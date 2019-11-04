AfricaNews wire: Magufuli Is Bulldozing Human Rights in Tanzania

I was a Magufuli die-hard, but unfortunately I’m no more. Here are my reasons. He appointed Kichere as CAG, the man who failed to meet the target as taxman. He has sacked Prof. Assad without accounting for the Tshs. 1.5 trillion alleged lost. He sacked January Makamba who was doing very good as Minister, meanwhile the new Simbachawene has failed to stop current mushrooming of polythene bags which January successfully banned. I have no trust in the President. I’m really sorry.