District Agriculture Support Officers at PCI (November, 2019)

Implementation of agriculture Action Plans at community level: To provide technical support in the development of agriculture-related school annual plans (SAPs) in collaboration with lead farmers, Govt extension officers and cluster-level PCI staff (School Feeding Officers) Quality Assurance and Innovation: Provides oversite for implementation of specific technical area (Water management/ Conservation Agriculture/ Seed production). Facilitate or supervise agriculture training sessions to ensure quality of training. Documentation and Reporting: Ensure documented record and photos exists for key agricultural activities implemented in the project area. Representation: Represent PCI in regular meetings with FFE partners at District, Cluster, ward or village level and share with supervisor the outcomes of such meetings

Bachelor’s degree in agriculture, agronomy, food and nutrition security, soil and water management, or any related field.

Minimum of two years practical experience in either of the following: promotion of vegetable gardening, conservation agriculture, seed production, or small-scale irrigation schemes through school or farmer group extension methods.

Extensive experience in community mobilization, community participation and consultative-implementation methods

Possesses knowledge and experience to analyze national, regional, and local agriculture issues.

Creativity and analytical capacity to design and implement agriculture projects

Flexibility to adjust to new implementation practices and new strategic guidance as per the changing political environment.

Ability to manage multiple tasks and work under pressure in insecure environments.

Excellent communication and presentation skills desired.

Good team worker, good listener, high communication skills

Spoken and written fluency in local languages required.

Fluency in English and Kiswahili preferred.

Good skills using MS Word, Excel, Outlook and smartphones

Project Concern International (PCI) is a global development organization that drives innovation from the ground up to enhance health, end hunger, overcome hardship and advance women & girls—resulting in meaningful and measurable change in people’s lives.Guided by the core values of integrity, accountability, respect and creativity, PCI envisions a world in which the most vulnerable people will have the power to lift themselves out of poverty and to create vital, healthy lives for their families and communities now and for the future.714-566Musoma, Tanzania, United Republic ofFull-Time/RegularThe main objective for the position is to provide technical support and advise to the District Agriculture Department, ward extension staff, farmer groups, school administration and surrounding community to progressively take on, manage and sustain agricultural production and food contribution for the sustainability of FFE program. This position serves as the sector’s two-way communication link between PCI and respective District Councils and/or community clusters with all matters pertaining to the Agriculture sector, harmonizing any changes in plans on the part of either PCI or the District and cluster. Each position will directly oversee 2 cluster areas (36-40 primary schools).A first review of candidates will happen afterPCI is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Only Successful Candidates will be contacted