive: DVD Super Multi
Integrated Camera: HD Webcam
Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
Operating System: DOS
Price : Tsh 370k

Contact : +255 742 067 841
 

Attachments:

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

JF-Expert Member
#2
Joined
Mar 13, 2015
Messages
244
Likes
155
Points
60
Mnyongeni Mnyonge

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 13, 2015
244 155 60
#2
Saidmwinyisaid said:
Brand: Lenovo
Color: Black
Processor: Intel Core i3-4030U Processor
Clock Speed: 1.90 GHz, 3M Cache
RAM: 4GB
Hard Drive: 500GB
Display: 15.6 Inch LED Display
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics
Optical Drive: DVD Super Multi
Integrated Camera: HD Webcam
Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
Operating System: DOS
Click to expand...
Bei

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
Mnyongeni Mnyonge

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

JF-Expert Member
#7
Joined
Mar 13, 2015
Messages
244
Likes
155
Points
60
Mnyongeni Mnyonge

Mnyongeni Mnyonge

JF-Expert Member
Joined Mar 13, 2015
244 155 60
#7
Saidmwinyisaid said:
Brand: Lenovo
Color: Black
Processor: Intel Core i3-4030U Processor
Clock Speed: 1.90 GHz, 3M Cache
RAM: 4GB
Hard Drive: 500GB
Display: 15.6 Inch LED Display
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics
Optical Drive: DVD Super Multi
Integrated Camera: HD Webcam
Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
Operating System: DOS
Price : Tsh 370k

Contact : +255 742 067 841
Click to expand...
Mkuu nmekutext biashara

Sent using Jamii Forums mobile app
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Forum statistics

Threads 1,246,163
Members 479,196
Posts 29,585,468

FOLLOW US