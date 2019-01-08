GALAXY S6 INAUZWA


Nauza Samsung Galaxy S6
Storage GB32
RAM GB 3
CAMERA MP 16
FINGERPRINT WORKING
Used 3 weeks FULL BOX

Processor octa-core (4x2.1GHz + 4x1.5GHz)
Resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Protection type Gorilla Glass
Rear flash LED
Front camera 5-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.34-micron)
img_20181227_124607-jpg.989109
img_20181227_124645-jpg.989113
img_20181227_124803-jpg.989117
 
Mbona bei ni ndogo sana doh laki moja na nusu.
 
Bei yako mabaya sana,simu ya zamani hiyo huwezi uza kwa laki na nusu,ni utapeli.
 
