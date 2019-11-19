Hali tete Iran: Internet yazimwa nchi nzima, mauaji kila kona, waisingizia Marekani na Israel

Mlaleo
Mlaleo
Joined Oct 11, 2011
Katika hali isiyo ya kawaida nchini Iran maarufu kwa propaganda za nchi za wenzie sasa mambo yanawaendea kuwa Magumu kila mji uujuao nchini Iran kisa kikuu ni Kupandishwa bei ya Mafuta mara mbili. Raia wanasema kwa hali ngumu waliyo nayo serikali imefanya maamuzi ya kijinga kwenye wakati mbaya so liwalo na liwe Ayatollah wamemchoka tena baada ya kuunga mkono maamuzi ya kupandishwa bei.
Bora angesema sihusiki na maamuzi ya utawala sasa Ayatollah na serikali wameamua kuua raia tena hadi hadharani kwa kuwanyonga waandamanaji ambao wamefikia hadi kuichukia dini yao ya Kiislam kwa Kuchoma vitabu vyao vitakatifu vya Koran pamoja na Misikiti.
Bank na Matawi zaidi ya 200 yameteketezwa kwa kuchomwa moto na waandamanaji, vituo vya mafuta ndio usiseme. Almost kila mji vimeteketezwa magari yamechomwa moto, majengo ya Serikali ndio usiseme, polisi wameua waandamanaji hadi mikono imechoka.
Barabara zimejaa magari yaliyopakiwa na raia hakuna kinacho move na hali ikiendelea hivi Ayatollah anaweza omba Hifadhi Tanzania aishi nasi umpokee tu iwe funzo kwa wengine wanaodharau raia kwa viburi vya kipumbavu dhidi ya dunia.
Sasa serikali pamoja na kufunga huduma za Internet nchi nzima, lawama wamezitupa kwa Marekani, Israel na Saudia Arabia na kusema vikwazo ni shida.
Wanasahau kuwa Trump aliwaambia kuwa ataondosha vikwazo kama wataamua kuwa kama nchi zingine wao kiburi sababu wana AK 47.
Iran wamekuwa wepesi kuripoti maandamano nchi zingine ila kwao wanazima Internet.
Amnesty International: Over 100 Killed in 21 Cities in Iran ProtestsRights group says that credible reports indicate that at least 106 have been killed in protests over the government-set fuel price hikes ■ Hard-line Iranian newspaper suggests protest leaders be executed
Amnesty International, citing “credible reports,” said Tuesday it believes at least 106 people have been killed during protests in Iran over a rise in government-set gasoline prices.
Iran’s government, which has not made nationwide numbers available for the toll of the unrest that began Sunday, did not immediately respond to the report.
Amnesty added that it “believes that the real death toll may be much higher, with some reports suggesting as many as 200 have been killed.”
Iran's protests are just what Trump wants. So why is he silent? | Analysis
Iran since has shut down the internet and deployed police and anti-riot forces to quell the unrest. Demonstrations are believed to still be going on in the country.
Hard-liners in Iran meanwhile threatened violent protesters Tuesday with executions by hanging as sporadic demonstrations still gripped pockets of the country over government-set gasoline prices rising, unrest a United Nations agency fears may have killed “a significant number of people.”
It remains unclear how many people have been arrested, injured or killed in the protests that began Friday and quickly spread across at least 100 cities and towns in Iran. Authorities shut down internet access to the outside world Saturday, an outage that persisted Monday across the nation of 80 million people.
Officials also haven’t given any public accounting for the overall toll of the violence. State media showed video of burned Qurans at one mosque in the suburbs of the capital, Tehran, as well as pro-government rallies.
Absent though in the coverage was an acknowledgement of what sparked the demonstrations in the first place. Gasoline prices rising represents yet another burden on Iranians who have suffered through a painful currency collapse, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of America from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and the re-imposition of crippling U.S. sanctions.
Relatively moderate President Rohani has promised that the fuel price rise will be used to fund subsidies for low-income families. But the decision has unleashed widespread anger among Iranians.
Maryam Kazemi, a 29-year-old accountant in the southern Tehran suburb of Khaniabad, said that the hefty hike in fuel prices was “putting pressure on ordinary people.”
“It was a bad decision at a bad time. The economic situation has long been difficult for people and Rohani unexpectedly implemented the decision on fuel,” she said.
Reuters contributed to this report
Source: Associated Press