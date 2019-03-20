AS Vita kuishitaki Simba kwa kupuliza sumu vyumbani


Africa Football is totally a mess..

Congolese side AS Vita Club have threatened to lodge an official complaint with CAF against Tanzanian club Simba SC for spraying an unknown material in the dressing room before their last round group stages match which was played yesterday at the National Stadium Dar es Salaam.

This is not the first time Simba has been accused of this practice, Al Ahly of Egypt have also complained of the same treatment when they played Simba.
#xtraLive
 

Walete ushahidi tu.
Yanga wanawapoteza hawa VITA CLUB sana.
 
PAPAAAA anazidi kuwashauri vibaya bandugu zake
 
which was played yesterday
vyura wanapata tabu sana
 
picha wapige wenyewe vyumba vya kwao wenyewe afu izo acting mtu amelala wakati ni mda wakujiandaa na mechi no body is going to fall for that ....

