Hali tete Iran: Internet yazimwa nchi nzima, mauaji kila kona, waisingizia Marekani na Israel

1574186126254.png

Katika hali isiyo ya kawaida nchini Iran maarufu kwa propaganda za nchi za wenzie sasa mambo yanawaendea kuwa Magumu kila mji uujuao nchini Iran kisa kikuu ni Kupandishwa bei ya Mafuta mara mbili. Raia wanasema kwa hali ngumu waliyo nayo serikali imefanya maamuzi ya kijinga kwenye wakati mbaya so liwalo na liwe Ayatollah wamemchoka tena baada ya kuunga mkono maamuzi ya kupandishwa bei.

Bora angesema sihusiki na maamuzi ya utawala sasa Ayatollah na serikali wameamua kuua raia tena hadi hadharani kwa kuwanyonga waandamanaji ambao wamefikia hadi kuichukia dini yao ya Kiislam kwa Kuchoma vitabu vyao vitakatifu vya Koran pamoja na Misikiti.

Bank na Matawi zaidi ya 200 yameteketezwa kwa kuchomwa moto na waandamanaji, vituo vya mafuta ndio usiseme. Almost kila mji vimeteketezwa magari yamechomwa moto, majengo ya Serikali ndio usiseme, polisi wameua waandamanaji hadi mikono imechoka.

Barabara zimejaa magari yaliyopakiwa na raia hakuna kinacho move na hali ikiendelea hivi Ayatollah anaweza omba Hifadhi Tanzania aishi nasi umpokee tu iwe funzo kwa wengine wanaodharau raia kwa viburi vya kipumbavu dhidi ya dunia.

Sasa serikali pamoja na kufunga huduma za Internet nchi nzima, lawama wamezitupa kwa Marekani, Israel na Saudia Arabia na kusema vikwazo ni shida.

Wanasahau kuwa Trump aliwaambia kuwa ataondosha vikwazo kama wataamua kuwa kama nchi zingine wao kiburi sababu wana AK 47.

Iran wamekuwa wepesi kuripoti maandamano nchi zingine ila kwao wanazima Internet.

Amnesty International: Over 100 Killed in 21 Cities in Iran Protests
Rights group says that credible reports indicate that at least 106 have been killed in protests over the government-set fuel price hikes ■ Hard-line Iranian newspaper suggests protest leaders be executed

1574185371149.png
Iranian Protesters gather around a burning motorcycle during a demonstration against an increase in gasoline prices in the central city of Isfahan, on November 16, 2019. AFP

Amnesty International, citing “credible reports,” said Tuesday it believes at least 106 people have been killed during protests in Iran over a rise in government-set gasoline prices.

Iran’s government, which has not made nationwide numbers available for the toll of the unrest that began Sunday, did not immediately respond to the report.

Amnesty added that it “believes that the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed.”


Iran's protests are just what Trump wants. So why is he silent? | Analysis

Iran since has shut down the internet and deployed police and anti-riot forces to quell the unrest. Demonstrations are believed to still be going on in the country.

Hard-liners in Iran meanwhile threatened violent protesters Tuesday with executions by hanging as sporadic demonstrations still gripped pockets of the country over government-set gasoline prices rising, unrest a United Nations agency fears may have killed “a significant number of people.”

It remains unclear how many people have been arrested, injured or killed in the protests that began Friday and quickly spread across at least 100 cities and towns in Iran. Authorities shut down internet access to the outside world Saturday, an outage that persisted Monday across the nation of 80 million people.

Officials also haven’t given any public accounting for the overall toll of the violence. State media showed video of burned Qurans at one mosque in the suburbs of the capital, Tehran, as well as pro-government rallies.

Absent though in the coverage was an acknowledgement of what sparked the demonstrations in the first place. Gasoline prices rising represents yet another burden on Iranians who have suffered through a painful currency collapse, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of America from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and the re-imposition of crippling U.S. sanctions.

Relatively moderate President Rohani has promised that the fuel price rise will be used to fund subsidies for low-income families. But the decision has unleashed widespread anger among Iranians.

Maryam Kazemi, a 29-year-old accountant in the southern Tehran suburb of Khaniabad, said that the hefty hike in fuel prices was “putting pressure on ordinary people.”

“It was a bad decision at a bad time. The economic situation has long been difficult for people and Rohani unexpectedly implemented the decision on fuel,” she said.

Reuters contributed to this report


















Conflicting death toll reports in Iran put the number between 90 and 200

Drawing on human rights organizations, social media, and journalist reports, Radio Farda reported 90 people had been killed. (File photo: AFP)
Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya EnglishTuesday, 19 November 2019
As protests in Iran continue into their fifth day, opposition broadcaster Radio Farda put the death toll at at least 90, several activists have put the number as high as 200, while the government has yet to announce an official figure. The lack of clarity over the death toll is just another illustration of the difficulty of reporting on Iran, where many news organisations are banned or highly censored.
Drawing on human rights organizations, social media, and journalist reports, Radio Farda reported 90 people had been killed across Iran, pointing to reports of casualties from numerous provinces.
London-based human rights activist Karim Dehimi told Radio Farda that at least 20 people were killed in the city of Mahshahr in “severe” clashes with security forces on Monday.
The western province of Kurdistan and the southwestern province of Khuzestan have so far had the highest number of deaths, according to Radio Farda, which cited Kurdish and Ahwazi activists.
Several activists in Iran , however, put the death toll higher than Radio Farda.
Prominent Iranian journalist Shahed Alavi on Monday quoted a source at Iran’s Ministry of Interior as saying that by 13:00 local time on Monday, 200 people had been killed and more than 3,000 others injured. These numbers were reportedly based on information sent to the Ministry of Interior from provincial governors across Iran.
The government has yet to announce an official figure, with reporting restrictions in Iran making it difficult to reach a precise number from outside.
Semi-official press
Meanwhile, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported late Monday that three members of the Iranian security forces have been stabbed to death by "rioters" near Tehran.
Iran’s state-owned or state-affiliated press has been reporting on the protests, but has not given an official death toll.
The semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported on Monday that the office of the representative of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the city of Yazd was attacked. Four of the attackers were arrested, said ISNA.

ISNA had previously reported that police arrested 40 people during protests in Yazd on Sunday.

Iran imposed petrol rationing and raised pump prices by at least 50 percent on Friday, claiming the move was aimed at helping citizens in need with cash handouts. The move sparked anti-government across the country.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the government’s decision, blaming the nationwide protests that followed the decision on the Islamic Republic’s opponents and foreign foes.

On Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned anti-government protesters of “decisive” action if unrest over gasoline price hikes does not cease, state media said, hinting at a harsh security crackdown.

The IRGC also said on Monday that it arrested 150 protesters in Alborz province, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The arrested confessed to receiving payments in order to set fire to public property, said Tasnim.
The semi-official Mehr news agency reported late Sunday that one IRGC member and two Basij members were killed in western Tehran by “cold weapons” – a phrase used in Farsi to refer to knives. The Basij force is a paramilitary arm of the IRGC.
The governor of the city of Eslamshahr, south of the capital Tehran, requested assistance from Tehran and neighboring provinces to deal with protesters in the city, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Monday.
Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 09:58 - GMT 06:58


Wako Wapi Hamas na Hezbollah wamsaidie Ayatollah
 
Barbarosa said:
Lkn mosad/cia inamuheshimu Irani kuliko wewe Muafrika!
Thibitisha!
Mimi nakwambia wanafanya kazi ndani ya ardhi yao ndio madhara yake yameanza kuonekana taratibu inaweza kuchukua hata miaka 7 mbele au muongo mzima kushuhudia madhara kamili.

Nchi za kiarabu ni za kinafki sana Jordan naye kaungana na Saudi wanawatandika waislamu wenzao alafu wanaisema Israel inawauwa wapalestina ila kuwapokea kwenye mataifa yao hawataki na hata wachache watakaowachukua hawawapi uraia 😝😝😝
 
The US so far has had a muted response to the protests, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeting overnight: “As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you.”
As I said to the people of Iran almost a year and a half ago: The United States is with you.
Secretary Pompeo on Twitter

— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo)
November 16, 2019
