Attacking Zitto is an an attack to all Tanzanians who are tired of the status quo.

The status quo must be questioned by any citizen of Tanzania including Zitto Kabwe.

Me, a Tanzanian, also questions this "dongo la mchanga" it is my constitution and civic right.

Now, instead of scoring cheap political headlines, I suggest you ask an ordinary Tanzanian with knowledge about this agreement and see.



A Tanzanian laymen do not need an interpret of plain english from the agreement.