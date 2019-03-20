AS Vita kuishitaki Simba kwa kupuliza sumu vyumbani

Africa Football is totally a mess..



Congolese side AS Vita Club have threatened to lodge an official complaint with CAF against Tanzanian club Simba SC for spraying an unknown material in the dressing room before their last round group stages match which was played yesterday at the National Stadium Dar es Salaam.



This is not the first time Simba has been accused of this practice, Al Ahly of Egypt have also complained of the same treatment when they played Simba.

