GALAXY S6 INAUZWA

- Joined
- Oct 13, 2018
- Messages
- 24
- Likes
- 12
- Points
- 5
Gattawa
Member
Joined Oct 13, 2018
24 12 5
Nauza Samsung Galaxy S6
Storage GB32
RAM GB 3
CAMERA MP 16
FINGERPRINT WORKING
Used 3 weeks FULL BOX
Processor octa-core (4x2.1GHz + 4x1.5GHz)
Resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Protection type Gorilla Glass
Rear flash LED
Front camera 5-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.34-micron)
Storage GB32
RAM GB 3
CAMERA MP 16
FINGERPRINT WORKING
Used 3 weeks FULL BOX
Processor octa-core (4x2.1GHz + 4x1.5GHz)
Resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Protection type Gorilla Glass
Rear flash LED
Front camera 5-megapixel (f/1.9, 1.34-micron)