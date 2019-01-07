- Joined
- Jul 1, 2016
- Messages
- 34
- Likes
- 7
- Points
- 15
Saidmwinyisaid
Member
Joined Jul 1, 2016
34 7 15
Brand: Lenovo
Color: Black
Processor: Intel Core i3-4030U Processor
Clock Speed: 1.90 GHz, 3M Cache
RAM: 4GB
Hard Drive: 500GB
Display: 15.6 Inch LED Display
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics
Optical Drive: DVD Super Multi
Integrated Camera: HD Webcam
Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
Operating System: DOS
Price : Tsh 370k
Contact : +255 742 067 841
Color: Black
Processor: Intel Core i3-4030U Processor
Clock Speed: 1.90 GHz, 3M Cache
RAM: 4GB
Hard Drive: 500GB
Display: 15.6 Inch LED Display
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics
Optical Drive: DVD Super Multi
Integrated Camera: HD Webcam
Connectivity: Wireless and Bluetooth
Operating System: DOS
Price : Tsh 370k
Contact : +255 742 067 841
Attachments:
-
- File size
- 27 KB
- Views
- 4
-
- File size
- 9.5 KB
- Views
- 3
-
- File size
- 27 KB
- Views
- 3